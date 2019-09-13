Dekeloil Public : Form of Instruction 2019

For use at the Annual General Meeting of Dekeloil Public Ltd
to be held at The Broadgate Tower, 20 Primrose Street, London EC2A 2EW
on 10 October 2019 at 2 p.m.
I/We hereby instruct the Custodian "Computershare Company Nominees Limited"
as my/our proxy to vote for me/us and on my/our behalf at the Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held at 2 p.m. on 10 October 2019 at The Broadgate Tower, 20 Primrose Street, London EC2A 2EW and at any adjournment thereof.
Resolutions
For
Against
Vote Withheld*
1. The authorised ordinary share capital of the
Company be increased from 441,676,353 to
1,000,000,000. The authorised ordinary share
capital will be increased to €336,700 divided
into 1,000,000,000 ordinary
shares of
€0,0003367 each.
2. The Company's name be changed from
DekelOil Public Limited to Dekel Agri-Vision
Limited
Dated this ...........................................................
day of .....................
2019
Notes for the completion of Form of Instruction
Please indicate, by placing ''X'' in the appropriate space overleaf, how you wish your votes to be cast in respect of each of the Resolutions. If this form is duly signed and returned, but without specific direction as to how you wish your votes to be cast, the form will be rejected.
The "Vote withheld" option is provided to enable you to abstain on any particular resolution. However it should be noted that a "Vote withheld" is not a vote in law and will not be counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes "For" and "Against" a resolution.
To be effective, all Forms of Instruction must be lodged at the office of the Depositary, Computershare Investor Services PLC, The Pavilions, Bridgwater Road, Bristol BS99 6ZY, England by 2 pm. on 7 October 2019. In the UK, postage on the Form of Instruction is pre-paid. UK members may, if they prefer, return the Form of Instruction in an envelope, free of charge, to Computershare Investor Services PLC, The Pavilions, Bridgwater Road, Bristol BS99 6ZY, England. Outside the UK, the appropriate postage must be paid.
Any alterations made in this form should be initialled.
The completion and return of this form will not preclude a holder from attending the meeting and voting in person. Should the holder, or a representative of that holder wish to attend the meeting and/or vote at the meeting, they must notify the Depositary in writing or emailUKALLDITeam2@computershare.co.uk
In the case of joint holders, only one holder need sign. In the case of a corporation, the Form of Instruction should be signed by a duly authorised official whose capacity should be stated, or by an attorney.
