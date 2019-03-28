DEINOVE: 2018 Annual Results: a year of significant progress

Regulatory News:
DEINOVE (Paris:ALDEI) (Euronext Growth Paris: ALDEI), a French biotech
company that uses a disruptive approach to develop innovative
antibiotics and bio-based active ingredients for cosmetics and
nutrition, announced today that its Board of Directors had approved
the 2018 annual accounts.
Charles Woler, Chairman of the Board of Directors at DEINOVE, said, "In
2018, we made significant progress in our two main fields of activity.
In the field on antibiotics, the AGIR program is moving forward as
planned, with the development of the automated platform for the
extraction and screening of antibiotic activity and the signing of
several research partnerships to expand our potential. At the same time,
the acquisition of DNV3837, an antibiotic compound that meets a major
therapeutic need, has provided us with a first candidate in clinical
development and with strong potential. Likewise, our first cosmetic
ingredient, PHYT-N-RESIST®, an anti-aging active ingredient, is now on
the market, as is the first product from our collaboration with
Greentech. I am proud of the work accomplished by our teams."
"We are heading into 2019 with determination. Our teams are actively
preparing for the start of the Phase II clinical trial for DNV3837, a
significant new step. Remarkable technological progress has been made,
providing us with a unique R&D tool for exploring all the potential of
rare bacterial strains in view of providing answers to the challenges of
the fight against antibiotic resistance. At the same time, we are
counting on the growth of our portfolio of bioactive ingredients to
generate income in the short term," added Emmanuel Petiot,
CEO of DEINOVE.
Highlights
The 2018 net result of the Group is a loss of €8.7m. The changes to the
scope over the year, i.e. the acquisition of BIOVERTIS and its
subsidiary, MORPHOCHEM, makes it difficult to compare this with the
€7.3 m loss of the previous year.
The net cash position amounted to +€3.9m as of December 31 2018. During
the 2018 financial year, the Group raised €8.8m through the Kepler
Cheuvreux equity line funding and more importantly through a private
placement in June 2018. After closing the accounts, the Group received
€2.5m under the 2017 R&D Tax Credit and €1.5m for the 2nd
payment as part of the support from the PIA (Investments for the Future
Program) for the AGIR antibiotic project.
The TVM Capital investment fund, one of the major venture capital firms
in the life sciences sector in Canada, the United States and Europe,
entered the capital of DEINOVE in May of 2018, after the BIOVERTIS
acquisition, thus strengthening the shareholder structure. It
consolidated its position during the capital increase in June 2018.
On an operational level, the main areas of progress concerned:
-
Progress on the AGIR (Antibiotics against Resistant Infectious Germs)
Program, with the automated platform for extraction and screening for
antibiotic activity being now up and running, which will provide
faster analysis for DEINOVE's rare bacterial strains;
-
The clinical-stage compound DNV3837, a first-in-class
antibiotic candidate whose Phase II trial is expected to begin in
mid-2019, joined DEINOVE’s pipeline. This compound, targeting a severe
disease that is growing strongly (Clostridium difficile
infections), represents a significant advance in DEINOVE's product
portfolio;
-
Marketing of DEINOVE's first active ingredients for cosmetics, both
proprietary (PHYT-N-RESIST®) and in a partnership (Hebelys®, with
Greentech). The marketing agreements set up with Univar and Solvay for
the distribution of PHYT-N-RESIST® should generate income in the short
term.
In 2019, DEINOVE foresees increased activity in its Antibiotics program
aimed at developing a pipeline of innovative antibiotics capable of
fighting against antibiotic resistance. For this, DEINOVE is
strengthening its screening capacities, pursuing its strategy for
optimizing molecules and multiplying its contacts with partners in the
sector that could work with the company to reach its goals.
At the same time, DEINOVE is actively preparing the start of its first
clinical trial, the Phase II trial testing DNV3837 in Clostridium
difficile infections. If the results of this trial are positive,
DEINOVE plans to undertake a Phase III trial.
DEINOVE is also continuing with the development of its activities in
bioactive ingredients. The year 2019 should bring material commercial
progress on the ingredients launched in 2018, currently being tested by
many cosmetic brands, and bring about the launch of new proprietary and
partnership ingredients.
