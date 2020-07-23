Log in
Delek : Revised Report on Reserves, Contingent Resources and Discounted Cash Flows in the Tamar Leases

07/23/2020 | 11:16am EDT

Revised Report on Reserves, Contingent Resources and Discounted

Cash Flows in the Tamar Leases

Tel Aviv, July 22, 2020. Delek Group (TASE: DLEKG, US ADR: DGRLY) ("the Company") is pleased to announce that, further to the provisions of section 1.7.4(J) of the Company's Periodic Report as at December 31, 2019, published on May 3, 2020 (Ref. No.: 2020-01-043356)(the "Periodic Report") concerning the evaluation of reserves in the Tamar and Tamar South-Westreservoirs ("Tamar SW"). that are located in the area of I/12 Tamar lease, ("Tamar Reservoir" or "the Project" and "Tamar Lease", respectively), and section 2A of Part Three of the revised Chapter A (Description of the Corporation's Business) in the first quarter 2020 report as published on June 30, 2020 (Ref. No.: 2020-01-061492)("Q1 Report"), concerning the effects of the Covid-19Pandemic on the operations of Delek Drilling - Limited Partnership (the "Partnership") and its projections, and in view of the Company's intention to issue an IPO and/or execute actions with the Company's securities, the Company hereby issues this revised reserves and cash flow data report, as at June 30, 2020, with respect to the Company's share in the Tamar Lease1.

Further to that provided in section 1.7.23(C) of the Periodic Report concerning exploring of various options for refinancing the loans provided to the Partnership, among others, for financing the Leviathan Project, and further to the update on this matter described in section A.15A of Part Three of the revised Chapter A in the Q1 Report, it is noted that as at the date of this report, the Partnership carried out refinancing and as part thereof the Partnership is exploring options for an offering of non-negotiable debentures to foreign and Israeli classified investors, that can be executed by a wholly controlled subsidiary of the Partnership.

1. Tamar Project Reserves2 - Quantitative Data:

According to a reserves report the Partnership received from Netherland, Sewell and Associates, Inc. ( "NSAI" or the "Reserves Valuator"), which was prepared in accordance with the principles of the Petroleum Resources Management System (SPE-PRMS), as at June 30, 2020 ("the Reserves Report"), the natural gas and condensate reserves in the Tamar Project (which include, as aforesaid, the Tamar and Tamar SW Reservoirs), as set out below3:

1

2

3

For a glossary of the professional terminology included in this report, see the Professional Terminology Appendix on page A-279 to the Periodic Report.

For further information about the estimated resources in the Tamar Project carried out by the Ministry of Energy through external consultants, see section 1.7.26(A)(4)B above.

The amounts in the table may not add up due to rounding-off differences.

1

Reserve category

Total (100%) in the oil asset (gross)

Tamar Reservoir

Tamar SW reservoir5

Total (Tamar and Tamar

SW reservoir)

Natural gas

Condensate

Natural gas

Condensate

Natural gas

Condensate

BCF

(million

BCF

(million

BCF

Million

barrels)

barrels)

barrels

Total (Tamar and Tamar SW

reservoirs) share

attributable to equity holders of the Company (net)4

of natural

of

gas

condensate

BCF

Million

barrels

Proved Reserves (P1)

Probable reserves

Proved+Probable Reserves (P2)

Possible reserves

Proved + Probable + Possible Reserves (P3)

7,100.6

9.2

796.4

1.0

7,897.0

10.3

870.8

1.1

2,595.9

3.4

159.1

0.2

2,755.0

3.6

303.8

0.4

9,696.5

12.6

955.6

1.2

10,652.0

13.8

1,174.6

1.5

2,366.0

3.1

102.2

0.1

2,468.3

3.2

272.2

0.4

12,062.5

15.7

1,057.8

1.4

13,120.3

17.1

1,446.8

1.9

Forward-looking information: Possible reserves are the additional reserves that are not expected to be produced to the same extent as probable reserves. There is a 10% chance that actual quantities produced will be equivalent to or higher than the proved reserves, with the addition of the quantity of the probable and possible reserves.

