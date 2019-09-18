Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Alternext  >  Deinove    ALDEI   FR0010879056

DEINOVE

(ALDEI)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

DEINOVE: The Efficacy of Hebelys® Once Again Demonstrated and Promoted in the International Journal of Cosmetic Science

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/18/2019 | 12:31pm EDT

  • New in vitroand clinical efficacy data have been published;
  • Sphingomonas hydrophobicum extract, the active substance of Hebelys®, considerably slows down cell senescence, the main cause of intrinsic skin ageing. It also helps to restructure the skin;
  • Thanks to its expertise in selecting appropriate biological tests, Greentech has developed an innovative and holistic psychobiological approach to demonstrate original properties.
  • Hebelys® is receiving a positive response from the market, which will be strengthened by the presentation of these new proofs of effectiveness;
  • The study confirms the interest and great potential of bacterial compounds for natural and effective skin care.

Regulatory News:

DEINOVE (Paris:ALDEI) (Euronext Growth Paris: ALDEI), a French biotech company that uses a disruptive approach to develop innovative antibiotics and bio-based active ingredients for cosmetics and nutrition, announces the publication of an article in the August issue of the International Journal of Cosmetic Science on the benefits of the Sphingomonas hydrophobicum extract, the active substance of Hebelys®, a cosmetic ingredient co-developed by DEINOVE and Greentech.

The article, written jointly by Greentech and DEINOVE entitled "Attenuation of negative effects of senescence in human skin using an extract from Sphingomonas hydrophobicum: development of new skin care solution", is available online: https://doi.org/10.1111/ics.12534

It presents results from an in vitro (on reconstructed skin) and clinical study (conducted on 24 women, between 60 and 70 years old, over 56 days). It demonstrates the real effectiveness of Hebelys® and provides concrete suggestions on the mechanism of action of this innovative ingredient. The creative positioning of biological tests, which Greentech is used to, has revealed original properties.

The effect of Sphingomonas hydrophobicum extract has been evaluated on cell senescence and skin isotropy1, and shows that " Sphingomonas extract delays skin ageing process, by reducing significantly cellular senescence, and potentiates the mechanisms for restructuring the skin. At the same time, Sphingomonas extract has a positive influence on self‐esteem and general mood. "

These supplementary efficacy data enrich Hebelys®'s sales arguments, and further boosts the positive dynamic observed since its commercial launch.

"This publication demonstrates the clinical benefits of Sphingomonas hydrophobicum extract, and more generally the interest of bacterial extracts, a natural and effective alternative to the active ingredients marketed today. It also supports the commercial momentum of Hebelys®, distributed by our partner Greentech. This new active, positioned on the promising "positive aging" segment, receives good customer feedback. Several cosmetic brands have already confirmed their interest and ordered samples for integration into their formulations," says Coralie MARTIN, Marketing Manager at DEINOVE.

ABOUT HEBELYS®

Hebelys® is a natural active, produced by the fermentation of Sphingomonas, designed for mature skin.

It is the first active ingredient resulting from the collaboration between DEINOVE and Greentech, the result of a combination of complementary skills: DEINOVE selected the strain from its extensive library, developed the production process to achieve optimal fermentation performances and supervised the in vitro tests to characterize the extract; Greentech developed the formulation process, validated stability and safety as well as efficacy by additional ex vivo and clinical tests.

This active ingredient has demonstrated its ability to preserve youthful skin thanks to its action on various ageing factors and in particular on proteins involved in the process of cell senescence.

Marketed by Greentech, Hebelys® is designed to be incorporated into anti-ageing, anti-wrinkle and moisturizing products.

ABOUT DEINOVE

DEINOVE is a French biotechnology company, a leader in disruptive innovation, which aims to help meet the challenges of antibiotic resistance and the transition to a sustainable production model for the cosmetics and nutrition industries.

DEINOVE has developed a unique and comprehensive expertise in the field of rare bacteria that it can decipher, culture, and optimize to disclose unsuspected possibilities and induce them to produce biobased molecules with activities of interest on an industrial scale. To do so, DEINOVE has been building and documenting since its creation an unparalleled biodiversity bank that it exploits thanks to a unique technological platform in Europe.

DEINOVE is organized around two areas of expertise:

  • ANTIBIOTICS, New-generation anti-infective agents: A first antibiotic candidate is now in Phase II. The Company is also pursuing the systematic exploration of biodiversity to supply its portfolio with new leads, drawing notably on partnerships with bioMérieux and Naicons (AGIR program supported by Bpifrance).
  • BIOACTIVES, Active ingredients of natural origin with cosmetics as the first market and potential in nutrition and health: DEINOVE already markets a first innovative active ingredient, a second in partnership with Greentech, while two others are in development with Oléos (Hallstar Group) and a third one with DOW. It also runs a program in animal nutrition with Groupe Avril.

Within the Euromedecine science park located in Montpellier, DEINOVE employs 60 employees, mainly researchers, engineers, and technicians, and has filed more than 350 patent applications internationally. The Company has been listed on EURONEXT GROWTH® since April 2010.

Visit www.deinove.com

1 Isotropy refers to the mechanical properties of skin tissue.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DEINOVE
12:31pDEINOVE : The Efficacy of Hebelys® Once Again Demonstrated and Promoted in the I..
BU
07/09DEINOVE : Issuance of notes convertible into new shares for a maximum amount of ..
PU
07/09DEINOVE : Issuance of Notes Convertible Into New Shares for a Maximum Amount Of ..
BU
06/25CORRECTING AND REPLACING : DEINOVE: DNV3681's Exceptional Activity Against Biote..
BU
06/24DEINOVE : DNV3681's Exceptional Activity Against Bioterrorist Threats Presented ..
BU
06/11DEINOVE : and Avril Completing the Development of a Natural Feed Additive
BU
05/21DEINOVE : The US Department of Defense and Deinove will present impactful R&D re..
AQ
05/21DEINOVE : Anne ABRIAT-HEMMENDINGER Appointed to the Board of Directors of DEINOV..
BU
05/20DEINOVE : The US Department of Defense and Deinove Will Present Impactful R&D Re..
BU
05/16DEINOVE : is now ready to start Phase II clinical trial for its antibiotic compo..
BU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 1,21 M
EBIT 2019 -12,0 M
Net income 2019 -10,9 M
Debt 2019 13,6 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -1,29x
P/E ratio 2020 -1,54x
EV / Sales2019 22,6x
EV / Sales2020 11,1x
Capitalization 13,7 M
Chart DEINOVE
Duration : Period :
Deinove Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEINOVE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 2,70  €
Last Close Price 0,83  €
Spread / Highest target 312%
Spread / Average Target 227%
Spread / Lowest Target 142%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Emmanuel Petiot Chief Executive Officer
Charles Woler Chairman
Marie Bézenger Operations Director
Julien Coste Director-Finance & Administration
Georges Gaudriault Vice President, Director-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEINOVE-42.32%15
RENEWABLE ENERGY GROUP INC-41.52%586
GREEN PLAINS INC-15.48%423
GLOBAL GREEN CHEMICALS PCL--.--%403
GUANGZHOU DEVOTION THERMAL TECH CO LTD--.--%310
ITM POWER PLC94.44%184
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group