Israel's Delek Drilling considers London IPO for Leviathan gas stake

0
03/18/2019 | 04:35am EDT

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Delek Drilling said on Monday it was considering listing its holdings in the Leviathan natural gas field off Israel's Mediterranean coast on the London Stock Exchange as part of a corporate restructuring.

Delek Drilling, a unit of conglomerate Israel's Delek Group, said it would retain its holdings in the Tamar and Dalit gas sites, also off Israel's coast, under the plan being considered.

But it said other assets, including its stakes in the Leviathan and Aphrodite reservoirs, would be transferred to a new corporation to be listed in London, it said.

"The move will realise our vision of becoming a significant global oil and gas company," CEO Yossi Abu said.

He said the move would "unlock value for investors and increase the value of the assets, while providing optimal access to equity and debt and enabling development of additional commercial channels in the region."

Leviathan, discovered in 2010 about 120 km (75 miles) off Israel's coast, is one of the world's largest gas discoveries of the past decade. Production is expected to start later this year as Israel seeks to become energy independent.

The nearby Tamar gas field began producing in 2013.

The Leviathan project operator, Texas-based Noble Energy, owns a 39.66 percent stake. Delek Drilling holds 45.34 percent.

Delek said in November it would seek to spin off its remaining 22 percent of Tamar in 2019 after it spun off 9.25 percent into a new company called Tamar Petroleum in 2017.

(Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Tova Cohen and Edmund Blair)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DELEK DRILLING LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 2.07% 1231 Delayed Quote.20.67%
DELEK GROUP LTD. 1.43% 65940 Delayed Quote.20.49%
NOBLE ENERGY 1.81% 23.1 Delayed Quote.23.13%
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 -
EBIT 2018 287 M
Net income 2018 293 M
Debt 2018 1 677 M
Yield 2018 1,49%
P/E ratio 2018 13,41
P/E ratio 2019 13,97
EV / Sales 2018 0
EV / Sales 2019 0
Capitalization 3 935 M
Chart DELEK DRILLING LIMITED PARTNERSHIP
Duration : Period :
Delek Drilling Limited Partnership Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DELEK DRILLING LIMITED PAR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 3,47 $
Spread / Average Target 3,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yossef Abu Chief Executive Officer
Joseph Asaf Bartfeld Chairman
Ronen Edward Chief Financial Officer
Gabriel Last Director
Carmit Elroy Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DELEK DRILLING LIMITED PARTNERSHIP20.67%3 865
CNOOC LTD16.45%80 635
CONOCOPHILLIPS8.40%76 674
EOG RESOURCES INC.1.88%51 538
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION6.66%49 073
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD12.33%33 353
