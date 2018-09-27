DEINOVE: 2018 Half-Year Consolidated Results: Strengthened Financial Situation Substantial Progress in Both Areas of Business

Regulatory News:
DEINOVE (Paris:ALDEI) (Euronext Growth Paris: ALDEI), a biotech
company that discovers, develops, and produces high-value compounds from
rare bacteria, notably from the Deinococcus genus, released its
half-year results for 2018.
The 2018 Interim Financial Report in French (an English version will
be posted soon) is available at: www.deinove.com/fr/espace-investisseurs/centre-documentation/rapports-financiers
Emmanuel PETIOT, Managing Director of DEINOVE, stated: "This
half-year was marked by the successful industrialization of the process
developed exclusively by DEINOVE and the launch of the first commercial
products, resulting from several years of research. We have also
included in our portfolio an antibiotic molecule of major therapeutic
interest and at an advanced development stage. We are becoming a visible
player in the innovative antibiotic market, which is a global health
issue. Lastly, we have strengthened our capital base and welcomed a new
reference shareholder, TVM Capital, one of Europe's leading biotech
venture capitalists. DEINOVE has added a whole new dimension this year.
We will continue in this direction to accelerate the development of our
innovative active ingredients and initiate Phase II of our antibiotic
candidate DNV3837."
SELECTED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION
As of June 30, 2018, the scope of consolidation includes the companies
DEINOVE and DEINOBIOTICS over the entire period and the companies
BIOVERTIS and MORPHOCHEM over the period from May 24 to June 30, 2018.
As of June 30 and December 31, 2017, it included only DEINOVE and
DEINOBIOTICS.
The Group's statutory auditors, audit firm PwC, conducted a limited
review of DEINOVE Group's financial statements at June 30, 2018. PwC
also audited the half-yearly accounts of BIOVERTIS AG.
|
|
|
|
|
(in thousands of euros)
|
|
6 month period
ending June 30
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
Total operating revenues
|
|
715
|
|
140
|
|
Total operating costs
|
|
5,070
|
|
4,898
|
|
o/w Research & Development costs
|
|
3,682
|
|
3,635
|
|
o/w Administrative and General costs
|
|
1,388
|
|
1,263
|
|
Operating profit / loss
|
|
– 4,355
|
|
– 4,758
|
|
Financial result
|
|
6
|
|
-3
|
|
Current pre-tax profit / loss
|
|
– 4,349
|
|
-4,761
|
|
Profit/loss from non-recurring items
|
|
157
|
|
348
|
|
Income taxes (R&D Tax Credit) and deferred taxes
|
|
- 661
|
|
- 1,253
|
|
Goodwill amortization
|
|
204
|
|
185
|
|
Result of equity affiliates
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
CONSOLIDATED PROFIT / LOSS
|
|
– 3,735
|
|
- 3,345
|
|
Minority interest
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
NET PROFIT / LOSS – GROUP SHARE
|
|
– 3,735
|
|
- 3,345
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(in thousands of euros)
|
|
at 30/06/18
|
|
at 31/12/17
|
|
Term deposits
|
|
1,300
|
|
2,000
|
|
Provision for impairment of marketable securities
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
Cash on hand
|
|
8,595
|
|
2,876
|
|
Accrued interest not yet due & bank overdraft facilities
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
NET FINANCIAL POSITION
|
|
9,895
|
|
4,876
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
HALF-YEAR CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS
OPERATING REVENUES
The DEINOVE Group recorded operating revenues of €715k over the
half-year mainly from the operating grant received from Bpifrance under
the AGIR program.
In the same half-year, operating expenses reached €5.1m. The net change
in operating expenses between the first half-year of 2017 and 2018
amounted to +€172k (+3.5%). It included the impact of the change in
scope (integration of MORPHOCHEM and BIOVERTIS) for a total amount of
€61k.
On a like-for-like basis, operating expenses increased by €111k (+2.2%).
The Group continued to invest in the development of its programs,
including an increase in staff from 54.5 in H1-17 to 62.1 in H1-18 (in
average FTE). The increase in the payroll was partially offset by a
decrease in external studies and in honorary fees, particularly
scientific fees. Over the period, R&D expenses, which represented 73% of
operating expenses (vs. 74% in the first half of 2017), remained stable.
Administrative and general expenses slightly increased to €1,379k.
DEINOVE has continued its investments over the half-year, mainly for the
automation and the development of the technological platform, and in
relation to the ramp-up of the AGIR program.
NET RESULT
The consolidated net loss for the first half amounted to €3.7m. It
includes a positive exceptional result of +€157k (compared to +€348k in
the first half of 2017), which was mainly due to a waiver of receivables
(€209k) reported by Bpifrance on the THANAPLAST™ program. The financial
result was negligible (+€6k).
The half-year consolidated net result includes a tax profit
corresponding to a R&D Tax Credit (CIR) of €661k (compared with €1,253k
in the first half of 2017).