4

5

The Company's share in the above table includes its direct and indirect holdings of 54.7% of the equity of the participating units. The figures regarding the Company's share also include the rights in the Tamar Project attributable to the Partnership indirectly through its holdings of shares of Tamar Petroleum Ltd. ("Tamar Petroleum"), which amount to 25.7855%. The Partnership's share (gross), instead of the Company's share (net) is included in the reserves report. The Company's net share in the above table is after payment of royalties, the rate attributed to equity holders of the Company was calculated according to the rates set out in section 1.7.5(E) of the Periodic Report. For information about the RIO date in the Tamar Project, see section 1.7.30(J)(4) of the Periodic Report and section A-20(e) in Part Three of the update of Chapter A (Description of the Company's Business) in the Q1 Report.

The reserves in the table attributed to the Tamar SW reservoir exclude resources in the 353/Eran License area. For further information, see section 1.7.31(H)(1) of the Periodic Report.

2

2. The NSAI reserves report noted a number of assumptions and reservations, including: (a) The estimate in the report, as is standard in estimating reserves based on the guidelines set out in the Petroleum Resources Management System approved by the Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE- PRMS), are not adjusted to reflect the risks, such as technical and commercial risks and development risks; (b) NSAI did not visit the oil field or check the mechanical operation of the wells or their state; (c) NSAI did not examine the possible exposure arising from environmental matters. However, according to NSAI, as at the date of the reserves report, it is unaware of any possible environmental liability that could have a material effect on the amount of estimated reserves in the reserves report, or on whether they are commercial; (d) NSAI assumed that the reservoirs are developed in accordance with the development plan and are operated reasonably, that no regulation will be set that will affect the ability of the holder of the oil rights to produce the reserves, and that and forecasts for future production will be similar to actual performance of the reservoirs.

Forward-looking information: The estimates of NSAI in respect of the quantities of natural gas reserves and condensate in the Tamar and Tamar SW reservoirs are forward-looking information as defined in the Israel Securities Law, 1968 ("the Securities Law"). These estimates are partially based on geological, geophysical, engineering and other information received, among others, from Noble Energy Mediterranean, the Tamar Project operator ("the Operator") and are only estimates and assumptions of NSAI, regarding which there is no certainty. Actual quantities of natural gas and/or condensate consumed may be different from these estimates and assumptions, partly due to technical and operational conditions and/or regulatory changes and/or the supply and demand conditions in the natural gas and/or condensate market and/or commercial conditions and/or geopolitical changes and/or from actual performance of the Reservoirs. The estimates and assumptions may be updated if additional information becomes available and/or as the result of a range of factors related to oil and natural gas projects, including due to actual production data from the Tamar Project.

3. Discounted cash flow

The discounted cash flow figures are based on various estimates and assumptions that the Partnership provided to NSAI, the main ones of which are:

3

  1. Forecasted sales volumes: The cash flow assumptions concerning the natural gas that the
    Partnership will sell from the Tamar Project are based on: (i) Production capacity of the Tamar Project 6. It should also be noted that the actual production rate for each of the reserves cash flow categories may be lower or higher than the production rate assumed for the cash flow. Furthermore, NSAI did not conduct a sensitivity analysis with respect to the production rate of the wells; (ii) the Partnership's assumptions regarding the volumes of natural gas to be sold to the Partnership's customers under the existing agreements that the Partnership engaged in, including the agreement for the export of natural gas to Egypt signed with the company Dolphinus Holdings Limited (see sections 1.7.14(H)(2) of the Periodic
    Report) ("Export Agreement to Egypt" and "Dolphinus", respectively)7, and the agreement for the supply of natural gas to IEC8 (jointly: "the Existing Agreements"); (iii) additional quantities of natural gas that the Partnership believes will be sold on the local market in Israel, based partially on negotiations for the sale of natural gas from the Tamar Project, the demand forecast for natural gas on the local Israeli market prepared for the Partnership by external consultants (BDO Consulting Group) ("BDO"), and taking into account the expected supply from other sources, mainly the Leviathan Project and the Karish and Tanin reservoirs9; (iv) further quantities of natural cash that the Partnership estimates will be sold on regional markets, based partially on the demand forecast in these markets prepared by external consulting firms. It was assumed that the total aggregate volume of 42 to the local markets in Egypt and Jordan would be 42 BCM until 204010, based partially on the Partnership's export forecasts to Egypt and Jordan, as set out in section 1.7.14(E) of the Periodic Report.
  2. Natural gas and condensate selling prices: The cash flow assumptions regarding natural gas prices to be sold from the Tamar Project are based, inter alia, on a weighted average of gas prices in existing agreements, based on the price formula set in them, and in accordance with the Partnership's assumptions regarding the prices that will be set in future agreements, based on, among other things, the projected distribution of demand in the local market during the cash flow years as assessed by external consultants, and based on the provisions set out in the Gas Outline Plan regarding the selling prices of natural gas.

