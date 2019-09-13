Log in
DEKELOIL PUBLIC : Form of Instruction 2019
PU
05:42aDEKELOIL PUBLIC : Form of Instruction 2019
PU
05:42aDEKELOIL PUBLIC : Form of Proxy 2019
PU
Dekeloil Public : Form of Instruction 2019

09/13/2019 | 05:42am EDT

FORM OF INSTRUCTION

For use at the Annual General Meeting of Dekeloil Public Ltd

to be held at The Broadgate Tower, 20 Primrose Street, London EC2A 2EW

on 10 October 2019 at 2 p.m.

I/We hereby instruct the Custodian "Computershare Company Nominees Limited"

as my/our proxy to vote for me/us and on my/our behalf at the Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held at 2 p.m. on 10 October 2019 at The Broadgate Tower, 20 Primrose Street, London EC2A 2EW and at any adjournment thereof.

Resolutions

For

Against

Vote Withheld*

1. The authorised ordinary share capital of the

Company be increased from 441,676,353 to

1,000,000,000. The authorised ordinary share

capital will be increased to €336,700 divided

into 1,000,000,000 ordinary

shares of

€0,0003367 each.

2. The Company's name be changed from

DekelOil Public Limited to Dekel Agri-Vision

Limited

  • The "Vote Withheld" option is to enable you to abstain on any particular resolution. However, it should be noted that a "vote withheld" is not a vote in law and will not be counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes "For" and "Against" a resolution.

Name:

Address:

SRN:

Signed.................................................................

Dated this ...........................................................

day of .....................

2019

Notes for the completion of Form of Instruction

  1. Please indicate, by placing ''X'' in the appropriate space overleaf, how you wish your votes to be cast in respect of each of the Resolutions. If this form is duly signed and returned, but without specific direction as to how you wish your votes to be cast, the form will be rejected.
  2. The "Vote withheld" option is provided to enable you to abstain on any particular resolution. However it should be noted that a "Vote withheld" is not a vote in law and will not be counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes "For" and "Against" a resolution.
  3. To be effective, all Forms of Instruction must be lodged at the office of the Depositary, Computershare Investor Services PLC, The Pavilions, Bridgwater Road, Bristol BS99 6ZY, England by 2 pm. on 7 October 2019. In the UK, postage on the Form of Instruction is pre-paid. UK members may, if they prefer, return the Form of Instruction in an envelope, free of charge, to Computershare Investor Services PLC, The Pavilions, Bridgwater Road, Bristol BS99 6ZY, England. Outside the UK, the appropriate postage must be paid.
  1. Any alterations made in this form should be initialled.
  2. The completion and return of this form will not preclude a holder from attending the meeting and voting in person. Should the holder, or a representative of that holder wish to attend the meeting and/or vote at the meeting, they must notify the Depositary in writing or email UKALLDITeam2@computershare.co.uk
  3. In the case of joint holders, only one holder need sign. In the case of a corporation, the Form of Instruction should be signed by a duly authorised official whose capacity should be stated, or by an attorney.

Disclaimer

DekelOil Public Limited published this content on 13 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2019 09:41:03 UTC
