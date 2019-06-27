Dekeloil Public : Form of Proxy 2019

FORM OF PROXY

For use at the Annual General Meeting of Dekeloil Public Ltd

to be held at The Broadgate Tower, 20 Primrose Street, London EC2A 2EW

on 23 July 2019 at 11.00 a.m.

I/We, the undersigned, being (a) member/member(s) of DekelOil Public Ltd ("Company"), hereby

appoint the Chairman of the Meeting or,

Name of Proxy………………………………………......

Number of shares...................................................

as my/our proxy to vote for me/us and on my/our behalf at the Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held at 11.00 a.m. on 23 July 2019 at The Broadgate Tower, 20 Primrose Street, London EC2A 2EW and at any adjournment thereof. I/We wish my/our proxy to vote as shown below in respect of the resolutions set out in the Notice of the Meeting.

For the appointment of one or more proxy, please refer to explanatory note 3 (below).

Resolutions For Against Vote Withheld* 1. To receive and adopt the audited accounts for the financial period ended 31 December 2018 together with the report of the Directors and the auditors thereon 2. To re-elect Yehoshua Shai Kol, as a Director of the Company 3. To re-elect Bernard Francois as a Director of the Company 4. To re-appoint Kost Forer Gabbay & Kasierer (a member of Ernst & Young Global) as auditors to the Company, to hold office until the conclusion of the next annual general meeting and to authorise the Directors to determine their remuneration 5. To authorise the Directors to allot shares and options and the disapplication of pre-emption rights 6. To authorise the Directors to make market purchases of own Shares

If you want your proxy to vote in a certain way on the resolutions specified, please place an "X" in the appropriate box. If you fail to select any of the given options your proxy can vote as he/she chooses or can decide not to vote at all. The proxy can also do this on any other resolution that is put to the meeting.