Delek : Announcement of Publication Date of Quarterly Report for Q1 2020

Announcement of Publication Date of Quarterly Report for Q1 2020

May 25, 2020

Tel Aviv, May 25, 2020. Delek Group (TASE: DLEKG, US ADR: DGRLY) ("the Company") announces that further to the announcement of the Securities Authority on April 1, 2020, whereby on account of the current extraordinary circumstances resulting from the fight against the spread of the coronavirus and its impact on the businesses of reporting companies, the Company's Board of Directors has today decided that the Company's Quarterly Report for Q1 2020 will be published by the Company not later than June 30, 2020.

This is a convenience translation of the original HEBREW immediate report issued to the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange by the Company on May 25, 2020.

