New product preview at In-Cosmetics Asia 2019: a second innovative carotenoid from DEINOVE

11/04/2019 | 12:30pm EST

New product preview at In-Cosmetics Asia 2019:
a second innovative carotenoid from DEINOVE

  • This new carotenoid has the particularity of absorbing blue light, which is responsible for premature skin ageing, the appearance of skin spots, a loss of radiance and vitality.
  • Asia now represents 40% of the world cosmetics market and In-Cosmetics Asia is the leading regional trade fair for cosmetic ingredients.
  • DEINOVE is accelerating the expansion of its portfolio of cosmetic ingredients.

DEINOVE (Euronext Growth Paris: ALDEI), a French biotech company that uses a disruptive approach to develop innovative antibiotics and bio-based active ingredients for cosmetics and nutrition, announces that its second novel carotenoid for cosmetics will be presented in preview at the In-Cosmetics Asia exhibition to be held from 5 to 7 November 2019 in Bangkok. The global launch is scheduled for In-Cosmetics Global 2020 from March 31 to April 2 in Barcelona.

Essentially known for its ability to absorb blue light1, this carotenoid was previously inaccessible. Now available thanks to the research work carried out within the DEINOVE platform, a complete screening of its properties has been conducted on the basis of the most recent evaluation protocols. The excellent results obtained, and in particular its superiority over reference active ingredients, suggest an active ingredient that meets many skin needs.

In-Cosmetics Asia is the largest trade fair dedicated to cosmetic ingredients in the region. Asia represents about 40% of the world cosmetics market and contributes to 60% of its growth, whose most dynamic segment is skincare2.

"This event is an opportunity to initiate the marketing of this new active ingredient, given both its excellent performances and the potential of the Asian market. However, the official commercial launch is scheduled for In-Cosmetics Global in Barcelona in April 2020. Other active ingredients are under development to rapidly expand our product portfolio," says Coralie MARTIN, Marketing Manager at DEINOVE.


ABOUT DEINOVE

DEINOVE is a French biotechnology company, a leader in disruptive innovation, which aims to help meet the challenges of antibiotic resistance and the transition to a sustainable production model for the cosmetics and nutrition industries.

DEINOVE has developed a unique and comprehensive expertise in the field of rare bacteria that it can decipher, culture, and optimize to disclose unsuspected possibilities and induce them to produce biobased molecules with activities of interest on an industrial scale. To do so, DEINOVE has been building and documenting since its creation an unparalleled biodiversity bank that it exploits thanks to a unique technological platform in Europe.

DEINOVE is organized around two areas of expertise:

  • ANTIBIOTICS, New-generation anti-infective agents: A first antibiotic candidate is now in Phase II. The Company is also pursuing the systematic exploration of biodiversity to supply its portfolio with new leads, drawing notably on partnerships with bioMérieux and Naicons (AGIR program supported by Bpifrance).
  • BIOACTIVES, Active ingredients of natural origin with cosmetics as the first market and potential in nutrition and health: DEINOVE already markets a first innovative active ingredient, a second in partnership with Greentech, while two others are in development with Oléos (Hallstar Group) and a third one with DOW. It also runs a program in animal nutrition with Groupe Avril.

Within the Euromedecine science park located in Montpellier, DEINOVE employs 60 employees, mainly researchers, engineers, and technicians, and has filed more than 350 patent applications internationally. The Company has been listed on EURONEXT GROWTH® since April 2010.

CONTACTS

Visit www.deinove.com

Investors
Coralie Martin
Communication, Marketing and Investor Relations
Ph.: +33 (0)4 48 19 01 60

Une image contenant extérieur, texte, signe, rue Description générée automatiquement
coralie.martin@deinove.com

Media
ALIZE RP
Caroline Carmagnol
Ph.: +33 (0)6 64 18 99 59
deinove@alizerp.com



1 Blue light is emitted not only by the sun, but also by screens (TV, computers, smartphones, tablets), electronics and lighting. This light radiation is known for its harmful effects on the health and beauty of the skin (premature ageing, appearance of skin spots, loss of radiance and vitality...). Digital pollution is an emerging issue in cosmetics, given the increasing exposure to blue light produced by screens or LEDs.

2 Market data: L’Oréal 2018


Attachment

Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 1,21 M
EBIT 2019 -12,4 M
Net income 2019 -11,2 M
Debt 2019 15,8 M
Yield 2019 128%
P/E ratio 2019 -1,19x
P/E ratio 2020 -1,49x
EV / Sales2019 23,8x
EV / Sales2020 11,6x
Capitalization 12,9 M
