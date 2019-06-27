Log in
DEKELOIL PUBLIC LTD
Dekeloil Public : Form of Instruction 2019

06/27/2019 | 06:40am EDT

FORM OF INSTRUCTION

For use at the Annual General Meeting of Dekeloil Public Ltd

to be held at The Broadgate Tower, 20 Primrose Street, London EC2A 2EW

on 23 July 2019 at 11.00 a.m.

I/We hereby instruct the Custodian "Computershare Company Nominees Limited"

as my/our proxy to vote for me/us and on my/our behalf at the Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held at 11.00 a.m. on 23 July 2019 at The Broadgate Tower, 20 Primrose Street, London EC2A 2EW and at any adjournment thereof.

Resolutions

For

Against

Vote Withheld*

1. To receive and adopt the audited accounts for

the financial period ended 31 December 2018

together with the report of the Directors and the

auditors thereon

2. To re-elect Yehoshua Shai Kol, as a Director of

the Company

3. To re-elect Bernard Francois as a Director of the

Company

4. To re-appoint

Kost Forer Gabbay & Kasierer (a

member of Ernst & Young Global) as auditors to

the Company, to hold office until the conclusion of

the next annual general meeting and to authorise

the Directors to determine their remuneration

5. To authorise the Directors to allot shares and

options and the disapplication of pre-emption rights

6. To authorise the Directors to make market

purchases of own Shares

  • The "Vote Withheld" option is to enable you to abstain on any particular resolution. However, it should be noted that a "vote withheld" is not a vote in law and will not be counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes "For" and "Against" a resolution.

Name:

Address:

SRN:

Signed .................................................................

Dated this ...........................................................

day of ....................

2019

Notes for the completion of Form of Instruction

  • Please indicate, by placing ''X'' in the appropriate space overleaf, how you wish your votes to be cast in respect of each of the Resolutions. If this form is duly signed and returned, but without specific direction as to how you wish your votes to be cast, the form will be rejected.
  • The "Vote withheld" option is provided to enable you to abstain on any particular resolution. However it should be noted that a "Vote withheld" is not a vote in law and will not be counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes "For" and "Against" a resolution.
  • To be effective, all Forms of Instruction must be lodged at the office of the Depositary, Computershare Investor Services PLC, The Pavilions, Bridgwater Road, Bristol BS99 6ZY, England by 11.00 am. on 18 July 2019. In the UK, postage on the Form of Instruction is pre-paid. UK members may, if they prefer, return the Form of Instruction in an envelope, free of charge, to Computershare Investor Services PLC, The Pavilions, Bridgwater Road, Bristol BS99 6ZY, England. Outside the UK, the appropriate postage must be paid.
  1. Any alterations made in this form should be initialled.
  2. The completion and return of this form will not preclude a holder from attending the meeting and voting in person. Should the holder, or a representative of that holder wish to attend the meeting and/or vote at the meeting, they must notify the Depositary in writing or email UKALLDITeam2@computershare.co.uk
  3. In the case of joint holders, only one holder need sign. In the case of a corporation, the Form of Instruction should be signed by a duly authorised official whose capacity should be stated, or by an attorney.

Perivan Financial Print 255034

Disclaimer

DekelOil Public Limited published this content on 27 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2019 10:39:06 UTC
