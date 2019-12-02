Delek : Announces Consolidated Third Quarter 2019 Results

Delek Group Announces Consolidated Third Quarter 2019 Results

December 2, 2019

Tel Aviv, December 2, 2019, Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG, US ADR: DGRLY) (hereinafter: "Delek Group" or "The Group") announced on November 28, 2019 its results for the third quarter period ended September 30, 2018. The full financial statements are available in English on Delek Group's website at: www.delek-group.com

Third Quarter 2019 Highlights

-Net income amounted to NIS 65 million, compared with NIS 323 million in Q3 2018; the E&P sector contributed NIS 101 million to net income

-The Leviathan project is fully complete, with domestic gas sales and exports to Egypt and Jordan scheduled to begin in the coming weeks -With the acquisition of Chevron's North Sea assets and the full divestiture of the Phoenix Insurance Company, Delek Group has achieved its strategy of transforming itself into a pure-play international energy firm

Group revenues for 9M19 totaled NIS 6.1 billion, flat with NIS 6.1 billion in 9M18. In the third quarter of 2019, revenues totaled NIS 2.0 billion compared with NIS 2.2 billion in 3Q18, a decrease of 9%. This was mainly driven by lower contribution from Ithaca Energy. These results do not include revenue from the recently acquired Chevron North Sea assets, which will begin to appear on Ithaca's P&L as of 4Q19.

Group operating profit for 9M19 totaled NIS 1.0 billion, lower than NIS 1.2 billion in 9M18. In the third quarter of 2019 operating profit totaled NIS 306 million compared with NIS 397 million in 3Q18, a decrease of 23%.

Net income for 9M19 totaled NIS 545 million, lower than NIS 736 million in 9M18. In the third quarter of 2019 net income was NIS 65 million compared with NIS 323 million in 3Q18. The difference is due mainly to a large upward revaluation of the Pheonix Insurance Company that occurred in the same period last year. The current cash balance as of November 28, 2019 was approximately NIS 1.0 billion, including unutilized credit lines and marketable securities.

Management Comment

Mr. Asaf Bartfeld, President and CEO of Delek Group, commented, "The sale of the Pheonix Insurance Company, purchase of Chevron's North Sea Assets, and the commencement of gas sales from Leviathan represent the full implementation of Delek Group's strategy, and position it as a leading international energy firm for the next decade."

Main Business Highlights

Contribution of Principal Operations to Net Income* (NIS millions) Q3 Q3 FY 2019 2018 2018 Oil and Gas E&P Operations in Israel and its Surroundings 99 123 437 Oil and Gas E&P Operations in the North Sea 2 88 283 Fuel Operations in Israel 30 34 70 Contribution to continuing operations before discontinued operations 131 245 790 and capital and other gains Finance Expenses & Others (66) 78 (273) Net Income (Loss) Attributed to Group's Shareholders 65 323 517

*The full report, including the full notes for the above items, will be available on the Group's website atwww.delek-Group.com

Oil and Gas Exploration & Production

Delek Group's strategy is to focus on the development of its core assets in the Eastern Mediterranean and the UK's North Sea. Having divested the