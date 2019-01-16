Delaware Investments Colorado Mncpl IFI : Funds® by Macquarie Municipal Income Funds Announces Bylaw Amendments

The Delaware Funds by Macquarie municipal income funds, all closed-end
management investment companies, including Delaware Investments Colorado
Municipal Income Fund, Inc., Delaware Investments National Municipal
Income Fund, and Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund
II, Inc. (individually, a “Fund,” and together, the “Funds”), announced
today that their Board has approved changes to each Fund’s Bylaws
designed to allow for the more orderly conduct of shareholder meetings.
Each Fund’s Bylaws have been amended to provide as follows:
- For nominations or a proposal to be properly brought before an annual
meeting by a proponent: (i) the proponent must have given a timely
shareholder notice in writing to the Secretary of a Fund at the
principal executive offices of the Fund; and (ii) the proponent or its
representative must attend the annual meeting in person and present the
nominations or the proposal to be considered. To be timely, a
shareholder notice must be made in writing and received by the Secretary
of a Fund by close of business not more than 150 days and not less than
120 days before the first anniversary of the date that the Fund’s proxy
statement was released to Shareholders in connection with the previous
year’s annual meeting.
- Special meetings of shareholders may be called by the Board, and also
upon the written request of the shareholders representing a minimum
number of shares entitled to vote at such meeting as specified in each
Fund’s Bylaws. A written request from shareholders entitled to call a
special meeting must state the purpose of the meeting and the matters
proposed to be acted on at the meeting. The business transacted at a
special meeting is limited to the purposes stated in the notice of the
meeting.
- A proponent representative must be either (i) a duly authorized
officer, manager or partner of the proponent, as evidenced by an
incumbency certificate delivered to the acting Secretary at the meeting,
or (ii) authorized by a writing executed by the proponent to act as
proxy for the proponent at the meeting, and delivered to the acting
Secretary at the meeting.
Each Fund’s Bylaws contain other requirements for the conduct of
shareholder meetings and are available in their entirety upon request to
the Funds’ Secretary, c/o Delaware Management Company, 2005 Market
Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103.
As a result of the amendments to the Funds’ Bylaws, the deadlines for
shareholder proposals for each Fund’s 2019 Annual Meeting of
Shareholders have changed from the deadlines included in the proxy
statement related to each Fund’s 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders
under the section entitled “Shareholder Proposals.” In accordance with
each Fund’s Bylaws, as amended, the relevant deadlines for each Fund’s
2019 Annual Meeting of Shareholders are as follows:
For the Fund’s annual meeting of shareholders in 2019, shareholder
proposals and Board nominations must be received no earlier than
February 3, 2019 and no later than March 5, 2019. Such proposals and
nominations should be sent to the Fund, directed to the attention of its
Secretary, at the address of its principal executive office c/o Delaware
Management Company, 2005 Market Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103. The
inclusion and/or presentation of any such proposal or nominee is subject
to the applicable requirements of the proxy rules under the Securities
Exchange Act of 1934, other applicable law and the Fund’s governing
instruments. The persons designated as proxies will vote in their
discretion on any matter if the Fund does not receive notice of such
matter prior to May 17, 2019.
About Macquarie Investment Management
Macquarie Investment Management, a member of Macquarie Group, includes
the former Delaware Investments and is a global asset manager with
offices throughout the United States, Europe, Asia, and Australia. As
active managers, we prioritize autonomy and accountability at the team
level in pursuit of opportunities that matter for clients. Macquarie
Investment Management is supported by the resources of Macquarie Group
(ASX: MQG; ADR: MQBKY), a global provider of asset management,
investment, banking, financial and advisory services.
Advisory services are provided by Macquarie Investment Management
Business Trust, a registered investment advisor. Macquarie Group refers
to Macquarie Group Limited and its subsidiaries and affiliates
worldwide. For more information about Delaware Funds® by
Macquarie, visit delawarefunds.com or call 800 523-1918.
Other than Macquarie Bank Limited (MBL), none of the entities referred
to in this document are authorized deposit-taking institutions for the
purposes of the Banking Act 1959 (Commonwealth of Australia). The
obligations of these entities do not represent deposits or other
liabilities of MBL, a subsidiary of Macquarie Group Limited and an
affiliate of Macquarie Investment Management. MBL does not guarantee or
otherwise provide assurance in respect of the obligations of these
entities, unless noted otherwise.
© 2019 Macquarie Management Holdings, Inc.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190116005869/en/