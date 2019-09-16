Log in
Del Taco Restaurants Inc

DEL TACO RESTAURANTS INC

(TACO)
Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. : Promotes Chad Gretzema to Chief Operating Officer

09/16/2019

 

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (“Del Taco” or the “Company”), (NASDAQ: TACO), the third largest Mexican-American quick service restaurant chain by units in the United States, today announced the promotion of Chad Gretzema to Chief Operating Officer, a new leadership role at the Company.

John D. Cappasola, Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer of Del Taco, commented, “Chad brings a wealth of restaurant experience to his new position as Chief Operating Officer, having successfully led strategic planning, innovation, operations support, training and our facilities support over the past seven years. Chad has been a key architect of many of our strategic combined solutions operational improvement efforts and is a trusted partner within the organization who knows how to help teams deliver superior results. He has also been a passionate voice, ensuring strong cross-functional franchise support and enabling our franchise partners to successfully grow their businesses. The role of Chief Operating will further our focus on great four wall operations and I believe that Chad will lead our restaurant teams and the brand to even greater success.”

Chad Gretzema, Chief Operating Officer, added, “Del Taco is an iconic brand with some of the most passionate and talented teams I have worked with during my career. I am committed to helping our restaurant teams and our franchisees grow their businesses and look forward to providing them even greater support in this new role.”

Mr. Gretzema has been with Del Taco since 2012 and was most recently Senior Vice President, Strategic Planning & Innovation, having previously served as Senior Vice President, Operations Support and Engagement. Earlier in his career, he held positions in operations, training, and marketing at Einstein Noah Restaurant Group, Phoenix Children’s Academy, Noodles & Company, and Oscar Mayer Foods. Mr. Gretzema received a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism and Psychology from Indiana University, Bloomington.

About Del Taco Restaurants, Inc.

Del Taco (NASDAQ: TACO) offers a unique variety of both Mexican and American favorites such as burritos and fries, prepared fresh in every restaurant's working kitchen with the value and convenience of a drive-thru. Del Taco's menu items taste better because they are made with quality ingredients like fresh grilled chicken and carne asada steak, hand-sliced avocado, hand-grated cheddar cheese, slow-cooked beans made from scratch, and creamy Queso Blanco. Del Taco’s new advertising campaign, “Celebrating the Hardest Working Hands in Fast Food,” further communicates the company’s commitment to providing guests with fresh, quality food prepared by hand every day. Founded in 1964, today Del Taco serves more than three million guests each week at its more than 580 restaurants across 14 states. For more information, visit www.deltaco.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

In addition to historical information, this release may contain a number of “forward-looking statements” as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, information concerning Del Taco’s possible or assumed future results of operations, business strategies, competitive position, industry environment, potential growth opportunities and the effects of regulation. These statements are based on Del Taco’s management’s current expectations and beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions concerning future events. When used in this press release, the words “estimates,” “projected,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “forecasts,” “plans,” “intends,” “believes,” “seeks,” “target,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “future,” “propose,” “preliminary,” “guidance,” “on track” and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside Del Taco’s management’s control that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. These risks include, without limitation, consumer demand, our inability to successfully open company-operated or franchised restaurants or establish new markets, competition in our markets, our inability to grow and manage growth profitably, adverse changes in food and supply costs, our inability to access additional capital, changes in applicable laws or regulations, food safety and foodborne illness concerns, our inability to manage existing and to obtain additional franchisees, our inability to attract and retain qualified personnel, our inability to profitably expand into new markets, changes in, or the discontinuation of, the Company’s repurchase program, and the possibility that we may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors. Additional risks and uncertainties are identified and discussed in Del Taco’s reports filed with the SEC, including under Item 1A. Risk Factors in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended January 1, 2019, and available at the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov and the Company’s website at www.deltaco.com.

Forward-looking statements included in this release speak only as of the date of this release. Del Taco undertakes no obligation to update its forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release or otherwise.


© Business Wire 2019