FINANCIAL POSITION
The financing of operating expenses for the firsthalf of
2018 required €4.8m (excluding depreciation charges), to which were
added investments in laboratory equipment (including leasing rents) for
€1.2m. The capital increase completed in June raised a net amount of
€8.0m. Over the half-year, the Group also raised €0.7m through the
equity line funding signed in December 2014 with Kepler Cheuvreux. In
addition, the Group received €2.6m in a repayable advance and a subsidy
under the AGIR program. Finally, the integration of the two new
subsidiaries BIOVERTIS and MORPHOCHEM had a negative net impact of €0.3m.
As of June 30, 2018, the Group's net financial position amounted to
+€9.9m, vs. +€4.9m as of January 1, 2018, a net change of +€5.0m over
the half-year.
LEGAL DEVELOPMENTS
Acquisition of BIOVERTIS and its subsidiary MORPHOCHEM by
contribution in kind remunerated by issuing new shares and share
allotment warrants1
The Combined General Meeting of the Company held on May 23, 2018
approved the realization of the contribution in kind of shares, options,
and a preferential right of the Austrian company BIOVERTIS in favor of
the company DEINOVE, which since then holds 100% of the company
BIOVERTIS, itself holding the entire capital of the German company
MORPHOCHEM that developed the antibiotic compound MCB3837. This
antibiotic is a clinical stage molecule, ready to enter Phase II,
targeting the treatment of severe forms of Clostridium difficile
infections (CDI), gastrointestinal infections.
This contribution in kind was valued at €900,001.80 and remunerated by
issuing 500,001 new DEINOVE ordinary shares, to which are attached
8,000,000 share allotment warrants, giving entitlement to 8,000,000
shares and progressively exercisable according to the achievement of key
milestones in the development of the drug candidate.
At the end of this operation, the contributors held 4.06% of DEINOVE's
capital.
The Combined General Meeting of May 23, 2018 also decided to appoint TVM
Capital as a new member of the Board.
Capital increase with the cancellation of the DPS for the benefit
of a category of beneficiaries carried out by accelerated book building2
The Board of Directors of June 14, 2018 decided to make use of the
delegation granted under the Thirteenth Resolution by the Combined
General Meeting of May 23, 2018 in order to proceed with a capital
increase by issuing new shares, with cancellation of the preferential
subscription right (“DPS”) for the benefit of a category of
beneficiaries. It sub-delegated to the Chief Executive Officer the power
to determine the final terms and conditions of the capital increase
operation and to carry it out.
By decisions dated June 14 and 19, 2018, the Chief Executive Officer
made use of this delegation and recorded a capital increase of
€1,259,259.60 by the issue of 3,148,149 new shares. These 3,148,149 new
shares, with a nominal par value of €0.40, were issued at a price of
€2.70, including issue premium, for a total amount of €8,500,002.30,
representing 25.35% of the Company's capital prior to the transaction on
an undiluted basis, i.e. a dilution of 20.22%.
Investment funds managed by TVM Capital contributed €2m.
The share capital of the Company was increased to €6,226,593.60.
MAJOR OPERATIONAL PROGRESS
New generation anti-infectious programs
Collaboration with Naicons to discover new antibiotics as part of
the AGIR project3
In March 2018, DEINOVE signed an exclusive research license with the
Italian biopharmaceutical company Naicons, as part of the AGIR program
(Antibiotics against Resistant Infectious Germs) supported by the
Investments for the Future Program. DEINOVE will study 400 strains
belonging to Naicons to detect and characterize possible innovative
antibiotic activities. In case of discovery of a strain of interest,
DEINOVE may acquire it either via a commercial license or in full
ownership, to initiate the development of drug candidates.
Licensing option agreement with Redx Pharma4
to enrich the innovative antibiotic portfolio
In March 2018, DEINOVE signed a licensing option with the British
company Redx Pharma (AIM: REDX) for the acquisition of their fisrt-in-class
NBTI (Novel Bacterial Topoisomerase Inhibitor)
anti-infectious program. The agreement is for an exclusive license
option, with DEINOVE having 9 months to confirm its interest in this
series of molecules and lift the option.
The NTBI program, about to enter preclinical regulatory development,
concerns a family of molecules targeting multi-resistant Gram-negative
bacteria such as Acinetobacter baumannii and Pseudomonas
aeruginosa. These bacteria are part of the list of the 12 most
dangerous pathogens for human health, published by WHO in 2017.
DEINOVE acquires MORPHOCHEM's antibiotic compound in clinical phase5
In May 2018, DEINOVE acquired the Austrian company BIOVERTIS and its
German subsidiary MORPHOCHEM through a contribution in kind transaction.
DEINOVE acquired the property of the first-in-class antibiotic
program MCB3837, developed by MORPHOCHEM. This molecule, ready to enter
Phase II, targets the treatment of severe gastrointestinal infections
with Clostridium difficile, a pathogen classified as a priority
by the WHO and the CDC. This operation significantly boosts
DEINOVE's 'Antibiotics' activity with the inclusion in its pipeline of
a compound in the clinical phase.
