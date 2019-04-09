Novel Antibiotics: DEINOVE Signs an Agreement with the Institut Pasteur to Explore the Potential of New Targeted Strains

Regulatory News:
DEINOVE (Euronext Growth Paris: ALDEI) (Paris:ALDEI), a French biotech
company that uses a disruptive approach to develop innovative
antibiotics and bio-based active ingredients for cosmetics and
nutrition, has announced that it will benefit from the Institut
Pasteur's provision of biological resources for the research of new
antimicrobial agents from original strains.
The Institut Pasteur, one of the most renowned worldwide players in the
area of infectious disease research, will entrust a targeted selection
of strains from their bacterial collection to DEINOVE.
As part of their AGIR program (Antibiotics against Resistant Infectious
Germs), DEINOVE will assess the strains' antimicrobial properties on
their technology platform.
Muriel GUGGER, Head of the Institut Pasteur's laboratory collection
of Cyanobacteria whose work is supported by Institut Carnot Pasteur
Microbes & Santé, explained, "The selected bacteria
produce a wide range of natural substances and therefore constitute a
goldmine for research.” As Isabelle BUCKLE, Executive vice
president for Research Applications and Industrial Partnerships at
Institut Pasteur, detailed, “Antimicrobial resistance is among
the Institut Pasteur’s top three scientific priorities, and the
development of industrial partnerships with French SMEs is at the heart
of our economic development strategy in the coming years. In this
context, the DEINOVE platform will allow us to quickly assess the
potential of our strains. "
Georges GAUDRIAULT, Scientific Director at DEINOVE, pointed out, "The
Institut Pasteur is a major player in the area of infectious disease
research. We are delighted to be able to benefit from their expertise
and proud that the quality of our scientific approach has convinced them
to work with us. We firmly believe that this agreement will be a real
booster for the AGIR program."
ABOUT THE AGIR PROGRAM -
The AGIR program – Antibiotics Against Resistant Infectious Germs – was
selected in 2017 by the Investments for the Future Program and receives
from Bpifrance a financial support of €14.6m over 5 years.
AGIR, a platform dedicated to the search for unprecedented
antibiotic structures from rare bacterial strains
The AGIR program aims to explore a wide-ranging biodiversity, mainly
rare micro-organisms, in order to identify and develop a portfolio of
drug candidates. While the world lacks new antibiotics, research is
still predominantly focused on a small number of micro-organisms of
interest or on the construction by chemical synthesis of molecules
derived from existing drugs. Conversely, the AGIR program is developing
new methods of collection, culture, evaluation of the antibiotic
potential of rare bacterial strains, and optimization of the molecules
of interest.
The AGIR program is run with the Charles Viollette Institute which
brings its expertise in microbial and enzymatic engineering as well as
identification of molecules.
An ambitious collaborative project strengthened by targeted
strategic partnerships to broaden the scope of research
Capitalizing on its technology that allows it to automate and accelerate
the analysis of large quantities of strains, DEINOVE aims to maximize
the opportunities to discover new antibiotic structures by expanding its
field of research beyond its own bacterial library. The Company has
entered into partnerships with several companies with portfolios of
various strains collected as part of their pharmaceutical activities:
bioMérieux, Naicons, and now the Institut Pasteur.
ABOUT THE INSTITUT PASTEUR AND ITS INTERNATIONAL NETWORK
The Institut Pasteur, a non-profit foundation with recognized charitable
status set up by Louis Pasteur in 1887, is today an internationally
renowned center for biomedical research with a network of 32 institutes
worldwide. In the pursuit of its mission to prevent and control diseases
in France and throughout the world, the Institut Pasteur operates in
four main areas: research, public health, education and training, and
development of research applications. More than 2,500 people work on its
Paris campus. The Institut Pasteur is a globally recognized leader in
infectious diseases, microbiology, and immunology. Other avenues of
investigation include cancer, genetic and neurodegenerative diseases,
genomics and developmental biology. This research aims to expand our
knowledge of the living world in a bid to lay the foundations for new
prevention strategies and novel therapeutics. Since its inception, 10
Institut Pasteur scientists have been awarded the Nobel Prize for
Medicine, including two in 2008 for the 1983 discovery of the human
immunodeficiency virus (HIV) that causes AIDS.
https://www.pasteur.fr/en
ABOUT DEINOVE
DEINOVE is a French biotechnology company, a leader in disruptive
innovation, which aims to help meet the challenges of antibiotic
resistance and the transition to a sustainable production model for the
cosmetics and nutrition industries.
DEINOVE has developed a unique and comprehensive expertise in the field
of rare bacteria that it can decipher, culture, and optimize to disclose
unsuspected possibilities and induce them to produce biobased molecules
with activities of interest on an industrial scale. To do so, DEINOVE
has been building and documenting since its creation an unparalleled
biodiversity bank that it exploits thanks to a unique technological
platform in Europe.
DEINOVE is organized around two areas of expertise:
-
ANTIBIOTICS, new-generation anti-infective agents: DEINOVE is
preparing to enter a first antibiotic candidate into Phase II. The
Company is also pursuing the systematic exploration of biodiversity to
supply its portfolio with new leads, drawing notably on partnerships
with Naicons and bioMérieux (AGIR program supported by Bpifrance).
-
BIOACTIVES, Active ingredients of natural origin with cosmetics
as the first market and potential in nutrition and health: DEINOVE
already markets a first innovative active ingredient, a second in
partnership with Greentech, while two others are in development with
Oléos (Hallstar Group). It also runs a program in animal nutrition
with Groupe Avril. Several other partnerships are also being planned.
Within the Euromedecine science park located in Montpellier, DEINOVE
employs 62 employees, and has filed more than 310 patent applications
internationally. The Company has been listed on EURONEXT GROWTH® since
April 2010.
Visit www.deinove.com