The price formula set in existing agreements, which may change over the years, include, among other things, partial or full linkage to the electricity generation tariff, the NIS-USD exchange rate11, the US CPI and Brent price per barrel (the "Brent Price").

It is noted that there may a change in prices partially due to a price adjustment according to the mechanism set out in the agreement with IEC12 and the export agreement to Egypt13.

6

7

The current daily gas supply capacity from the Tamar project to the INGL transmission system is 1.1 BCF.

It is noted that in June 2020 Dolphinus assigned the Egypt Export Agreement to an affiliate, Blue Ocean Energy. It is further noted that further to section A-12 in Part Three of the update of Chapter A to the Q1 Report, in July 2020 gas supply commenced from the Tamar Project under the export agreement to Egypt.

  1. For further information concerning this agreement, see section 1.7.14(D)(1)d of the Periodic Report. For further information about the legal proceeding regarding the competitive process of the IEC that was won by Leviathan partners, see Note 24A2(5) to the Periodic Report and Note 6B to the financial statements as at March 31, 2020. For further information see the immediate report issued by the Company on May 31, 2020 (Ref. No: 2020-01-054747) regarding an update on a joint marketing arrangement at the Tamar reservoir that was filed with the regulators.
  2. For information about the natural gas sales forecast from the Leviathan Project, see the immediate report issued by the Company on July 12, 2020 (Ref. No.: 2020-01-073839). The working assumption is that the sale of natural gas to the local market in Israel and commercial production from the Karish and Tanin project will begin in the last quarter of 2021.
  3. It was assumed that the projected amount of sales to the local markets in Egypt and Jordan is higher than the contractual quantity set out in the existing export agreements.
  4. The USD exchange rate used is NIS 3.55 per USD in 2020, gradually rising to NIS 3.90 per USD from 2024 onwards, and is based on the exchange rates quoted in the foregoing BDO forecast.

4

The cash flows assume a price reduction of 25% in the agreement with the IEC on the first adjustment date (i.e. July 1, 2021), and of 10% on the second adjustment date (i.e. July 1, 2024). The price reduction was included in the forecast for the electricity production tariff. It should also be noted that no change in price has been taken into account as a result of the motion for certification of a class action filed by a consumer of the IEC against the Tamar project partners, as set out in Note 24A2(2) to the financial statements as at December 31, 2019 and Note 6C to the financial statements as at March 31, 2020. In the opinion of the legal counsel of the Partnership, it is more likely than not that the motion for certification will be dismissed. At this stage, the parties are at the hearing stage of the motion for certification of a class action. If a final and absolute ruling is handed down regarding certification of the class action (namely, after the motion for certification as a class action is accepted (if it is accepted) and an absolute ruling on the class action itself is received (if it is received)) against the Tamar Partners, this may have a material adverse effect on the Partnership's business, including on information about the discounted cash flow and on the prices at which the Partnership and the Company, together with the other Tamar Partners, will sell natural gas to its customers, the scope of which will be derived from the results of the claim.

With regard to the price formulas linked to the power generation tariff, it is noted that the electricity generation tariff is controlled by the Electricity Authority and reflects the costs of IEC's power generation segment, and includes the IEC cost of fuels, capital and operating costs attributed to the power generation segment, and the cost of purchasing electricity from independent power producers. The cash flow assumptions with regard to changes in the power generation rate over the flow years are based on a forecast prepared for the Partnership by an external consultant.

The cash flow assumptions regarding the Brent price are based on long-term third party forecasts as follows: the US Department of Energy, the World Bank, IHS Global Insights and Wood Mackenzie. Accordingly, the price assumed for the cash flow was USD 37 per barrel of Brent in 2020, USD 47 per barrel in 2021, increasing to USD 71 per barrel in 2025, and a fixed price per barrel of USD 88 from 2029 through to the end of the cash flow period.14.