DEINOVE is firmly committed to the development of a panel of compounds
to serve its target markets.
Summary of consolidated financial data
DEINOVE’s consolidated accounts as of December 31, 2018 were certified
by the Group's Statutory Auditors, PwC (PricewaterhouseCoopers).
INCOME STATEMENT
|
|
|
|
|
|
(in thousands of euros)
|
|
31.12.2018
|
|
31.12.2017
|
Operating revenues
|
|
759
|
|
214
|
Of which operating grants
|
|
699
|
|
106
|
Operating costs
|
|
11,225
|
|
9,895
|
Of which Research & Development costs
|
|
8,527
|
|
7,440
|
Of which Administrative and General costs
|
|
2,698
|
|
2,455
|
OPERATING PROFIT / LOSS
|
|
-10,467
|
|
-9,681
|
FINANCIAL RESULTS
|
|
-6
|
|
-5
|
PROFIT / LOSS FROM NON-RECURRING ITEMS
|
|
172
|
|
296
|
Income tax and deferred taxes
|
|
-2,014
|
|
-2,430
|
Goodwill amortization
|
|
460
|
|
376
|
Results from equity affiliates
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
CONSOLIDATED PROFIT / LOSS
|
|
-8,747
|
|
-7,335
|
(in thousands of euros)
|
|
31.12.2018
|
|
31.12.2017
|
Term deposit
|
|
1,301
|
|
2,000
|
Provision for impairment of marketable securities
|
|
|
|
|
Cash on hands
|
|
2,601
|
|
2,876
|
ICNE and bank overdrafts
|
|
|
|
|
CASH & CASH EQUIVALENTS
|
|
3,902
|
|
4,876
Operational progress during the year and after the end of the period
ANTIBIOTIC ACTIVITIES
AGIR PROGRAM – ANTIBIOTICS AGAINST RESISTANT INFECTIOUS GERMS
The AGIR program was selected in 2017 by the Investments for the Future
Program overseen by Bpifrance, and receives financial support of €14.6m
over 5 years for a total investment of €25m. Its aim is to explore rare
micro-organisms to identify and develop a portfolio of drug candidates.
Research collaboration with Naicons1
DEINOVE has signed an exclusive research license with the Italian
biopharmaceutical firm Naicons. DEINOVE will use the power of its
automated technology platform to detect and characterize the antibiotic
activities of 400 strains. If a strain of interest is discovered,
DEINOVE may acquire it either via a commercial license or full
ownership, to initiate the development of drug candidates.
Collaboration with bioMérieux to discover new antibiotics2
DEINOVE is working with bioMérieux, a major player in the diagnosis of
infectious diseases. As a first step, bioMérieux will provide DEINOVE
with more than 250 strains of 130 different species. DEINOVE and
bioMérieux have jointly selected the strains for this project with the
aim of biological diversity.
Cooperation with Calibr to expand the exploration of the
anti-infectious potential of the DEINOVE bacterial collection3
As part of this collaboration, DEINOVE will provide Calibr with
bacterial extracts from its own collection of rare microorganisms.
Calibr will explore the potential of these bacteria for the treatment of
neglected parasitic and infectious diseases, such as tuberculosis or
malaria, that have not been targeted by DEINOVE.
Post-closure: The AGIR program passes milestone 1 and receives €1.5m
from Bpifrance4
DEINOVE has announced the successful completion of the first milestone
of the AGIR program. Passing this milestone triggered payment of €1.5m.
The purpose of the program is to speed up the exploration of the
antibiotic activity of many strains under various conditions in order to
detect new antibiotic structures. The first phase has led to the
development of an automated platform for the extraction and screening of
strains for identifying antibiotic activity. First interesting extracts
have been detected.
