Dekeloil Public : Dekel Oil Half Year Production Results

DekelOil Public Limited, the West African focused agricultural company, is pleased to report record second quarter and first half production of crude palm oil ('CPO') at its 100%-owned, vertically integrated palm oil project at Ayenouan in Côte d'Ivoire (the 'Project') for the three and six month periods ended 30 June 2019. Albeit against soft 2018 comparators, this represents a 62% year on year increase in CPO production to 14,013 tonnes in Q2 2019, which contributed to a 30% increase in CPO volumes for the half year period to 28,934 tonnes (H1 2018: 22,242 tonnes) and more than 7% higher than the 26,947 tonnes produced in H1 2017.

Record H1 PKO and Kernel Cake production compared to H1 2018 following successful strategy to acquire external kernels for processing

Sales and Pricing

20 % increase in H1 CPO sales to 26,702 tonnes (H1 2018: 22,271 tonnes)

tonnes, all of which has been purchased and is due to be delivered and sold in Q3 2019 Significant quantities of kernels are also held for processing including stock purchased as part of the continuation of the successful strategy to purchase kernels from other mills - the intention is to process this stock during the upcoming low season

In line with international benchmarks trading at cyclical lows, CPO pricing remains challenging

o CPO sales achieved at small premiums to global prices during back end of peak season due to high local stock levels

o The Board expect CPO sales price premiums to increase to some degree in the low season as local stocks of CPO subside

DekelOil Executive Director Lincoln Moore said: "A record second quarter has combined with the strong rebound in year on year Q1 CPO production to generate our best ever half yearly production performance. This record result is not just down to the recovery seen in FFB volumes harvested in the region following the poor harvests in 2018, but also a positive reaction to the various initiatives implemented by the Board across the Group's operations last year. Should global CPO prices bounce off their current cyclical lows, the Board is confident the combination of these various factors will enable Ayenouan's profitability to increase significantly.

"Independent of the cycle, we believe CPO prices stand to benefit from positive structural drivers in the years ahead. While demand growth for vegetable oil is forecast to remain consistently strong, the addition of new supplies of palm oil, which is by far the highest yielding vegetable oil per hectare, is slowing. Supply growth in major producer Malaysia, for example, is almost at a standstill. At some point, we anticipate global CPO pricing will catch up with these market dynamics leading to an increase in pricing. If or when this happens, this will have a positive impact on the cash flows generated."

