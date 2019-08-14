Log in
DEFIANCE SILVER CORP

(DEF)
Delayed Quote. Delayed TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE - 08/13 01:39:46 pm
0.335 CAD   -6.94%
Defiance Silver : Closes $3.3M Private Placement

08/14/2019

DGAP-News: Defiance Silver Corp. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Defiance Closes $3.3M Private Placement

14.08.2019 / 13:33
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 14, 2019) - Defiance Silver Corp. (TSXV: DEF) (OTC: DNCVF) ("Defiance") is pleased to announce that it has closed a non-brokered private placement in the amount of $3,323,106 and has issued in connection therewith 14,448,286 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.23 per Unit. Each unit consists of one common share and one common share purchase warrant. Each warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire an additional common share of Defiance at an exercise price of $0.31 until August 12, 2022.

Defiance intends to use the proceeds of the financing to continue an aggressive exploration program at its San Acacio Silver project. The drill program will focus on the discovery of new silver shoots along the Veta Grande vein, the recently defined silver-copper geophysical anomaly and further resource expansion.

Insiders of Defiance subscribed for a total of 133,400 Units. Participation by insiders constitutes a related party transaction as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101. The issuance of securities to the related party is exempt from the formal valuation requirements of Section 5.4 of MI 61-101 pursuant to Subsection 5.5(b) of MI 61-101 and exempt from the minority shareholder approval requirements of Section 5.6 of MI 61-101 pursuant to Subsection 5.7(b) of MI 61-101.

Closing of the Offering is subject to receipt of all the required regulatory approvals including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. Finder's fees of $30,056 and 87,780 finder warrants were paid in connection with the Private Placement. The securities issued under the Offering will be subject to a four month hold period expiring on December 13, 2019.

About Defiance Silver Corp.

Defiance Silver Corp. (TSXV: DEF) (OTC: DNCVF) (FSE: D4E) is a district scale resource exploration company advancing the San Acacio Silver Deposit, located in the historic Zacatecas Silver District and the 100% owned Tepal Gold/Copper Project in Michoacán state, Mexico. Defiance is managed by a team of proven mine developers with a track record of exploring, advancing and developing several operating mines and advanced resource projects. Defiance's corporate mandate is to expand the San Acacio and Tepal projects to become premier Mexican silver and gold deposits. Please visit our YouTube channel for more information on our projects.

On behalf of Defiance Silver Corp.

"Chris Wright"

Interim CEO, Chairman of the Board, Director

For more information, please contact Corporate Development (604) 669 7315 or via email at info@defiancesilver.com

704 - 595 Howe Street
Vancouver, BC
V6E 2K3 Tel: 604-669-7315
Email: info@defiancesilver.com

www.defiancesilver.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

14.08.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Language: English
Company: Defiance Silver Corp.
Canada
ISIN: CA2447672080
EQS News ID: 857669

 
End of News DGAP News Service

857669  14.08.2019 

© EQS 2019