DNV3837 (ex-MCB3837) is the only antibiotic candidate administered by IV
(intravenous) developed in this indication. It crosses the
gastrointestinal barrier and precisely targets the area of infection.
Several Phase I trials (on healthy volunteers) have shown a high
concentration of the antibiotic in stools, a strong marker of its
presence in the intestine. It has also demonstrated its ability to
eliminate Clostridium difficile bacteria without destroying other
microorganisms of the gastrointestinal flora. The next stage of
development will be a Phase II clinical study, involving a small number
of patients.
DEINOVE collaborates with bioMérieux to discover new antibiotics6
In June 2018, DEINOVE entered into a collaboration with bioMérieux, a
major player in in vitro diagnostics, to explore new strains and
increase the opportunities for discovering new antibiotics. bioMérieux
provides DEINOVE with more than 250 strains of 130 different species
that integrate the AGIR program for the discovery of new antibiotic
structures that are effective against resistant pathogens.
Natural active ingredients programs
DEINOVE launches PHYT-N-RESIST®,
an anti-aging active based on pure Phytoene, its first innovative
carotenoid7
DEINOVE has launched on the market its first innovative active
ingredient, Phytoene, a colorless precursor of all carotenoids, that
no-one had managed to obtain pure before. The scientific platform
DEINOVE has designed an exclusive process for the production of Phytoene
via a process of fermentation of natural sugars by the extremophilic
bacterium Deinococcus geothermalis.
This active ingredient was first developed for cosmetic use with
anti-aging activity under the PHYT-N-RESIST® brand.
DEINOVE and Hallstar-Oléos, partners to develop two cosmetic
active ingredients8
In January 2018, DEINOVE entered into a partnership with Hallstar-Oléos
to develop a new 100% natural cosmetic active combining the exclusive
properties of DEINOVE bacteria and Oléos' patented Oleo-eco-extraction
technology. In May 2018, the development of a second Oléoactif®
was initiated, with the financial support of the Occitanie Region.
The commercial launch is planned for 2019. Oléos already sells around 20
active ingredients to cosmetics brands in France and internationally.
DEINOVE and Greentech announce the launch of their first cosmetics
active ingredient jointly developed, Hebelys®9
In April 2018, DEINOVE and Greentech announced the launch of Hebelys®,
the first anti-aging active ingredient from the collaboration launched
in March 201710. It is an anti-aging active, obtained by
fermentation of a bacterium, Sphingomonas, aimed at protecting
the skin from premature cellular aging.
DEINOVE selected the strain, developed the production process to achieve
optimal fermentation performances, and supervised in vitro tests
to characterize the extract; Greentech developed the formulation
process, validated stability and safety as well as efficacy by
additional ex vivo tests. Hebelys® is effectively
marketed by Greentech, which already distributes around a hundred active
ingredients from biotechnology.
COLOR2B Program: Confirmed progress and prospects11
The COLOR2B project, carried out in collaboration with Avril group, and
which focuses on the development of a process for the production of
natural ingredients for animal feed, is currently in its 3rd
phase. The final choice of the selected strain has been confirmed and
its performance is comparable to the products currently on the market,
which are derived from petrochemicals. Several formulations have been
tested in experimental farms and the nutritional performances remain
constant, which makes it possible to envisage a panel of different
formulations according to the targeted applications and the regulatory
issues.
Next steps will be the validation of optimal dosages, process scaling
and regulatory approach for the commercial launch of a competitive
natural alternative in the feed market.
POST-CLOSURE: Strategic partnership with UNIVAR for the
distribution of PHYT-N-RESIST® in
EMEA12
DEINOVE announced on September 13, 2018, the signing of a strategic
agreement with UNIVAR for the distribution of its anti-aging ingredient
PHYT-N-RESIST®, its first innovative carotenoid for cosmetics.
UNIVAR, a major player in chemical distribution and the European leader
in the sector, will distribute PHYT-N-RESIST® over the entire EMEA
region (Europe, Middle East, and Africa). The collaboration includes
promotion and commercial distribution. Through this collaboration,
DEINOVE accesses a broad portfolio of customers.
ABOUT DEINOVE
DEINOVE (Euronext Growth Paris: ALDEI) is a biotech company that
discovers, develops and produces high added-value compounds from rare
microorganisms for use in the fields of health, nutrition and cosmetic
markets. To do so, DEINOVE draws on two key assets:
-
a unique library of 6,000 rare or unexploited bacterial strains;
-
a metabolic and fermentation engineering platform capable of
leveraging these natural "micro-factories" to turn them into new
industrial standards.
Based in Montpellier, DEINOVE employs approximately 60 employees and has
nearly 160 international patent applications. The Company has been
listed on Euronext Growth since April 2010.
