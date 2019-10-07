DOUBLE THE DEL-ICIOUSNESS: DEL TACO'S BEST TACO DEAL YET Read Article

Log in
10/07/2019 | 02:37pm EDT
Lake Forest, CA - October 7, 2019 - Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ: TACO), the nation's second leading Mexican quick service restaurant,* today announced a limited time deal for its craveable, fan-favorite menu item, The Del Taco. Not only is The Del Taco loaded with double beef and double cheese, but beginning today, guests can get two Del Tacos for just $3 at the company's more than 580 locations nationwide.**

'At Del Taco, we're committed to preparing our menu items with fresh and quality ingredients that you won't typically find at other fast food chains, like cheese that's hand grated and tomatoes that are chopped fresh every day in every Del Taco restaurant,' said Barry Westrum, Del Taco's Chief Marketing Officer. 'With our 2 for $3 Del Taco deal, we are giving our guests more of what they love at an unmatched value, without compromising on quality or flavor.'

Inspired by the original taco served more than 55 years ago at Del Taco's very first restaurant, The Del Taco is loaded with double the seasoned beef, double the freshly grated cheddar cheese, crisp lettuce, and fresh chopped tomatoes, all supported by a bigger, crunchier corn shell. Since its launch in 2016, The Del Taco has consistently been the chain's best-selling taco***, with an average of almost 40 million sold per year.

'The Del Taco is handmade to order in our kitchens. It truly lives up to its name and embodies everything the brand stands for,' added Westrum.

*By number of units
** Compared to the company's Value Taco. Price and participation may vary.
***Based on sales mix

About Del Taco Restaurants, Inc.
Del Taco (NASDAQ: TACO) offers a unique variety of both Mexican and American favorites such as burritos and fries, prepared fresh in every restaurant's working kitchen with the value and convenience of a drive-thru. Del Taco's menu items taste better because they are made with quality ingredients like fresh grilled chicken and carne asada steak, hand-sliced avocado, hand-grated cheddar cheese, slow-cooked beans made from scratch, and creamy Queso Blanco.
The brand's campaign, Celebrating the Hardest Working Hands in Fast Food, further communicates Del Taco's commitment to restaurant-level team members that provide guests with the best quality and value for their money through cooking, chopping, shredding and grilling menu items from scratch. Founded in 1964, today Del Taco serves more than three million guests each week at its more than 580 restaurants across 14 states. For more information, visit www.deltaco.com.

###

Media Contact
Joshua Levitt
Canvas Blue
949-981-0757
jlevitt@canvasblue.com

Disclaimer

Del Taco Restaurants Inc. published this content on 07 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2019 18:36:02 UTC
