Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse MKT  >  Delaware Investments Natnl Mncpl Incm Fd    VFL

DELAWARE INVESTMENTS NATNL MNCPL INCM FD

(VFL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Delaware Investments Natnl Mncpl Incm Fd : Funds® by Macquarie Municipal Income Funds Announce Portfolio Management Team

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/26/2019 | 05:18pm EST

Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund, Inc.; Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund; and Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (together, the “Funds”) announced today that the members of the portfolio management team will consist of Gregory A. Gizzi, Stephen J. Czepiel, Denise A. Franchetti, and Jake van Roden, effective February 26, 2019.

The investment objective of Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund, Inc. and Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. is to provide current income exempt from federal income tax and from the personal income tax of its state, if any, consistent with the preservation of capital. The investment objective of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax consistent with the preservation of capital. In addition, each Fund has the ability to use leveraging techniques in an attempt to obtain a higher return for the Fund. Currently, each Fund has outstanding a series of variable-rate preferred shares as leverage.

About Macquarie Investment Management

Macquarie Investment Management, a member of Macquarie Group, includes the former Delaware Investments and is a global asset manager with offices throughout the United States, Europe, Asia, and Australia. As active managers, we prioritize autonomy and accountability at the team level in pursuit of opportunities that matter for clients. Macquarie Investment Management is supported by the resources of Macquarie Group (ASX: MQG; ADR: MQBKY), a global provider of asset management, investment, banking, financial and advisory services.

Advisory services are provided by Macquarie Investment Management Business Trust, a registered investment advisor. Macquarie Group refers to Macquarie Group Limited and its subsidiaries and affiliates worldwide. For more information about Delaware Funds® by Macquarie, visit delawarefunds.com or call 800 523-1918.

Other than Macquarie Bank Limited (MBL), none of the entities referred to in this document are authorized deposit-taking institutions for the purposes of the Banking Act 1959 (Commonwealth of Australia). The obligations of these entities do not represent deposits or other liabilities of MBL, a subsidiary of Macquarie Group Limited and an affiliate of Macquarie Investment Management. MBL does not guarantee or otherwise provide assurance in respect of the obligations of these entities, unless noted otherwise.

© 2019 Macquarie Management Holdings, Inc.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DELAWARE INVESTMENTS NATNL
05:18pDELAWARE INVESTMENTS NATNL MNCPL INC : Funds® by Macquarie Municipal Income Fund..
BU
2017DELAWARE INVESTMENTS NATNL MNCPL INC : FundsSM by Macquarie Municipal Income Fun..
BU
2016DELAWARE INVESTMENTS : ® Municipal Income Funds Announce Dividends
BU
2016DELAWARE INVESTMENTS NATNL MNCPL INC : ® Municipal Income Funds Announce Dividen..
BU
2016DELAWARE INVESTMENTS NATNL MNCPL INC : Colorado Municipal Income Fund, Inc., : M..
BU
2015DELAWARE INVESTMENTS NATNL MNCPL INC : National Municipal Income Fund : Names Sh..
BU
2014DELAWARE INVESTMENTS NATNL MNCPL INC : :® Municipal Income Funds Announce Divide..
BU
2012DELAWARE INVESTMENTS NATNL MNCPL INC : Delaware Investments® Municipal Income Fu..
BU
2012DELAWARE INVESTMENTS NATNL MNCPL INC : Delaware Investments National Municipal I..
BU
2011DELAWARE INVESTMENTS NATNL MNCPL INC : Delaware Investments National Municipal I..
BU
More news
Chart DELAWARE INVESTMENTS NATNL MNCPL INCM FD
Duration : Period :
Delaware Investments Natnl Mncpl Incm Fd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Shawn Keith Lytle President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas L. Bennett Chairman
Richard Salus Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
John A. Fry Independent Director
Lucinda S. Landreth Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DELAWARE INVESTMENTS NATNL MNCPL INCM FD2.85%0
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION11.87%7 430
TRUE TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROWTH INFRST FD--.--%4 605
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP25.48%3 502
PROSPECT CAPITAL CORPORATION9.19%2 523
BTS RAIL MASS TRANSIT GROWTH INFRSTCR FD--.--%2 227
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.