DNV3837 – A FIRST-IN-CLASS CLINICAL-STAGE ANTIBIOTIC CANDIDATE
FOR SEVERE GASTROINTESTINAL INFECTIONS
Acquisition of BIOVERTIS and MORPHOCHEM and their antibiotic compound 5
DEINOVE has acquired the Austrian firm BIOVERTIS and its German
subsidiary MORPHOCHEM, at the same time acquiring ownership of the
MCB3837 (since renamed DNV3837) first-in-class antibiotic
program. This molecule, ready to enter Phase II, targets the treatment
of severe gastrointestinal infections with Clostridium difficile,
a pathogen classified as a priority by the WHO and the CDC (US Centers
for Disease Control and Prevention). This operation significantly
boosts DEINOVE's 'Antibiotics' activity with the inclusion in its
pipeline of a clinical-stage compound.
DNV3837 is an antibiotic administered intravenously. It precisely
targets the site of the infection. It has demonstrated its ability to
eliminate Clostridium difficile bacteria without destroying other
microorganisms in the gastrointestinal flora.
The General Meeting of May 23, 2018, approved DEINOVE's acquisition of
the entire share capital in BIOVERTIS, which itself holds the entire
share capital in the German company MORPHOCHEM, through a contribution
in kind of shares, options and rights, mainly from two specialized
investment funds managed by TVM Capital, a major European player in
venture capital in the life sciences sector? and which has thus become a
DEINOVE shareholder.
Preparation for the start of Phase II for DNV3837 with Medpace6
At the end of January 2019, DEINOVE announced progress in the
preparations for the Phase II study that will test DNV3837, its most
advanced antibiotic candidate for Clostridium difficile (ICD)
infections. DEINOVE chose Medpace (NASDAQ: MEPD) as the Clinical
Research Organization (CRO) to oversee the clinical trial expected to
begin mid-2019.
The trial will be a multicenter trial with a large quota in the United
States, where there is greater prevalence and the regulatory authorities
are looking for new treatment options.
Medpace is an internationally-recognized player that notably has a great
deal of experience in infectious diseases, especially gastrointestinal
infections like CDIs.
LICENSING OPTION AGREEMENT WITH REDX PHARMA FOR A FAMILY OF
ANTIBIOTIC MOLECULES7
In March 2018, DEINOVE signed an exclusive licensing option with the
British firm Redx Pharma (AIM: REDX) for the acquisition of its NBTI (Novel
Bacterial Topoisomerase Inhibitor) anti-infectious program targeting
multi-resistant Gram-negative bacteria. DEINOVE had 9 months to assess
these molecules and, if the results were positive, to confirm its
interest and exercise the option. In January 20198, DEINOVE
announced that the option on the NBTI program would not be exercised, as
the data gathered during the assessment phase were not considered to be
in line with DEINOVE's expectations for pursuing the program.
BIOACTIVE INGREDIENT BUSINESS
Partnership with Oléos-Hallstar for the development of two cosmetic
active ingredients9
DEINOVE has entered into a partnership with Oléos-Hallstar to develop
two new, 100% natural cosmetic active ingredients combining the
exclusive properties of DEINOVE's bacteria and Oléos' patented
oleo-eco-extraction technology. Marketing may be launched for one of
them in 2019.
Oléos-Hallstar already sells some 20 active ingredients to cosmetics
brands in France and internationally.
Launch of PHYT-N-RESIST®, an anti-aging
active ingredient based on pure Phytoene10
In April 2018, DEINOVE launched its first innovative carotenoid,
Phytoene, for use as a cosmetic active ingredient.
Phytoene is manufactured by the fermentation of natural sugars,
performed by the extremophilic bacterium Deinococcus geothermalis.
DEINOVE has signed two strategic agreements11 for the
worldwide distribution of PHYT-N-RESIST®:
-
With Univar for distribution in the EMEA zone (Europe, Middle East,
Africa);
-
With Solvay Novecare HPC for marketing in North America and Asia,
under the name ReGeN-oPhyt®. This collaboration could be
extended to other developments.
Launch of Hebelys®, the first cosmetic
active ingredient born of the collaboration with Greentech12
In April 2018, DEINOVE and Greentech announced the launch of Hebelys®,
the first anti-aging active ingredient from the collaboration launched
in March 201713.
