Delaware Enhanced Glbl Div & Fund : Global Dividend and Income Fund Announces Bylaw Amendments

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE: DEX) (the
“Fund”), a New York Stock Exchange–listed closed-end fund trading under
the symbol “DEX,” announced today that its Board has approved changes to
the Fund’s Bylaws designed to allow for the more orderly conduct of
shareholder meetings. The Fund’s Bylaws have been amended to provide as
follows:
- For nominations or a proposal to be properly brought before an annual
meeting by a proponent: (i) the proponent must have given a timely
shareholder notice in writing to the Secretary of the Fund at the
principal executive offices of the Fund; and (ii) the proponent or its
representative must attend the annual meeting in person and present the
nominations or the proposal to be considered. To be timely, a
shareholder notice must be made in writing and received by the Secretary
of the Fund by close of business not more than 150 days and not less
than 120 days before the first anniversary of the date that the Fund’s
proxy statement was released to Shareholders in connection with the
previous year’s annual meeting.
- Special meetings of shareholders may be called by the Board, and also
upon the written request of the holders of at least a majority of the
shares entitled to vote at such meeting. A written request from
shareholders entitled to call a special meeting must state the purpose
of the meeting and the matters proposed to be acted on at the meeting.
To be properly brought before a special meeting of shareholders,
business must be specified in the notice of meeting.
- A proponent representative must be either (i) a duly authorized
officer, manager or partner of the proponent, as evidenced by an
incumbency certificate delivered to the acting Secretary at the meeting,
or (ii) authorized by a writing executed by the proponent to act as
proxy for the proponent at the meeting, and delivered to the acting
Secretary at the meeting.
The Fund’s Bylaws contain other requirements for the conduct of
shareholder meetings and are available in their entirety upon request to
the Fund’s Secretary, c/o Delaware Management Company, 2005 Market
Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103.
As a result of the amendments to the Fund’s Bylaws, the deadlines for
shareholder proposals for the Fund’s 2019 Annual Meeting of Shareholders
have changed from the deadlines included in the proxy statement related
to the Fund’s 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders under the section
entitled “Shareholder Proposals.” In accordance with the Fund’s Bylaws,
as amended, the relevant deadlines for the Fund’s 2019 Annual Meeting of
Shareholders are as follows:
For the Fund’s annual meeting of shareholders in 2019, shareholder
proposals and Board nominations must be received no earlier than
February 3, 2019 and no later than March 5, 2019. Such proposals and
nominations should be sent to the Fund, directed to the attention of its
Secretary, at the address of its principal executive office c/o Delaware
Management Company, 2005 Market Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103. The
inclusion and/or presentation of any such proposal or nominee is subject
to the applicable requirements of the proxy rules under the Securities
Exchange Act of 1934, other applicable law and the Fund’s governing
instruments. The persons designated as proxies will vote in their
discretion on any matter if the Fund does not receive notice of such
matter prior to May 17, 2019.
The Fund's primary investment objective is to seek current income, with
a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The Fund invests globally
in dividend-paying or income-generating securities across multiple asset
classes, including but not limited to: equity securities of large,
well-established companies; securities issued by real estate companies
(including real estate investment trusts and real estate industry
operating companies); debt securities (such as government bonds;
investment grade and high risk, high yield corporate bonds; and
convertible bonds); and emerging market securities. The Fund also uses
enhanced income strategies by engaging in dividend capture trading;
option overwriting; and realization of gains on the sale of securities,
dividend growth, and currency forwards. There is no assurance that the
Fund will achieve its investment objectives.
Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest: (1) at most 60% of
its net assets in securities of U.S. issuers; and (2) at least 40% of
its net assets in securities of non-U.S. issuers, unless market
conditions are not deemed favorable by the Manager, in which case, the
Fund would invest at least 30% of its net assets in securities of
non-U.S. issuers; and (3) the Fund may invest up to 25% of its net
assets in securities issued by real estate companies (including real
estate investment trusts and real estate industry operating companies).
In addition, the Fund utilizes leveraging techniques in an attempt to
obtain higher return for the Fund.
About Macquarie Investment Management
Macquarie Investment Management, a member of Macquarie Group, includes
the former Delaware Investments and is a global asset manager with
offices throughout the United States, Europe, Asia, and Australia. As
active managers, we prioritize autonomy and accountability at the team
level in pursuit of opportunities that matter for clients. Macquarie
Investment Management is supported by the resources of Macquarie Group
(ASX: MQG; ADR: MQBKY), a global provider of asset management,
investment, banking, financial and advisory services.
Advisory services are provided by Macquarie Investment Management
Business Trust, a registered investment advisor. Macquarie Group refers
to Macquarie Group Limited and its subsidiaries and affiliates
worldwide. For more information about Delaware Funds® by
Macquarie, visit delawarefunds.com or call 800 523-1918.
Other than Macquarie Bank Limited (MBL), none of the entities referred
to in this document are authorized deposit-taking institutions for the
purposes of the Banking Act 1959 (Commonwealth of Australia). The
obligations of these entities do not represent deposits or other
liabilities of MBL, a subsidiary of Macquarie Group Limited and an
affiliate of Macquarie Investment Management. MBL does not guarantee or
otherwise provide assurance in respect of the obligations of these
entities, unless noted otherwise.
