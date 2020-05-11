Delek : Negotiations by Subsidiary to Sell Power Stations

Negotiations by Subsidiary to Sell Power Stations

Tel Aviv, May 10, 2020. Delek Group (TASE: DLEKG, US ADR: DGRLY) ("the Company") announces that further to reports in the media, Delek The Israel Fuel Corporation Ltd, a subsidiary held indirectly 100% by the Company ("Delek Israel"), is negotiating with a third party to enter into an agreement for the sale of two special purpose companies that own power stations located on the premises of the Sorek 1 desalination plant and of the Ashkelon desalination plant. At this stage the purchase price being discussed between the parties in the negotiation is NIS 400 million, subject to adjustments and checks.

At this stage final accords have not yet been formulated between the parties concerning the structure of the transaction and its terms, and there is no certainty that Delek Israel will enter into this transaction.

If the parties do enter into a transaction that will be approved by their competent bodies, completion of the transaction will be subject inter alia to fulfillment of regulatory contingent conditions and various other terms. The information about the possibility of entering into this transaction is forward looking information in its meaning in the Securities Law, 1968.

It should be noted that the Company is continuing to work to dispose of all its holdings in Delek Israel as stated in the Company's Periodic Report as of December 31, 2019, published on May 3, 2020 (ref. no. 2020-01-043356).

