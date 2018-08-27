Log in
Del Taco Thinks Outside the Box with Its Two for Five Classic Burrito Deal

08/27/2018 | 11:01pm CEST

For a Limited Time, Guests Can Choose ANY TWO Classic Burritos for Just Five Bucks  

Del Taco
Del Taco Offering 2 for $5 Mix and Match Classic Burritos for a Limited Time


LAKE FOREST, Calif., Aug. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Certain five-dollar restaurant deals are simply too big for a box, and Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO), the nation’s second leading Mexican quick service restaurant,* is now delivering unmatched craveable value by letting guests choose any two of its flavorful and freshly-prepared Classic Burritos for just five dollars, for a limited time only.**

“Five dollar box deals limit your choices by boxing you in to set products, forcing you to choose between a low price and getting what you really want. We’re changing the game on what $5 value deals can mean when it comes to restaurant value,” said Barry Westrum, Del Taco’s Chief Marketing Officer. “Whether mixing our famous Del Combo Burrito with a Classic Grilled Chicken Burrito, or mixing a Del Beef Burrito with an 8 Layer Veggie Burrito, we love giving our guests the ability to mix and match their favorites, or try something new.”

Del Taco’s 2 for $5 Mix & Match Classic Burritos include:

  • Del Combo Burrito: Seasoned beef combined with slow-cooked beans made from scratch, hand-grated cheddar cheese and zesty red sauce, wrapped in a warm flour tortilla
  • Del Beef Burrito: Seasoned beef, hand-grated cheddar cheese and zesty red sauce, wrapped in a warm flour tortilla
  • Classic Grilled Chicken Burrito: Fresh grilled chicken, Del Taco’s famous secret sauce, fresh diced tomatoes, crisp lettuce, and hand-grated cheddar cheese, wrapped in a warm flour tortilla
  • Spicy Grilled Chicken Burrito: Fresh grilled chicken, fresca lime rice, slow-cooked beans made from scratch, tangy green sauce and hand-grated cheddar cheese, wrapped in a warm flour tortilla
  • 8 Layer Veggie Burrito: Slow-cooked beans made from scratch, fresca lime rice, tangy guacamole, fresh diced tomatoes, crisp lettuce, hand-grated cheddar cheese, zesty red sauce and cool sour cream, wrapped in a warm flour tortilla

*By number of units
**Price and participation may vary by location. Restrictions may apply.

About Del Taco Restaurants, Inc.
Del Taco (NASDAQ:TACO) offers a unique variety of both Mexican and American favorites such as burritos and fries, prepared fresh in every restaurant's working kitchen with the value and convenience of a drive-thru. Del Taco's menu items taste better because they are made with quality ingredients like fresh grilled chicken and carne asada steak, hand-sliced avocado, hand-grated cheddar cheese, slow-cooked beans made from scratch, and creamy Queso Blanco.
The brand's campaign, Celebrating The Hardest Working Hands in Fast Food, further communicates Del Taco's commitment to restaurant-level team members that provide guests with the best quality and value for their money through cooking, chopping, shredding and grilling menu items from scratch. Founded in 1964, today Del Taco serves more than three million guests each week at its more than 560 restaurants across 14 states. For more information, visit www.deltaco.com.

Media Contact
Joshua Levitt
Canvas Blue
949-981-0757
jlevitt@canvasblue.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f19ae3cf-cdde-42d8-8bdd-dd9ed16f0896

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
