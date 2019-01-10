Deinove : A New Website to Highlight DEINOVE's Disruptive Innovation Strategy

Regulatory News:
DEINOVE (Euronext Growth Paris: ALDEI), a French biotech company that
builds on a disruptive approach to develop innovative
antibiotics and bio-based active ingredients for cosmetics and
nutrition, announces the online release of its new website, featuring
a refreshed presentation of corporate activities and visual identity.
Emmanuel Petiot, CEO of Deinove, said, "Our new website highlights
the in-depth changes undertaken over the past two years. We reassert our
double specialization around next-generation anti-infectives and active
ingredients of natural origin, together with the power of the
technological platform we have built. This unique expertise is revealed
through our diversified portfolio of innovative active molecules. We
want our website visitors to be able to learn more about these topics."
DEINOVE OVERVIEW
DEINOVE is a French biotechnology company, a leader in disruptive
innovation, which aims to help meet the challenges of antibiotic
resistance and the transition to a sustainable production model for the
cosmetics and nutrition industries.
DEINOVE has developed a unique and comprehensive expertise in the field
of rare bacteria that it can decipher, culture, and optimize to disclose
unsuspected possibilities and induce them to produce biobased molecules
with activities of interest on an industrial scale. To do so, DEINOVE
has been building and documenting since its creation an unparalleled
biodiversity bank that it exploits thanks to a unique technological
platform in Europe.
DEINOVE is organized around two areas of expertise:
-
ANTIBIOTICS, Next--generation anti-infectives: DEINOVE is
preparing to enter a first antibiotic candidate into Phase II. The
Company is also pursuing the systematic exploration of biodiversity to
supply its portfolio with new leads, drawing notably on partnerships
with Naicons and bioMérieux (AGIR program supported by Bpifrance).
-
BIOACTIVES, Active ingredients of natural origin with cosmetics
as the first market and potential in nutrition and health: DEINOVE
already markets a first innovative active ingredient, a second in
partnership with Greentech, while two others are in development with
Oléos (Hallstar Group). It also runs a program in animal nutrition
with Groupe Avril. Several other partnerships are also being developed.
Within the Euromedecine science park located in Montpellier, DEINOVE
employs 62 employees, mainly researchers, engineers, and technicians,
and has filed more than 260 patent applications internationally. The
Company has been listed on EURONEXT GROWTH® since April 2010.
Discover the new website
www.deinove.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190110005598/en/