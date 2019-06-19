Log in
Taco Bell Doesn't Plan to Add Beyond Meat or Impossible Foods Items -CNBC

06/19/2019 | 02:31pm EDT

--Yum Brands Taco Bell doesn't have plans to offer products from Beyond Meat or Impossible Foods, and is focusing on its own vegetarian items, CNBC reported Wednesday.

--Julie Felss Masino, Taco Bell's president of North American operations, said an interview with CNBC that vegetarian customers "know that they can come in and customize." Taco Bell is launching a new vegetarian menu this fall.

--Meanwhile, Del Taco Restaurants has sold about 2 million Beyond Meat tacos since an April launch, and the chain is adding two Beyond Meat burritos to its menu, according a report in Nation's Restaurant News.

Link: https://www.cnbc.com/2019/06/19/taco-bell-will-not-be-adding-fake-meat-from-beyond-meat-to-its-menu.html and https://www.nrn.com/quick-service/2-million-plant-based-tacos-sold-del-taco

Write to Josh Beckerman at josh.beckerman@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BEYOND MEAT INC -1.57% 167 Delayed Quote.0.00%
DEL TACO RESTAURANTS INC -0.17% 11.42 Delayed Quote.13.51%
YUM BRANDS 0.39% 109.14 Delayed Quote.18.76%
