Dekeloil Public : Notification of major share holdings

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer andto the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer
of existing shares to which voting rights are at-DEKELOIL PUBLIC LTD tachedii:
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate)
Non-UK issuer
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")
|
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
|
X
|
|
|
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
|
|
|
|
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
|
|
|
|
Other (please specify)iii:
|
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv
Name
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v
Name
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
-
Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:
-
Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):
Aristide Achybrou
New York, United States
27 May 2019
27 May 2019
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
Position of previous notification (if applicable)
|
% of voting rights at-
|
% of voting rights
|
|
through financial instru-
|
Total of both in %
|
tached to shares (to-
|
ments
|
(8.A + 8.B)
|
tal of 8. A)
|
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
|
|
|
|
3.67%
|
|
3.67%
|
Nil
|
|
Nil
|
|
|
Total number of voting rights of issuer vii
353,341,082
1
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii
A: Voting rights attached to shares
|
Class/type of
|
Number of voting rightsix
|
% of voting rights
|
|
shares
|
|
|
|
|
ISIN code (if possible)
|
Direct
|
Indirect
|
Direct
|
Indirect
|
|
(Art 9 of Directive
|
(Art 10 of Directive
|
(Art 9 of Directive
|
(Art 10 of Directive
|
|
2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)
|
2004/109/EC)
|
2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)
|
2004/109/EC)
|
|
|
(DTR5.2.1)
|
|
(DTR5.2.1)
|
|
12,975,000
|
|
3.67%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SUBTOTAL 8. A
|
12,975,000
|
3.67%
|
|
|
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))
|
|
|
|
Number of voting rights
|
|
Type of financial in-
|
Expiration
|
Exercise/
|
that may be acquired if
|
% of voting rights
|
strument
|
datex
|
Conversion Periodxi
|
the instrument is
|
|
|
|
exercised/converted.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SUBTOTAL 8. B 1
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))
|
Type of financial
|
Expiration
|
Exercise/
|
Physical or
|
Number of
|
|
Conversion Pe-
|
cash
|
% of voting rights
|
|
x
|
|
instrument
|
date
|
riod xi
|
settlementxii
|
voting rights
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SUBTOTAL 8.B.2
2
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an "X")
|
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not
|
X
|
control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii
|
|
|
Fullchain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
|
|
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv
|
|
(please add additional rows as necessary)
|
|
|
% of voting rights if it
equals or is higher
Namexvthan the notifiable threshold
-
of voting rights through financial in- struments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Total of both if it
equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional informationxvi
|
Place of completion
|
New York, United States
|
|
|
Date of completion
|
29 May 2019
|
|
3
Disclaimer
