Dekeloil Public : Notice of General Meeting 10 October 2019 0 09/13/2019 | 05:42am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields THIS DOCUMENT IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION. If you are in any doubt as to the action to be taken, you should consult your stockbroker or other financial advisor authorised pursuant to the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 immediately. If you have sold or transferred all of your ordinary shares in DekelOil Public Limited please forward this document and the accompanying form of proxy to the purchaser or transferee or to the stockbroker, bank or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was effected, for transmission to the purchaser or transferee. The distribution of this document in jurisdictions other than the UK may be restricted by law and therefore persons into whose possession this document comes should inform themselves about and observe such restrictions. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. This document does not constitute any offer to issue or sell or a solicitation of any offer to subscribe for or buy shares in DekelOil Public Limited. DEKELOIL PUBLIC LIMITED (Incorporated and registered in Cyprus with registered number HE 210981) NOTICE OF GENERAL MEETING Notice of the General Meeting of DekelOil Public Limited to be held at The Broadgate Tower, 20 Primrose Street, London EC2A 2EW on 10 October 2019 at 2 p.m. is set out on page 5 of this document. A Form of Proxy is also attached at the end of this document for use at the Meeting. Forms of Proxy should be completed and returned to the Company's Registrars, Computershare Investor Services Plc, the Pavilions, Bridgwater Road, Bristol BS99 6ZY as soon as possible and in any event so as to be received not later than 2 p.m. on 8 October 2019 or 48 business hours before any adjourned Meeting. A Form of Instruction for holders of Depositary Interests for use at the Meeting of Shareholders also accompanies this document and, to be valid, must be completed and returned to Computershare Investor Services PLC, The Pavilions, Bridgwater Road, Bristol BS99 6ZY, England as soon as possible but in any event to be received not later than 2 p.m. on 7 October 2019 or 72 business hours before any adjourned meeting. The return of one or more completed Forms of Proxy or Forms of Instruction will not prevent you from attending the Meeting of Shareholders and voting in person if you wish to do so (and are so entitled). 1 Notes: All times shown in this document are London times unless otherwise stated. The dates and times given are indicative only and are based on the Company's current expectations and may be subject to change. If any of the times and/or date above changes. The revised times and/or dates will be notified to Shareholders by announcement through the Regulatory News Service of the London Stock Exchange plc. If the General Meeting is adjourned, the latest time and date for receipt of forms of proxy for the adjourned meeting will be notified to Shareholders by announcement through the Regulatory News Service of the London Stock Exchange plc. 2 LETTER FROM THE CHAIRMAN DEKELOIL PUBLIC LIMITED (Incorporated and registered in Cyprus with registered number HE 210981) Directors: Registered Office: Andrew Tillery, Non Executive Chairman 38 Agias Fylaxeos Youval Rasin, Chief Executive Officer Nicolas Court Yehoshua Shai Kol, Chief Financial Officer First Floor, Office 101 Lincoln Moore, Executive Director P.C. 3025 Bernard Francois, Non Executive Director Limassol Cyprus To the Shareholders and, for information only, to the Option Holders 10 September 2019 Dear Shareholder Introduction I am writing to you to explain the resolutions ("Resolutions") to be proposed at a General Meeting ("GM") to be held at 2 p.m. on 10 October 2019 at the offices of Hill Dickinson LLP at 8th Floor, The Broadgate Tower, 20 Primrose Street, London, EC2A 2EW, and which are set out in the notice of General Meeting on page 5 of this document. Business of the GM - Resolutions Resolution 1 - Increase in the Company's authorised share capital This is an ordinary resolution to increase the Company's authorised ordinary share capital from 441,676,353 to 1,000,000,000 ordinary shares. The authorised ordinary share capital will be increased to €336,700 divi ded into 1,000,000,000 ordinary shares of €0,0003367 each Resolution 2 - Change of Name This is a special resolution to change the name of the Company from DekelOil Public Limited to Dekel Agri-Vision Limited. General Information on the Meeting Resolutions 1 and 2 are being proposed as special resolutions. To be effective, they must be approved by a special majority of not less than 75%. Action to be taken by Shareholders Shareholders are requested to complete, sign and return their Form of Proxy to Computershare Investor Services Plc, The Pavilions, Bridgwater Road, Bristol, BS99 6ZY. The Form of Proxy must be returned as soon as possible but, in any event, so as to arrive no later than 2 p.m. on 8 October 2019. The completion and return of a Form of Proxy will not preclude you from attending the Meeting of Shareholders and voting in person should you wish to do so. 3 Holders of depositary interests are requested to complete, sign and return their Form of Instruction appointing Computershare Company Nominees Limited (the "Custodian") to vote the underlying Ordinary Shares on their behalf at the Meeting of Shareholders to Computershare Investor Services PLC, The Pavilions, Bridgwater Road, Bristol BS99 6ZY, England as soon as possible but, in any event, so as to arrive no later than 2 p.m. on 7 October 2019. A holder of depositary interests has no right to attend and vote the underlying Ordinary Shares at a Meeting of Shareholders and should therefore complete and return the Form of Instruction so that the Custodian may vote on their behalf. However, if holders of depositary interests or their representative do wish to attend and/or vote at the Meeting of Shareholders they should request a Letter of Representation from the Custodian in accordance with the instructions on the Form of Instruction. Board Recommendation The Board considers that each of the Resolutions is in the best interest of the Company and they unanimously recommend to the Shareholders that they should vote in favour of each of them as they intend to do so in respect of their own beneficial holdings of Ordinary Shares where permitted representing at the date of this letter approximately 23.61% of the issued Ordinary Shares of the Company. Yours faithfully Andrew Tillery Chairman 4 DEKELOIL PUBLIC LIMITED Incorporated and registered in Cyprus with registered number HE 210981) NOTICE OF GENERAL MEETING NOTICE is hereby given that the General Meeting of the Shareholders of DekelOil Public Limited (the "Company") will be held at 2 p.m. on 10 October 2019 at the offices of Hill Dickinson LLP at 8th Floor, The Broadgate Tower, 20 Primrose Street, London, EC2A 2EW to consider, and, if thought fit, pass the following resolutions: SPECIAL RESOLUTIONS To consider and, if thought fit, pass the following resolution as a special resolution: Resolution 1: THAT the authorised ordinary share capital of the Company be increased from 441,676,353 to 1,000,000 ordinary shares. The authorised ordinary share capital will be increased to €336,700 divi ded into 1,000,000,000 ordinary shares of €0,0003367 each To consider and if thought fit, to pass the following resolution as special resolution: Resolution 2: THAT, the Company's name be changed from DekelOil Public Limited to Dekel Agri-Vision Limited. Registered Office By Order of the Board 38 Agias Fylaxeos Andrew Tillery Nicolas Court Chairman First Floor, Office 101 P.C. 3025 Limassol, Cyprus 10 September 2019 5 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer DekelOil Public Limited published this content on 13 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2019 09:41:03 UTC 0 Latest news on DEKELOIL PUBLIC LTD 05:42a DEKELOIL PUBLIC : Notice of General Meeting 10 October 2019 PU 05:42a DEKELOIL PUBLIC : Form of Instruction 2019 PU 05:42a DEKELOIL PUBLIC : Form of Proxy 2019 PU 09/12 DEKELOIL PUBLIC : Notice of General Meeting and Change of Company Name PU