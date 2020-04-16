Delek : Petition to Approve Class Actions

Petition to Approve Class Actions

April 16, 2020

Tel Aviv, April 16, 2020. Delek Group (TASE: DLEKG, US ADR: DGRLY) ("the Company") announces that on the eve of the Passover holiday, April 14, 2020, it received notices by mail (both from the same law firm mail address) stating that two statements of claim and application for their certification as class actions, were filed in the Tel Aviv-YafoDistrict Court (Economics Department), according to the following details:

1. The first application is addressed to the Company, to all the members of the Board of Directors of the Company, the current CEO of the Company and the former CEO of the Company (in this section: "Respondents").

As transpires from the Application, the main allegation of the filer of the application is that Respondents (allegedly) did not disclose to investors material information about the collateral and liens and about the rights that the loan agreements granted to the lenders, and in particular, as relates to their repayment, including immediate repayment.

The class that is represented, according to the filer of the Application, is whoever purchased shares of the Company in the period from November 28, 2019 to March 23, 2020, excluding Respondents and related entities.

According to the filer of the Application, as a result of the prima facie breaches described in the statement of claim - the represented class suffered financial losses estimated at many millions of shekels.

From a preliminary reading, the Company rejects the allegation arising from the Application and from the statement of claim, and emphasizes that its reports are made in accordance with the law.

2. The second application is addressed to the Company, all the members of the Board of Directors of the Company and the CEO of the Company ("Respondents").

The allegation made by the filer of the Application in this claim, as arises from the Application, is that the Company (allegedly) refrained from reporting to the holders of its securities, material information that includes changes as to the scope and terms of the hedging transactions on the price of oil and natural gas made by the subsidiary Ithaca Energy Limited.

The class that is represented, according to the filer of the Application, is whoever purchased debentures of the Company from any of the existing series, in the period from January 1, 2020 to March 22, 2020 and held the debentures that it had purchased at the close of trading on March 22, 2020.

According to the filer of the Application, as a result of the prima facie breaches described in the statement of claim - the represented class suffered financial losses estimated at many millions of shekels.

From a preliminary reading, the Company rejects the allegation arising from the Application and from the statement of claim, and emphasizes that its reports are made in accordance with the law.

3. The position of the Company is that there were no flaws in its reports, and it will continue to study the details of the Application with the assistance of its legal advisers.

This is a convenience translation of the original HEBREW immediate report issued to the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange by the Company on April 16, 2020.

