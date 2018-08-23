Log in
DEFIANCE SILVER CORP (DNCVF)

DEFIANCE SILVER CORP (DNCVF)
  Report  
08/23 07:07:43 pm
0.199 USD   -0.50%
07:45pDefiance Extends San Acacio Payment to 2020
NE
06/25Defiance Closes Acquisition of MAG Silver Holdings
NE
06/19Defiance Announces Loan Financing
NE
News 
News Summary

Defiance Extends San Acacio Payment to 2020

08/23/2018 | 07:45pm CEST

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 23, 2018) - Defiance Silver Corp. (TSXV: DEF) (OTC: DNCVF) ("Defiance") is pleased to announce it has successfully renegotiated and extended the terms of its San Acacio Silver Project option agreement. The project vendor has agreed to postpone a substantial amount of the payments due in 2018 to September 27, 2020. As a result, Defiance will be making four quarterly payments of US$226,900 totaling US$907,600 in year one and four quarterly payments of US$250,000 totaling US$1,000,000 in year two with the final option payment due September 2020.

"We are very pleased with the extension of the San Acacio option to 2020 and would like to thank our property vendor for their continued support of Defiance. We plan to use this additional financial flexibility to continue focusing our exploration efforts on the as-yet unexplored extension of the Veta Grande vein," stated Peter J. Hawley, President and CEO.

Defiance Silver Corp. (TSXV: DEF) (OTC: DNCVF) (FSE: D4E) is a silver explorer and developer advancing the San Acacio Deposit, located in the historic Zacatecas Silver District of central Mexico. Defiance is managed by a team of proven mine developers with a track record of exploring and developing 7 operating mines to date. Defiance's corporate mandate is to expand San Acacio to become one of Mexico's premier high grade wide vein silver deposits. A Panoramic Video on the San Acacio Deposit is available on our website.

On behalf of Defiance Silver Corp.

"Peter J. Hawley"

Interim President & CEO
Chairman of the Board, Director

For more information, please contact: Sunny Pannu — Corporate Development (604) 669 7315 or via email at pannu@defiancesilver.com.

2300 - 1177 West Hastings Street
Vancouver, BC V6E 2K3
Tel: 604-669-7315
www.defiancesilver.com
Email: info@defiancesilver.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


© Newsfilecorp 2018
Chart DEFIANCE SILVER CORP
Duration : Period :
Defiance Silver Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Peter Jude Hawley Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael W. Kinley Chief Financial Officer
Darrell A. Rader Non-Independent Director
George Arthur Gorzynski Independent Director
Ronald E. Sowerby Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEFIANCE SILVER CORP-27.93%0
AK ALROSA PAO--.--%10 192
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP-14.97%8 123
ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM LTD18.76%7 823
KOREA ZINC CO LTD--.--%6 602
CHINA NORTHERN RARE EARTH (GROUP) HIGH-TECH CO.-30.77%5 417