This anti-aging active ingredient is obtained by fermentation of a
bacterium of the genus Sphingomonas stemming from the DEINOVE
strain library. Hebelys® is marketed by Greentech.
COLOR2B Program: Confirmed progress and prospects14
The COLOR2B project, carried out in collaboration with Groupe Avril, has
gone forward according to plans.
The 3rd phase of the project, launched in early 2017, aimed
to validate the final choice of the strain and to test the various
production options in view of the industrialization and marketing of a
range of feed additives for farm animals. The final producer strain has
been selected for its performance, comparable to the products from the
petrochemical sector currently in use. The next steps will focus on the
validation of optimal dosages, process scaling, and the regulatory
approach.
Financial results for the 2018 financial year
CHANGES IN THE SCOPE OF CONSOLIDATION
In 2017, the DEINOVE Group's consolidated accounts included DEINOVE and
DEINOBIOTICS, its wholly-owned subsidiary.
The following changes occurred in the scope of consolidation during 2018:
-
May 23: acquisition of 100% of the share capital in BIOVERTIS and
MORPHOCHEM;
-
June 30: cross-border merger between DEINOVE and BIOVERTIS;
-
November 1st: takeover of DEINOBIOTICS by DEINOVE through a
complete transfer of assets and liabilities.
These differences in the scope of consolidation between the two
financial years makes it impossible to compare certain items in the
consolidated balance sheet and income statement between the years 2017
and 2018.
OPERATING REVENUE
The Group recorded €759k in operating revenue over the year, mainly
including payment of the grant by Bpifrance corresponding to the launch
of the AGIR program, and marginally a payment from the partner Avril
corresponding to its share of research expenses, and a subsidy from the
Occitanie Region connected to the program co-developed with
Oléos-Hallstar. In 2017, operating income amounted to €214k, mainly
including payments from partners for their participation in research
expenses.
Over the same period, the Group's operating expenses reached €11.2m, of
which 76% was in R&D activities. The net change in operating expenses
between 2017 and 2018 amounted to +€1,331k (+13%). This was mainly the
result of developing the team and infrastructure for R&D (+€716k for
salaries, +€188k for other expenses and +€62k for provision for
depreciation). Changes in other external purchases and expenses (+€343k)
included a +€287k impact related to the integration of BIOVERTIS and
MORPHOCHEM.
In 2018, the Group's average workforce was 62.0 FTE, compared to 56.4
FTE in 2017.
NET INCOME
The consolidated net loss for the year amounts to €8.7m. It includes
profit from non-recurring items of +€172k, of which €209k in income
related to Bpifrance's debt waiver for the THANAPLASTTM
program and an extraordinary expense related to BIOVERTIS. The financial
result was not significant (-€6 k).
Corporate income tax was almost exclusively made up of the R&D Tax
Credit. The Group's receivables for the 2018 financial year are
estimated at €1,997k.
Financial position
Financial requirements for the year mainly concerned operating expenses
for €10.4m (excluding depreciation and amortization), along with
investments in laboratory equipment (including leasing rents) for €1.9m.
Over the same period, the Group received €2.6m in public aid.
Furthermore, DEINOVE raised €0.7m (net of commissions) through the
equity line funding signed with Kepler Cheuvreux in December 2014, and
€8.0m (net) through private placement in June 2018. After closing the
accounts, the Group received €2.5m under the 2017 R&D Tax Credit
(January) and €1.5m for the 2nd payment as part of support
from the PIA (Investments for the Future Program) for the AGIR
antibiotic project (March).
At December 31, 2018, the Group's net financial position amounted to
+€3.9m. The Group considers that it has the resources needed to finance
its activities in the current configuration of its projects through to
the start of the 2nd quarter of 2020, by pursuing the use of
the new line of equity financing set up with Kepler Cheuvreux at the end
of 2018.
Corporate information
BOARD OF DIRECTORS
TVM Capital was designated as a Member of the Board by the General
Meeting of May 23 for a three-year term, expiring at the end of the
General Meeting called to the accounts for the 2020 financial year. TVM
Capital was initially represented by Dr. Helmut Schuhsler, and then by
Mr. Jean-François Labbé (Board of Director's meeting of September 25,
2018).
