01/10 11:29:29 am
1.83 EUR   +9.06%
Deinove : A New Website to Highlight DEINOVE's Disruptive Innovation Strategy

01/10/2019 | 01:01pm EST

  • The new DEINOVE website displays an updated presentation of DEINOVE’s corporate activities and identity
  • It illustrates the disruptive approach that DEINOVE is implementing to develop novel antibiotics and biobased active ingredients for cosmetics and nutrition.

Regulatory News:

DEINOVE (Euronext Growth Paris: ALDEI), a French biotech company that builds on a disruptive approach to develop innovative antibiotics and bio-based active ingredients for cosmetics and nutrition, announces the online release of its new website, featuring a refreshed presentation of corporate activities and visual identity.

Emmanuel Petiot, CEO of Deinove, said, "Our new website highlights the in-depth changes undertaken over the past two years. We reassert our double specialization around next-generation anti-infectives and active ingredients of natural origin, together with the power of the technological platform we have built. This unique expertise is revealed through our diversified portfolio of innovative active molecules. We want our website visitors to be able to learn more about these topics."

DEINOVE OVERVIEW

DEINOVE is a French biotechnology company, a leader in disruptive innovation, which aims to help meet the challenges of antibiotic resistance and the transition to a sustainable production model for the cosmetics and nutrition industries.

DEINOVE has developed a unique and comprehensive expertise in the field of rare bacteria that it can decipher, culture, and optimize to disclose unsuspected possibilities and induce them to produce biobased molecules with activities of interest on an industrial scale. To do so, DEINOVE has been building and documenting since its creation an unparalleled biodiversity bank that it exploits thanks to a unique technological platform in Europe.

DEINOVE is organized around two areas of expertise:

  • ANTIBIOTICS, Next--generation anti-infectives: DEINOVE is preparing to enter a first antibiotic candidate into Phase II. The Company is also pursuing the systematic exploration of biodiversity to supply its portfolio with new leads, drawing notably on partnerships with Naicons and bioMérieux (AGIR program supported by Bpifrance).
  • BIOACTIVES, Active ingredients of natural origin with cosmetics as the first market and potential in nutrition and health: DEINOVE already markets a first innovative active ingredient, a second in partnership with Greentech, while two others are in development with Oléos (Hallstar Group). It also runs a program in animal nutrition with Groupe Avril. Several other partnerships are also being developed.

Within the Euromedecine science park located in Montpellier, DEINOVE employs 62 employees, mainly researchers, engineers, and technicians, and has filed more than 260 patent applications internationally. The Company has been listed on EURONEXT GROWTH® since April 2010.

Discover the new website

www.deinove.com


© Business Wire 2019
