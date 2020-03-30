Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Alternext  >  Deinove    ALDEI   FR0010879056

DEINOVE

(ALDEI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Deinove : In a climate of economic and industrial uncertainty, the collaboration agreement between Sharon Laboratories and DEINOVE will not be signed

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/30/2020 | 01:31am EDT

  • The current health, economic and financial crisis creates too much uncertainty to enter into a long-term full partnership around a complete range of ingredients.
  • DEINOVE continues to advance its various programs with its current partners
  • The $200k payment made by Sharon Laboratories to DEINOVE at the signing of the MoU remains however retained by DEINOVE.

Regulatory News:

DEINOVE (Paris:ALDEI) (Euronext Growth Paris: ALDEI), a French biotech company that uses a disruptive approach to develop innovative antibiotics and bio-based active ingredients for cosmetics, today announces that, in the context of the global health crisis linked to the Covid-19 pandemic, the agreement which has been under discussion since February with the Israeli group Sharon Laboratories will not be signed.

Indeed, the economic, industrial and financial consequences of the current crisis, as well as their duration, being unknown to date, the collaboration on the development of a complete range of cosmetic ingredients has been questioned.

The $200k payment made by Sharon Laboratories to DEINOVE at the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) remains however retained by DEINOVE.

In the area of cosmetic actives, DEINOVE is continuing to advance its various programs with its partners - Solvay, Univar, Greentech, Hallstar France, Dow, and other leading players whose identities remain confidential.

"It is indeed disappointing not to sign this agreement with Sharon Laboratories, on which both companies have worked hard, but neither they nor we are spared from this abrupt change in the environment. We have put all the necessary measures in place to protect the health and safety of our employees, so our teams remain committed to securing the imminent product launches, moving forward with our projects and meeting our commitments to our partners," said Charles Woler, CEO of DEINOVE.

ABOUT DEINOVE

DEINOVE is a French biotechnology company, a leader in disruptive innovation, which aims to help meet the challenges of antibiotic resistance and the transition to a sustainable production model for the cosmetics and nutrition industries.

DEINOVE has developed a unique and comprehensive expertise in the field of rare bacteria that it can decipher, culture, and optimize to disclose unsuspected possibilities and induce them to produce biobased molecules with activities of interest on an industrial scale. To do so, DEINOVE has been building and documenting since its creation an unparalleled biodiversity bank that it exploits thanks to a unique technological platform in Europe.

DEINOVE is organized around two areas of expertise:

  • ANTIBIOTICS, New-generation anti-infective drugs: A first antibiotic candidate, DNV3837, is now in Phase II. The Company is also pursuing the systematic exploration of biodiversity to supply its portfolio with new leads, drawing notably on partnerships with bioMérieux and Naicons (AGIR program supported by Bpifrance).
  • BIOACTIVES, Active ingredients of natural origin with cosmetics as the first market: DEINOVE is already marketing a first cosmetic active ingredient, a second in partnership with Greentech and plans to launch new assets in 2020. Several other cosmetic actives are in development, including with Oléos (Hallstar Group) and Dow. It also runs a program in animal nutrition with Groupe Avril.

Within the Euromedecine science park located in Montpellier, DEINOVE employs 60 employees, mainly researchers, engineers, and technicians, and has filed about 350 patent applications internationally. The Company has been listed on EURONEXT GROWTH® since April 2010.

Visit www.deinove.com


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on DEINOVE
01:31aDEINOVE : In a climate of economic and industrial uncertainty, the collaboration..
BU
03/24DEINOVE : Updates Its Financial Calendar
BU
03/11DEINOVE : passes the 2nd milestone of the AGIR program and receives 1.5m from B..
GL
02/06DEINOVE : Sharon Laboratories capitalizes on Deinove to sustain its development ..
GL
01/27DEINOVE : Enrolment of first patient in Phase II trial testing DNV3837 in Clostr..
BU
01/22DEINOVE : New Industrial-scale Production of Phyt-N-Resist® to Supply the Market
BU
01/22DEINOVE : New industrial-scale production of Phyt-N-Resist® to supply the market
GL
01/20DEINOVE : Announces Its Financial Calendar for 2020
BU
01/20DEINOVE : Provisional calendar
CO
2019DEINOVE :  DEINOVE and ESPCI Paris Obtain Funding From the ANR to Develop the De..
BU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 0,56 M
EBIT 2019 -13,3 M
Net income 2019 -11,0 M
Debt 2019 14,3 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -0,97x
P/E ratio 2020 -1,11x
EV / Sales2019 50,1x
EV / Sales2020 16,5x
Capitalization 13,8 M
Chart DEINOVE
Duration : Period :
Deinove Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEINOVE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 1,70  €
Last Close Price 0,71  €
Spread / Highest target 139%
Spread / Average Target 139%
Spread / Lowest Target 139%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles Woler Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Marie Bézenger Operations Director
Julien Coste Director-Finance & Administration
Georges Gaudriault Scientific Director
Christian Pierret Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEINOVE2.75%15
RENEWABLE ENERGY GROUP, INC.-32.17%713
ITM POWER PLC64.56%687
GLOBAL GREEN CHEMICALS PCL--.--%171
GREEN PLAINS INC.-68.37%171
PINNACLE RENEWABLE ENERGY INC.-37.21%134
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group