Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Delcath Systems, Inc.    DCTH

DELCATH SYSTEMS, INC.

(DCTH)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Encode Ideas, L.P. Announces the Initiation of Research Coverage on Delcath Systems, Inc.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/19/2020 | 08:35am EDT

Dover, Delaware--(Newsfile Corp. - May 19, 2020) - Encode Ideas, L.P. Initiates Research on Delcath Systems, Inc (NASDAQ: DCTH). The full research publication is available here and available on our website at www.encodelp.com. A summary follows:

Encode Ideas is initiating coverage on Delcath Systems (NASDAQ: DCTH) as a high conviction investment idea. Delcath is an interventional oncology company developing a liver isolating technology, known as Hepatic Delivery System (HDS), that allows for high-dose chemotherapy, to be targeted towards tumors in the liver, while minimizing systemic exposure. HDS has been approved in Europe as a medical device, and is commercialized, as Chemosat, by Delcath's partner medac GmbH. In the United States, FDA considers HDS a drug/device combination, and therefore regulates it as a drug. Delcath is currently running an 80 patient Ph3 registrational study with HDS, called FOCUS, in patients with ocular melanoma metastatic to the liver (mOM). The study is completely enrolled and we are budgeting for top-line data late this year.

About us

Encode Ideas, L.P. is a healthcare focused research firm, founded in 2019, providing institutional quality research and actionable investment and trade ideas. We undertake an intensive research process to identify healthcare companies that are mispriced or underfollowed. This process lends us towards covering predominately micro / small cap securities, where we feel some of the most intriguing risk reward opportunities exist. Companies covered by Encode Ideas, L.P. will either fall under one or both of our Conviction Trade Ideas or Conviction Investment Idea series.

Disclosures

Full disclosures can be found at the end of the report, page 42, and on the website under the disclosure section. The securities of the issuer(s) discussed in this press release may be unsuitable for investors depending on their specific investment objectives and financial position. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. This research does not constitute a personal trading recommendation or take into account the particular investment objectives, financial situation or needs of an individual reader of this report and does not provide all of the pertinent information to make an investment decision. Neither Encode Ideas, L.P., nor its employees and affiliates are registered as investment advisors or broker/dealers in any jurisdiction whatsoever. The information contained herein is based on sources that Encode Ideas, L.P. believes to be reliable but is not guaranteed to be accurate and does not purport to be a complete statement or summary of the available data. Encode Ideas, LP has been retained by DCTH to provide investor awareness and research coverage. This compensation may constitute a conflict of interest as to Encode Ideas LP's ability to remain objective in our communication regarding the profiled company. Readers should always do their own due diligence and consult a financial professional.

Encode Ideas, L.P.

Hogan Mullally
email: ideas@encodelp.com
twitter: @encodelp

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/56065


© Newsfilecorp 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on DELCATH SYSTEMS, INC.
08:35aEncode Ideas, L.P. Announces the Initiation of Research Coverage on Delcath S..
NE
05/14DELCATH : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Result..
AQ
05/12DELCATH SYSTEMS, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
05/08DELCATH SYSTEMS, INC. : Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities (form 8-K)
AQ
05/01DELCATH : Announces Pricing of $22 Million Public Offering and Uplisting to the ..
AQ
04/09DELCATH SYSTEMS, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K)
AQ
03/25DELCATH : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Result..
AQ
03/16DELCATH SYSTEMS, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Change in Di..
AQ
02/28DELCATH SYSTEMS, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
02/24DELCATH : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K/A)
AQ
More news
Chart DELCATH SYSTEMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Delcath Systems, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Jennifer K. Simpson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Roger G. Stoll Chairman
John Purpura Executive Vice President & Head-Global Operations
Barbra C. Keck Secretary, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
William Dodge Rueckert Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DELCATH SYSTEMS, INC.-65.41%20
ABBOTT LABORATORIES3.93%159 674
MEDTRONIC PLC-12.83%132 542
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY-2.65%75 057
STRYKER CORPORATION-8.58%72 043
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.3.83%44 177
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group