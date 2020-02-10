Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Del Taco Restaurants, Inc.    TACO

DEL TACO RESTAURANTS, INC.

(TACO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. : Appoints Tim Hackbardt as Chief Marketing Officer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/10/2020 | 08:02am EST

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (“Del Taco” or the “Company”), (NASDAQ: TACO), the second largest Mexican-American quick service restaurant chain by units in the United States, today announced that Tim Hackbardt has been appointed Chief Marketing Officer.

Mr. Hackbardt is a restaurant industry veteran with over 27 years of experience and has led or advised numerous restaurant chains as a marketing executive and brand consultant across the quick-service, fast-casual, family dining, casual and polished-casual categories. Among these brands are BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, Rubio’s, Pieology, Steak ‘n Shake, Johnny Rockets, and Lucille’s Smokehouse Bar-B-Que. He has a proven track record of driving sales and traffic profitably while building strong differentiated brands.

Mr. Hackbardt’s experience also includes four years (1999-2003) leading marketing for Del Taco. During this time, the Company had some of its most successful years, setting records across many financial and brand metrics, including over 20% comparable restaurant sales growth during his tenure. He has also consulted with Del Taco on a range of projects from marketing technology to new prototype design over the past five years.

John D. Cappasola, Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer of Del Taco, commented, “We are pleased that Tim has rejoined Del Taco permanently as our Chief Marketing Officer. Over the last three decades, he has successfully driven strategies and innovation to attain one of the best track records in the industry for consistent, long-term performance. Tim also has a deep, hands-on appreciation of Del Taco’s differentiated QSR+ positioning and of the importance of being nimble. I am confident that he will be a tremendous asset to our Company.”

Tim Hackbardt, Chief Marketing Officer of Del Taco, added, “I am excited to be returning to Del Taco on a fulltime basis and to be resuming my work with the Company’s talented management team. We have an incredible opportunity to take our distinct platform of fresh food, value, and convenience to build unique experiences that will drive strong consumer loyalty and increased visit frequency. I look forward to helping Del Taco reach new levels of growth and market share.”

Mr. Hackbardt is a graduate of Central Michigan University with a BAA in Broadcast & Cinematic Arts.

About Del Taco Restaurants, Inc.

Del Taco (NASDAQ: TACO) offers a unique variety of both Mexican and American favorites such as burritos and fries, prepared fresh in every restaurant's working kitchen with the value and convenience of a drive-thru. Del Taco's menu items taste better because they are made with quality ingredients like fresh grilled chicken and carne asada steak, hand-sliced avocado, hand-grated cheddar cheese, slow-cooked beans made from scratch, and creamy Queso Blanco. The brand's campaign further communicates Del Taco's commitment to providing guests with the best quality and value for their money through cooking, chopping, shredding and grilling menu items from scratch. Founded in 1964, today Del Taco serves more than three million guests each week at its more than 580 restaurants across 15 states. For more information, visit www.deltaco.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on DEL TACO RESTAURANTS, INC.
08:02aDEL TACO RESTAURANTS, INC. : Appoints Tim Hackbardt as Chief Marketing Officer
BU
01/30Del Taco Celebrates the Launch of Its Del's Dollar Deals Menu by Giving Away ..
GL
01/24IMPOSSIBLE OR BEYOND : U.S. restaurants find partners to go vegan
RE
01/07DEL TACO RESTAURANTS, INC. : to Host Fireside Chat at the 22nd Annual ICR Confer..
BU
01/06Eat Well With Del in the New Year With the Return of Seasoned Ground Turkey
GL
2019DEL TACO RESTAURANTS, INC. : Completes Refranchising of San Diego, California Ma..
BU
2019DEL TACO RESTAURANTS : opens Sacremento store
AQ
2019DEL TACO RESTAURANTS : QSR Del Taco refranchises Reno as part of growth drive
AQ
2019DEL TACO RESTAURANTS, INC. : Completes Refranchising of Reno, Nevada Market
BU
2019Del Taco Wishes Guests Happy Tamaledays With Launch of Two for $4 Tamales
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 511 M
EBIT 2019 18,2 M
Net income 2019 2,19 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 125x
P/E ratio 2020 15,9x
Capi. / Sales2019 0,54x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,56x
Capitalization 279 M
Chart DEL TACO RESTAURANTS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEL TACO RESTAURANTS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 11,40  $
Last Close Price 7,52  $
Spread / Highest target 86,2%
Spread / Average Target 51,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 6,38%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John D. Cappasola President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lawrence F. Levy Chairman
Chad Gretzema Chief Operating Officer
Steven L. Brake CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Executive VP
Eileen Ann Aptman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEL TACO RESTAURANTS, INC.-4.87%284
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION7.08%162 804
YUM BRANDS1.30%32 242
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC.3.24%24 458
RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC.0.14%18 489
YUM CHINA HOLDINGS, INC.-11.04%16 580
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group