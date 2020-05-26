Delek : Announcement of Publication Date of Quarterly Report for Q1 2020

Log in
05/26/2020 | 05:58am EDT

Announcement of Publication Date of Quarterly Report for Q1 2020

May 25, 2020

Tel Aviv, May 25, 2020. Delek Group (TASE: DLEKG, US ADR: DGRLY) ("the Company") announces that further to the announcement of the Securities Authority on April 1, 2020, whereby on account of the current extraordinary circumstances resulting from the fight against the spread of the coronavirus and its impact on the businesses of reporting companies, the Company's Board of Directors has today decided that the Company's Quarterly Report for Q1 2020 will be published by the Company not later than June 30, 2020.

This is a convenience translation of the original HEBREW immediate report issued to the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange by the Company on May 25, 2020.

About The Delek Group

Delek Group is an independent E&P company with activities in the UK North Sea and the East Mediterranean. Delek Group has significant holdings in the Leviathan and Tamar natural gas reservoirs in the East Mediterranean (Israel's territorial water), with reserves and resources of more than 30 TCF and annual production of approximately 20 BCM. These reservoirs are a major natural gas supplier to the growing markets of Israel, Egypt and Jordan and Delek continues to lead the region's development into a major natural gas export hub. Through its wholly owned subsidiary Ithaca, Delek Group holds high-quality oil and natural gas assets in the UK North Sea totaling more than 270 million barrels of oil equivalent (boe) and producing about 27 million boe per year. Delek Group is one of Israel's largest and most prominent companies with a consistent track record of growth. Its shares are traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (DLEKG:IT) And its ADRs are traded on the US OTC market (DGRLY:US).

For more information on Delek Group please visit www.delek-group.com

Contact

Investors

Limor Gruber

Head of Investor Relations

Delek Group Ltd.

Tel: +972 9 8638443

Limorg@delek-group.com

Disclaimer

Delek Group Ltd. published this content on 25 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2020 09:57:01 UTC
Financials (ILS)
Sales 2020 -
EBIT 2020 -
Net income 2020 -
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 1,97x
P/E ratio 2021 1,92x
Capi. / Sales2020 -
Capi. / Sales2021 -
Capitalization 1 103 M
Technical analysis trends DELEK GROUP LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 230,00 ILS
Last Close Price 95,61 ILS
Spread / Highest target 141%
Spread / Average Target 141%
Spread / Lowest Target 141%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Idan Wallace Chief Executive Officer
Gabriel Last Chairman
Barak Mashraki Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Avraham Harel Director
Carmit Elroy Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DELEK GROUP LTD.-81.62%312
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-36.08%188 578
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD-5.45%111 861
BP PLC-34.27%76 096
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION-25.80%67 956
PHILLIPS 66-31.37%33 388