Mr. Michael Carlos resigned from his term as Member of the Board as of
December 16, 2018. At the Board of Director’s meeting of March 26, 2019,
Mrs. Anne Abriat was co-opted for the remainder of her predecessor's
term (GM called to the accounts for the 2019 financial year), and on
condition of this nomination's ratification by the GM of May 20, 2019.
EQUITY STRUCTURE
At December 31, 2018, the Company's capital consisted of 15,624,701
common shares with a par value of €0.40, of which 19,540 (or 0.13% of
the capital) were held by the Company under the liquidity contract
entrusted to Kepler Cheuvreux.
Breakdown of capital as of December 31, 2018 – non-diluted basis
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholders
|
|
Number of stocks
|
|
Percentage held
|
|
Voting rights
|
|
Percentage
|
Funds managed by Truffle Capital
|
|
1,385,637
|
|
8.87%
|
|
1,833,952
|
|
11.28%
|
Funds managed by TVM Capital
|
|
1,155,617
|
|
7.40%
|
|
1,155,617
|
|
7.11%
|
Scientific founders
|
|
20,000
|
|
0.13%
|
|
40,000
|
|
0.25%
|
Management and administrators
|
|
53,990
|
|
0.35%
|
|
88,101
|
|
0.54%
|
Floating
|
|
13,009,457
|
|
83.26%
|
|
13,145,233
|
|
80.83%
|
TOTAL
|
|
15,624,701
|
|
100.00%
|
|
16,262,903
|
|
100.00%
CHANGES IN SHARE CAPITAL
During the 2018 financial year, the Board of Directors observed the
issuance of 350,000 new shares under the Kepler Cheuvreux lines of
equity financing 15 and 8,217 new shares after the partial
exercise of BSA-2017-1.
The Combined General Meeting of May 23, 2018, approved the issuance of
500,001 new shares in compensation for the contribution in kind of
shares, options and preferential rights from BIOVERTIS in favor of
DEINOVE16.
On June 14, 2018, DEINOVE undertook a gross capital increase for
€8,500,002.30 by issuing 3,148,149 new shares subscribed at €2.70 (par
value: €0.40; share premium: €2.30)17.
In all, 4,006,367 new shares were issued during the 2018 financial year,
for a €1,602,546.80 increase in the share capital. At December 31, 2018,
the Company's capital comprised 15,624,701 shares with a par value of
€0.40 each.
The 2018 annual financial report will be available on March 29th
The 2018 annual financial report will be available on March 29th
ABOUT DEINOVE
DEINOVE is a French biotechnology company, a leader in disruptive
innovation, which aims to help meet the challenges of antibiotic
resistance and the transition to a sustainable production model for the
cosmetics and nutrition industries.
DEINOVE has developed a unique and comprehensive expertise in the field
of rare bacteria that it can decipher, culture, and optimize to disclose
unsuspected possibilities and induce them to produce biobased molecules
with activities of interest on an industrial scale. To do so, DEINOVE
has been building and documenting since its creation an unparalleled
biodiversity bank that it exploits thanks to a unique technological
platform in Europe.
DEINOVE is organized around two areas of expertise:
-
ANTIBIOTICS, new-generation anti-infective agents: DEINOVE is
preparing to enter a first antibiotic candidate into Phase II. The
Company is also pursuing the systematic exploration of biodiversity to
supply its portfolio with new leads, drawing notably on partnerships
with Naicons and bioMérieux (AGIR program supported by Bpifrance).
-
BIOACTIVES, Active ingredients of natural origin with cosmetics
as the first market and potential in nutrition and health: DEINOVE
already markets a first innovative active ingredient, a second in
partnership with Greentech, while two others are in development with
Oléos (Hallstar Group). It also runs a program in animal nutrition
with Groupe Avril. Several other partnerships are also being planned.
Within the Euromedecine science park located in Montpellier, DEINOVE
employs 62 employees, mainly researchers, engineers, and technicians,
and has filed more than 300 patent applications internationally. The
Company has been listed on EURONEXT GROWTH® since April 2010.
Visit www.deinove.com
