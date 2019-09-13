Dekeloil Public : Form of Proxy 2019 0 09/13/2019 | 05:42am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields FORM OF PROXY For use at the Annual General Meeting of Dekeloil Public Ltd to be held at The Broadgate Tower, 20 Primrose Street, London EC2A 2EW on 10 October 2019 at 2 p.m. I/We, the undersigned, being (a) member/member(s) of DekelOil Public Ltd ("Company"), hereby appoint the Chairman of the Meeting or, Name of Proxy………………………………………...... Number of shares................................................... as my/our proxy to vote for me/us and on my/our behalf at the Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held at 2 p.m. on 10 October 2019 at The Broadgate Tower, 20 Primrose Street, London EC2A 2EW and at any adjournment thereof. I/We wish my/our proxy to vote as shown below in respect of the resolutions set out in the Notice of the Meeting. For the appointment of one or more proxy, please refer to explanatory note 3 (below). Resolutions For Against Vote Withheld* 1. The authorised ordinary share capital of the Company be increased from 441,676,353 to 1,000,000,000. The authorised ordinary share capital will be increased to €336,700 divided into 1,000,000,000 ordinary shares of €0,0003367 each. 2. The Company's name be changed from DekelOil Public Limited to Dekel Agri-Vision Limited If you want your proxy to vote in a certain way on the resolutions specified, please place an "X" in the appropriate box. If you fail to select any of the given options your proxy can vote as he/she chooses or can decide not to vote at all. The proxy can also do this on any other resolution that is put to the meeting. The "Vote Withheld" option is to enable you to abstain on any particular resolution. However, it should be noted that a "vote withheld" is not a vote in law and will not be counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes "For" and "Against" a resolution. Name: Address: SRN: Signed................................................................. Dated this ........................................................... day of ..................... 2019 Notes for the completion of Form of Proxy If you will not be attending the Annual General Meeting, or may not do so, you can appoint another person (a "proxy") to exercise all or any of your rights to attend, speak and vote at the meeting on your behalf. Completing this Form of Proxy does not prevent you from attending and voting in person. If you wish to appoint a person other than the Chairman as your proxy, please insert the full name of the proxy (in block capitals) in the space provided and delete the words "the Chairman of the meeting or". A proxy need not be a member of the Company. If the proxy is being appointed in relation to less than your full voting entitlement, please enter in the box provided the number of shares in relation to which they are authorised to act as your proxy. If left blank your proxy will be deemed to be authorised in respect of your full voting entitlement (or if this proxy form has been issued in respect of a designated account for a member, the full voting entitlement for that designated account). You may appoint more than one proxy provided that each proxy is appointed to exercise the rights attached to a different share or shares held by you. Please indicate in the box provided if the proxy appointment is one of multiple appointments being given. If you wish to appoint more than one proxy, each proxy must be appointed on a separate Form of Proxy and please enter in the box provided the number of shares in respect of which the proxy is appointed. Additional Forms of Proxy may be obtained from Computershare Investor Services PLC, The Pavilions, Bridgwater Road, Bristol BS99 6ZY, England. Alternatively you may photocopy the enclosed Form of Proxy the required number of times before completing it. All Forms of Proxy must be signed and returned together in the same envelope. Unless you give specific instructions on how to vote on a particular resolution, your proxy may vote as he or she thinks fit on any motion to amend a resolution or to adjourn the meeting, or any other resolution proposed at the meeting. The "Vote withheld" option is provided to enable you to abstain on any particular resolution. However it should be noted that a "Vote withheld" is not a vote in law and will not be counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes "For" and "Against" a resolution. To be valid, this proxy, together with any power of attorney under which it is signed or a duly certified copy thereof, should reach the office of the Company's Registrar, Computershare Investor Services PLC, The Pavilions, Bridgwater Road, Bristol BS99 6ZY, England by 2 pm. on 8 October 2019. In the UK, postage on the Form of Proxy is pre-paid. UK members may, if they prefer, return the Form of Proxy in an envelope, free of charge, to Computershare Investor Services PLC, The Pavilions, Bridgwater Road, Bristol BS99 6ZY, England. Outside the UK, the appropriate postage must be paid. If the member is a corporation, the proxy should be given under the common seal or under the hand of an officer or attorney duly authorised in writing. In the case of joint holders, any joint holder may sign this Form of Proxy, but the vote of the person whose name appears first in the register of members in respect of the holding or his proxy will be accepted to the exclusion of the votes of other joint holders or their proxies. Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer DekelOil Public Limited published this content on 13 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2019 09:41:03 UTC 0 Latest news on DEKELOIL PUBLIC LTD 05:42a DEKELOIL PUBLIC : Notice of General Meeting 10 October 2019 PU 05:42a DEKELOIL PUBLIC : Form of Instruction 2019 PU 05:42a DEKELOIL PUBLIC : Form of Proxy 2019 PU 09/12 DEKELOIL PUBLIC : Notice of General Meeting and Change of Company Name PU