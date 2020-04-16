Log in
DELEK GROUP LTD.

DELEK GROUP LTD.

(DLEKG)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE - 04/16 05:38:17 am
17570 ILa   -10.36%
05:41aDELEK : Termination of relationship with Midroog Ltd.
PU
05:31aDELEK : Petition to Approve Class Actions
PU
03/25DELEK : Purchase of Delek Drilling Participation Units and Annulment of Injunction
PU
News 


Delek : Petition to Approve Class Actions

04/16/2020 | 05:31am EDT

Petition to Approve Class Actions

April 16, 2020

Tel Aviv, April 16, 2020. Delek Group (TASE: DLEKG, US ADR: DGRLY) ("the Company") announces that on the eve of the Passover holiday, April 14, 2020, it received notices by mail (both from the same law firm mail address) stating that two statements of claim and application for their certification as class actions, were filed in the Tel Aviv-YafoDistrict Court (Economics Department), according to the following details:

1. The first application is addressed to the Company, to all the members of the Board of Directors of the Company, the current CEO of the Company and the former CEO of the Company (in this section: "Respondents").

As transpires from the Application, the main allegation of the filer of the application is that Respondents (allegedly) did not disclose to investors material information about the collateral and liens and about the rights that the loan agreements granted to the lenders, and in particular, as relates to their repayment, including immediate repayment.

The class that is represented, according to the filer of the Application, is whoever purchased shares of the Company in the period from November 28, 2019 to March 23, 2020, excluding Respondents and related entities.

According to the filer of the Application, as a result of the prima facie breaches described in the statement of claim - the represented class suffered financial losses estimated at many millions of shekels.

From a preliminary reading, the Company rejects the allegation arising from the Application and from the statement of claim, and emphasizes that its reports are made in accordance with the law.

2. The second application is addressed to the Company, all the members of the Board of Directors of the Company and the CEO of the Company ("Respondents").

The allegation made by the filer of the Application in this claim, as arises from the Application, is that the Company (allegedly) refrained from reporting to the holders of its securities, material information that includes changes as to the scope and terms of the hedging transactions on the price of oil and natural gas made by the subsidiary Ithaca Energy Limited.

The class that is represented, according to the filer of the Application, is whoever purchased debentures of the Company from any of the existing series, in the period from January 1, 2020 to March 22, 2020 and held the debentures that it had purchased at the close of trading on March 22, 2020.

According to the filer of the Application, as a result of the prima facie breaches described in the statement of claim - the represented class suffered financial losses estimated at many millions of shekels.

From a preliminary reading, the Company rejects the allegation arising from the Application and from the statement of claim, and emphasizes that its reports are made in accordance with the law.

3. The position of the Company is that there were no flaws in its reports, and it will continue to study the details of the Application with the assistance of its legal advisers.

This is a convenience translation of the original HEBREW immediate report issued to the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange by the Company on April 16, 2020.

About The Delek Group

Delek Group is an independent E&P company with activities in the UK North Sea and the East Mediterranean. Delek Group has significant holdings in the Leviathan and Tamar natural gas reservoirs in the East Mediterranean (Israel's territorial water), with reserves and resources of more than 30 TCF and annual production of approximately 20 BCM. These reservoirs are a major natural gas supplier to the growing markets of Israel, Egypt and Jordan and Delek continues to lead the region's development into a major natural gas export hub. Through its wholly owned subsidiary Ithaca, Delek Group holds high-quality oil and natural gas assets in the UK North Sea totaling more than 270 million barrels of oil equivalent (boe) and producing about 27 million boe per year. Delek Group is one of Israel's largest and most prominent companies with a consistent track record of growth. Its shares are traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (DLEKG:IT) And its ADRs are traded on the US OTC market (DGRLY:US).

For more information on Delek Group please visit www.delek-group.com

Contact

Investors

Limor Gruber

Head of Investor Relations

Delek Group Ltd.

Tel: +972 50 523 9233

Limorg@delek-group.com

Disclaimer

Delek Group Ltd. published this content on 16 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2020 09:30:06 UTC
