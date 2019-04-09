Novel antibiotics: DEINOVE signs an agreement

with the Institut Pasteur to explore the potential

of new targeted strains

The Institut Pasteur will provide a selection of strains for the DEINOVE platform to evaluate their potential antibiotic and antifungal activities.

This agreement fits into the AGIR program, which aims at studying a wide range of bacterial strains to optimize opportunities for discovering novel antibiotic structures.

DEINOVE (Euronext Growth Paris: ALDEI), a French biotech company that uses a disruptive approach to develop innovative antibiotics and bio-based active ingredients for cosmetics and nutrition, has announced that it will benefit from the Institut Pasteur's provision of biological resources for the research of new antimicrobial agents from original strains.

The Institut Pasteur, one of the most renowned worldwide players in the area of infectious disease research, will entrust a targeted selection of strains from their bacterial collection to DEINOVE.

As part of their AGIR program (Antibiotics against Resistant Infectious Germs), DEINOVE will assess the strains' antimicrobial properties on their technology platform.

Muriel GUGGER, Head of the Institut Pasteur's laboratory collection of Cyanobacteria whose work is supported by Institut Carnot Pasteur Microbes & Santé, explained, "The selected bacteria produce a wide range of natural substances and therefore constitute a goldmine for research.” As Isabelle BUCKLE, Executive vice president for Research Applications and Industrial Partnerships at Institut Pasteur, detailed, “Antimicrobial resistance is among the Institut Pasteur’s top three scientific priorities, and the development of industrial partnerships with French SMEs is at the heart of our economic development strategy in the coming years. In this context, the DEINOVE platform will allow us to quickly assess the potential of our strains."

Georges GAUDRIAULT, Scientific Director at DEINOVE, pointed out, "The Institut Pasteur is a major player in the area of infectious disease research. We are delighted to be able to benefit from their expertise and proud that the quality of our scientific approach has convinced them to work with us. We firmly believe that this agreement will be a real booster for the AGIR program."





ABOUT THE AGIR PROGRAM -

The AGIR program – Antibiotics Against Resistant Infectious Germs – was selected in 2017 by the Investments for the Future Program and receives from Bpifrance a financial support of €14.6m over 5 years.

AGIR, a platform dedicated to the search for unprecedented antibiotic structures from rare bacterial strains

The AGIR program aims to explore a wide-ranging biodiversity, mainly rare micro-organisms, in order to identify and develop a portfolio of drug candidates. While the world lacks new antibiotics, research is still predominantly focused on a small number of micro-organisms of interest or on the construction by chemical synthesis of molecules derived from existing drugs. Conversely, the AGIR program is developing new methods of collection, culture, evaluation of the antibiotic potential of rare bacterial strains, and optimization of the molecules of interest.

The AGIR program is run with the Charles Viollette Institute which brings its expertise in microbial and enzymatic engineering as well as identification of molecules.

An ambitious collaborative project strengthened by targeted strategic partnerships to broaden the scope of research

Capitalizing on its technology that allows it to automate and accelerate the analysis of large quantities of strains, DEINOVE aims to maximize the opportunities to discover new antibiotic structures by expanding its field of research beyond its own bacterial library. The Company has entered into partnerships with several companies with portfolios of various strains collected as part of their pharmaceutical activities: bioMérieux, Naicons, and now the Institut Pasteur.

ABOUT THE INSTITUT PASTEUR AND ITS INTERNATIONAL NETWORK

The Institut Pasteur, a non-profit foundation with recognized charitable status set up by Louis Pasteur in 1887, is today an internationally renowned center for biomedical research with a network of 32 institutes worldwide. In the pursuit of its mission to prevent and control diseases in France and throughout the world, the Institut Pasteur operates in four main areas: research, public health, education and training, and development of research applications. More than 2,500 people work on its Paris campus. The Institut Pasteur is a globally recognized leader in infectious diseases, microbiology, and immunology. Other avenues of investigation include cancer, genetic and neurodegenerative diseases, genomics and developmental biology. This research aims to expand our knowledge of the living world in a bid to lay the foundations for new prevention strategies and novel therapeutics. Since its inception, 10 Institut Pasteur scientists have been awarded the Nobel Prize for Medicine, including two in 2008 for the 1983 discovery of the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) that causes AIDS.

ABOUT DEINOVE

DEINOVE is a French biotechnology company, a leader in disruptive innovation, which aims to help meet the challenges of antibiotic resistance and the transition to a sustainable production model for the cosmetics and nutrition industries.

DEINOVE has developed a unique and comprehensive expertise in the field of rare bacteria that it can decipher, culture, and optimize to disclose unsuspected possibilities and induce them to produce biobased molecules with activities of interest on an industrial scale. To do so, DEINOVE has been building and documenting since its creation an unparalleled biodiversity bank that it exploits thanks to a unique technological platform in Europe.

DEINOVE is organized around two areas of expertise:

ANTIBIOTICS, new-generation anti-infective agents : DEINOVE is preparing to enter a first antibiotic candidate into Phase II. The Company is also pursuing the systematic exploration of biodiversity to supply its portfolio with new leads, drawing notably on partnerships with Naicons and bioMérieux (AGIR program supported by Bpifrance).

: DEINOVE is preparing to enter a first antibiotic candidate into Phase II. The Company is also pursuing the systematic exploration of biodiversity to supply its portfolio with new leads, drawing notably on partnerships with Naicons and bioMérieux (AGIR program supported by Bpifrance). BIOACTIVES, Active ingredients of natural origin with cosmetics as the first market and potential in nutrition and health: DEINOVE already markets a first innovative active ingredient, a second in partnership with Greentech, while two others are in development with Oléos (Hallstar Group). It also runs a program in animal nutrition with Groupe Avril. Several other partnerships are also being planned.

Within the Euromedecine science park located in Montpellier, DEINOVE employs 62 employees, and has filed more than 310 patent applications internationally. The Company has been listed on EURONEXT GROWTH® since April 2010.

