Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Alternext  >  Deinove    ALDEI   FR0010879056

DEINOVE

(ALDEI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DEINOVE : Obtains From Société Générale Factoring the Pre-funding Of Its 2019 R&D Tax Credit Receivable Amounting to EUR 2.1 Million

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/01/2020 | 12:31pm EDT

  • For the second year in a row, DEINOVE has called on Société Générale Factoring (SGF) to pre-finance its R&D Tax Credit receivable.
  • DEINOVE received €2.1m and thus strengthened its short-term cash position.
  • The Company's operations continue in strict compliance with current health restrictions.

Regulatory News:

DEINOVE (Paris:ALDEI) (Euronext Growth Paris: ALDEI), a French biotech company that uses a disruptive approach to develop innovative antibiotics and bio-based active ingredients for cosmetics, announces that for the second year in a row, it has called on SGF for the pre-funding of its R&D Tax Credit receivable. As such, the Company received €2.1 million, i.e. 84% of the estimated receivable for 2019.

"We did not hesitate to ask SGF again for the pre-financing of our R&D Tax Credit receivable and we are extremely satisfied with it. Their system is simple, flexible, competitive and their teams are very responsive. This operation will strengthen our cash position in the short term, pending an improvement in general conditions. Our teams are continuing to carry out our R&D and commercial operations, within the limits imposed by the current pandemic health context" said Julien Coste, Chief Financial Officer of DEINOVE.

ABOUT DEINOVE

DEINOVE is a French biotechnology company, a leader in disruptive innovation, which aims to help meet the challenges of antibiotic resistance and the transition to a sustainable production model for the cosmetics and nutrition industries.

DEINOVE has developed a unique and comprehensive expertise in the field of rare bacteria that it can decipher, culture, and optimize to disclose unsuspected possibilities and induce them to produce biobased molecules with activities of interest on an industrial scale. To do so, DEINOVE has been building and documenting since its creation an unparalleled biodiversity bank that it exploits thanks to a unique technological platform in Europe.

DEINOVE is organized around two areas of expertise:

  • ANTIBIOTICS, New-generation anti-infective drugs: A first antibiotic candidate, DNV3837, is now in Phase II. The Company is also pursuing the systematic exploration of biodiversity to supply its portfolio with new leads, drawing notably on partnerships with bioMérieux and Naicons (AGIR program supported by Bpifrance).
  • BIOACTIVES, Active ingredients of natural origin with cosmetics as the first market: DEINOVE is already marketing a first cosmetic active ingredient, a second in partnership with Greentech and plans to launch new assets in 2020. Several other cosmetic actives are in development, including with Oléos (Hallstar Group) and Dow. It also runs a program in animal nutrition with Avril group.

Within the Euromedecine science park located in Montpellier, DEINOVE employs 60 employees, mainly researchers, engineers, and technicians, and has filed about 350 patent applications internationally. The Company has been listed on EURONEXT GROWTH® since April 2010.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on DEINOVE
12:31pDEINOVE : Obtains From Société Générale Factoring the Pre-funding Of Its 2019 R&..
BU
03/30DEINOVE : In a climate of economic and industrial uncertainty, the collaboration..
BU
03/24DEINOVE : Updates Its Financial Calendar
BU
03/11DEINOVE : passes the 2nd milestone of the AGIR program and receives 1.5m from B..
GL
02/06DEINOVE : Sharon Laboratories capitalizes on Deinove to sustain its development ..
GL
01/27DEINOVE : Enrolment of first patient in Phase II trial testing DNV3837 in Clostr..
BU
01/22DEINOVE : New Industrial-scale Production of Phyt-N-Resist® to Supply the Market
BU
01/22DEINOVE : New industrial-scale production of Phyt-N-Resist® to supply the market
GL
01/20DEINOVE : Announces Its Financial Calendar for 2020
BU
01/20DEINOVE : Provisional calendar
CO
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 0,56 M
EBIT 2019 -13,3 M
Net income 2019 -11,0 M
Debt 2019 14,3 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -0,88x
P/E ratio 2020 -1,00x
EV / Sales2019 47,7x
EV / Sales2020 15,9x
Capitalization 12,4 M
Chart DEINOVE
Duration : Period :
Deinove Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEINOVE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 1,70  €
Last Close Price 0,64  €
Spread / Highest target 165%
Spread / Average Target 165%
Spread / Lowest Target 165%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles Woler Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Marie Bézenger Operations Director
Julien Coste Director-Finance & Administration
Georges Gaudriault Scientific Director
Christian Pierret Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEINOVE-7.24%14
RENEWABLE ENERGY GROUP, INC.-23.82%801
ITM POWER PLC66.67%698
GLOBAL GREEN CHEMICALS PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED8.18%186
GREEN PLAINS INC.-68.57%170
PINNACLE RENEWABLE ENERGY INC.-37.01%147
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group