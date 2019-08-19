Log in
Del Taco Expands Morning Offerings With New Breakfast Toasted Wrap

08/19/2019 | 08:04am EDT

LAKE FOREST, Calif., Aug. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ: TACO), the nation’s second leading Mexican quick service restaurant,* today announced the introduction of its newest breakfast item, the Breakfast Toasted Wrap, now available at the company’s more than 580 restaurants nationwide.

For just $2,** the Breakfast Toasted Wrap is crafted with freshly scrambled eggs, hand-grated cheddar cheese, hash browns sticks, handmade pico de gallo, casera salsa, and a choice of crispy smoked bacon or real Mexican chorizo, all wrapped up in a warm flour tortilla and grilled to perfection.

“Say goodbye to boring breakfast sandwiches and wacky concoctions that don’t deliver on big flavor or freshness,” said Barry Westrum, Del Taco’s Chief Marketing Officer. “The Breakfast Toasted Wrap features bold, fresh flavors at breakfast, perfectly sealed on a flat grill press and made to move at the speed of your morning, for an unbeatable price of just two bucks.”

For a limited time, Del Taco is offering its guests a FREE Breakfast Toasted Wrap with any purchase via The Del App.**

Guests who crave even more value will receive a coupon for any taco free,*** as well as other special offers delivered to their mobile device every week, when they download The Del App, available on the App (iOS) and Google Play (Android) stores.

*By number of units
**Price and participation may vary by location.
***Limit one sign-up offer per device. Registration required to access deals. Price and participation may vary.

About Del Taco Restaurants, Inc.
Del Taco (NASDAQ: TACO) offers a unique variety of both Mexican and American favorites such as burritos and fries, prepared fresh in every restaurant's working kitchen with the value and convenience of a drive-thru. Del Taco's menu items taste better because they are made with quality ingredients like fresh grilled chicken and carne asada steak, hand-sliced avocado, hand-grated cheddar cheese, slow-cooked beans made from scratch, and creamy Queso Blanco.

The brand's campaign, Celebrating the Hardest Working Hands in Fast Food, further communicates Del Taco's commitment to restaurant-level team members that provide guests with the best quality and value for their money through cooking, chopping, shredding and grilling menu items from scratch. Founded in 1964, today Del Taco serves more than three million guests each week at its more than 580 restaurants across 14 states. For more information, visit www.deltaco.com.

Media Contact
Joshua Levitt
Canvas Blue
949-981-0757
jlevitt@canvasblue.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4fae6e60-749c-483c-8b25-22e9876b75f4﻿

Primary Logo

Del Taco's New Breakfast Toasted Wrap

Del Taco's New Breakfast Toasted Wrap

© GlobeNewswire 2019
