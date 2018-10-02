Delaware Invstmt Mnst Mnpl Inm Fd II : Funds® by Macquarie Municipal Income Funds Announce Dividends

Today, the following three municipal income funds, all closed-end
management investment companies, declare their monthly income dividends:
Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund, Inc.; Delaware
Investments National Municipal Income Fund; and Delaware Investments
Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (together, the “Funds”). The
investment objective of Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income
Fund, Inc. and Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II,
Inc. is to provide current income exempt from federal income tax and
from the personal income tax of its state, if any, consistent with the
preservation of capital. The investment objective of Delaware
Investments National Municipal Income Fund is to provide current income
exempt from regular federal income tax consistent with the preservation
of capital. In addition, each Fund has the ability to use leveraging
techniques in an attempt to obtain a higher return for the Fund.
Currently, each Fund has outstanding a series of variable-rate preferred
shares as leverage.
The following dates apply to the above dividend announcement:
|
|
Declaration date:
|
|
|
|
10/02/2018
|
Ex-date:
|
|
|
|
10/11/2018
|
Record date:
|
|
|
|
10/12/2018
|
Payable date:
|
|
|
|
10/26/2018
|
The dividend distributions are as follows:
|
|
FUND
|
|
|
Dividend per
share
|
Delaware Investments Colorado
|
|
|
|
Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (VCF)
|
|
|
$0.05000
|
Delaware Investments National
|
|
|
|
Municipal Income Fund (VFL)
|
|
|
$0.05000
|
Delaware Investments Minnesota
|
|
|
|
Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (VMM)
|
|
|
$0.03750
|
About Macquarie Investment Management
Macquarie Investment Management, a member of Macquarie Group, includes
the former Delaware Investments and is a global asset manager with
offices throughout the United States, Europe, Asia, and Australia. As
active managers, we prioritize autonomy and accountability at the team
level in pursuit of opportunities that matter for clients. Macquarie
Investment Management is supported by the resources of Macquarie Group
(ASX: MQG; ADR: MQBKY), a global provider of asset management,
investment, banking, financial and advisory services.
Advisory services are provided by Macquarie Investment Management
Business Trust, a registered investment advisor. Macquarie Group refers
to Macquarie Group Limited and its subsidiaries and affiliates
worldwide. For more information about Delaware Funds® by
Macquarie, visit delawarefunds.com or call 800 523-1918.
Other than Macquarie Bank Limited (MBL), none of the entities referred
to in this document are authorized deposit-taking institutions for the
purposes of the Banking Act 1959 (Commonwealth of Australia). The
obligations of these entities do not represent deposits or other
liabilities of MBL, a subsidiary of Macquarie Group Limited and an
affiliate of Macquarie Investment Management. MBL does not guarantee or
otherwise provide assurance in respect of the obligations of these
entities, unless noted otherwise.
© 2018 Macquarie Management Holdings, Inc.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181002006089/en/