Delek : Extension of Validity of Binding Proposal to Amend the Company's Deeds of Trust

Extension of Validity of Binding Proposal to Amend the Company's Deeds of Trust

May 25, 2020

Tel Aviv, May 25, 2020. Delek Group (TASE: DLEKG, US ADR: DGRLY) ("the Company") announces that further to the Company's Immediate Report dated May 17, 2020 (ref. no. 2020-01-048816) concerning a binding proposal to amend the Deeds of Trust of the Company's debentures, which have been formulated as part of the negotiations with the debentures trustees, representatives of the debenture holders, and their advisors (jointly "Trustees for the Debenture Holders"), in coordination with the Trustees for the Debenture Holders, and bearing in mind the measures taken by the parties to progress the proposal, the date of approval (in the meaning of this term in the Company's proposal) and the validity of the proposal (as stated in footnote no. 1 to the Company's proposal) have been extended by the Company until June 11, 2020 (inclusive).

This is a convenience translation of the original HEBREW immediate report issued to the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange by the Company on May 25, 2020.

