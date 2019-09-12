Log in
DEL TACO RESTAURANTS INC

(TACO)
Del Taco Tops the Competition With the Return of Fan-Favorite Carnitas for a Limited Time

09/12/2019

LAKE FOREST, Ill., Sept. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ: TACO), the nation’s second leading Mexican quick service restaurant,* today announced the return of its tender braised, shredded pork Carnitas, back for a limited time due to popular demand. Now available at the company’s more than 580 restaurants nationwide, Del Taco’s tender braised, shredded pork Carnitas are cooked in small batch kettles for an authentic flavor.

To celebrate the return of its fan-favorite Carnitas, Del Taco invites guests to “top” their favorite Taco Bell menu items with a serving of Del Taco’s shredded pork Carnitas. On Wednesday, September 18th from 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., three Del Taco locations in Los Angeles (8651 So. La Tijera Ave.), Oklahoma City (1508 W-I-240 Service Road), and Atlanta (109 Banks Station Lane, Fayetteville) will serve Carnitas to any guest who wants to make their favorite Taco Bell item better. Guests simply show their Taco Bell purchase for a FREE serving of Del Taco Carnitas to top their item.**

“Carnitas is a favorite amongst our fans, with guests asking for it year round, and is something that is not offered by our biggest competitor,” said Barry Westrum, Del Taco’s Chief Marketing Officer. “We know the craveable flavor and quality of our shredded pork Carnitas can elevate any menu item, and we’re willing to prove it!”

Fans everywhere have the chance to try Carnitas for free. Del Taco will offer a FREE Carnitas Combo Burrito or Carnitas Loaded Fries (with any purchase) through The Del Taco App, with promo code TOPTHEBELL.**

Combined with Del Taco’s already fresh ingredients, such as hand-grated cheddar, handmade pico de gallo, hand-sliced avocado and slow-cooked beans made from scratch, Del Taco’s Carnitas will be featuring in the following menu items:

  • Carnitas Combo Burrito (2 for $6**): Two of our Carnitas Combo Burritos for one low price, featuring tender braised, shredded pork Carnitas combined with slow-cooked beans made from scratch, hand-grated cheddar cheese, and tangy green sauce in a warm flour tortilla.
  • Carnitas Wet Burrito Plato: A Carnitas Combo Burrito topped with tangy green sauce, hand-grated cheddar cheese and fresh hand-sliced avocado, served with cilantro lime rice, slow-cooked beans made from scratch, chips and salsa.
  • Carnitas Street Taco Plato: Two tender braised, shredded pork Carnitas street tacos topped with tangy green sauce, diced onions, chopped cilantro and fresh hand-sliced avocado, served with cilantro lime rice, slow-cooked beans made from scratch, chips and salsa.
  • Epic Carnitas Burrito: An Epic burrito loaded with tender braised, shredded pork Carnitas, hand-grated cheddar cheese, tangy chipotle sauce, cilantro lime rice, seasoned black beans, and handmade pico de gallo salsa, wrapped in a warm, oversized flour tortilla.
  • Carnitas Loaded Fries: Del Taco’s famous Crinkle-Cut Fries topped with tender braised, shredded pork Carnitas, hand-grated cheddar cheese, savory secret sauce, diced onions and chopped cilantro.

*By number of units

**Limit one free side of carnitas per person. Registration required to access deals. Enter promo code in the “More” section in the app, valid through 9/25. Price and participation may vary.

About Del Taco Restaurants, Inc.

Del Taco (NASDAQ: TACO) offers a unique variety of both Mexican and American favorites such as burritos and fries, prepared fresh in every restaurant's working kitchen with the value and convenience of a drive-thru. Del Taco's menu items taste better because they are made with quality ingredients like fresh grilled chicken and carne asada steak, hand-sliced avocado, hand-grated cheddar cheese, slow-cooked beans made from scratch, and creamy Queso Blanco.

The brand's campaign, Celebrating the Hardest Working Hands in Fast Food, further communicates Del Taco's commitment to restaurant-level team members that provide guests with the best quality and value for their money through cooking, chopping, shredding and grilling menu items from scratch. Founded in 1964, today Del Taco serves more than three million guests each week at its more than 580 restaurants across 14 states. For more information, visit www.deltaco.com.

Media Contact
Joshua Levitt
Canvas Blue
949-981-0757
jlevitt@canvasblue.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8bbe23e3-2877-465a-ab7b-c557fb8b9291

© GlobeNewswire 2019
EPS Revisions