An annual increase in the US CPI of an average of 2% per year was assumed.

It should be noted that change may be caused to the selling prices, due, among other things, to regulatory intervention, price adjustment mechanisms (as set out in the IEC agreement and the Agreement for Export to Egypt, and as set out above) or changes in the underlying linkage indices in the price formula, as set out above.

Cash flow assumptions for condensate selling prices are based on prices the Brent Crude index and adapted to differences in quality, transportation costs and the selling price of condensate in the region. For further information concerning condensate supply agreement from the Tamar Project, see section 1.7.14(F)(1) of the Periodic Report.

  1. The agreement with the IEC specifies two dates on which each party may request a price adjustment
    (according to the mechanism set out in the agreement). For further information, see section 1.7.14(D)(1) of the Periodic Report.
  2. The agreement for export to Egypt includes a mechanism for an update of the price at a rate of up to 10% (addition or reduction) after the fifth year and after the tenth year of the agreement given certain conditions set out in the agreement. It should be noted that a price update on these dates was not assumed. The price set in the Agreement for Export to Egypt was adjusted to the point of delivery, as set out in the Agreement for Export to Egypt.
  3. It should be noted that, according to the terms of the agreement for export to Egypt, and given the assumed Brent price lower than USD 50 in 2020 and 2021, it was assumed that the contractual volumes sold under the agreement for export to Egypt would drop to the minimum committed volume under the agreement, which, among other things, would allow Dolphinus to reduce the take or pay (TOP) volume in a year during which the average daily Brent price of (as defined in the agreement) drops to below USD 50 per barrel, so that it will be at 50% of the annual contracted volume. However, the quantities actually sold to Dolphinus might be greater.

5

  1. The operating costs taken into account in the cash flows include direct costs of the project, insurance costs, maintenance costs for production wells, and estimated overheads and general and administrative expenses of the operator that can be directly attributed to the project and that together constitute the operating costs of the project. These costs are divided into expenses per project and expenses per production unit. The operating costs in the cash flows are not adjusted for changes in inflation. NSAI confirmed that the operating costs provided by the Partnership are reasonable, based, inter alia, on NSAI's knowledge from similar projects.
  2. The capital expenditures taken into account in cash flows are expenses approved by the Partnership as well as estimated future capital expenditure not yet approved by the Partnership, that were expended during production for the purpose of retention and expansion of the production capacity, and include, among others, engineering work expenses, participation in natural gas infrastructure establishment costs15 and usage fees, Tamar participation fees, as this term is defined in section 1.7.30(F)(3) of the Periodic Report, and indirect costs paid to the Operator. The capital costs in the cash flows are not adjusted for changes in inflation. NSAI confirmed that the capital costs provided by the
    Partnership are reasonable, based, inter alia, on NSAI's knowledge from similar projects.
  3. The abandonment costs taken into account in the cash flows are those given to NSAI by the Partnership based on its estimates regarding to abandonment costs of the wells, platform and production facilities. These costs do not take into account the salvage value of the Tamar Project facilities and are not adjusted for changes in inflation.
  4. The discounted cash flow calculation takes into account the Partnership's estimate that the effective rate of state royalties is 11.5% and the effective rate of royalties to be paid to related and third parties is 9.13%., (with respect to the Partnership's direct holdings in the
    Tamar Project). The actual rate of royalties to the State is not final and it may change. For further information, see sections 1.7.30(J)(5) to the Periodic Report and section A.18 to Part Three of the Q1 Report.
  5. The tax payments and rates included in the discounted cash flows were calculated from the perspective of a company that holds the Partnership's participating units since commencement of the project. The tax calculations include corporate tax rates by law. It should be noted that future tax payments that will actually be paid by the Partnership on account of the tax payable by the holders of the Partnership's participating units in each of the relevant tax years, based on the provisions of the Taxation of Profits from Natural Resources Law, 2011 ("the Law"), may be significantly different. Expenses of depreciation for tax purposes were calculated in accordance with the depreciation rates set by law.

15 In order to increase the possible supply capacity through the EGM pipeline, the supply capacity in the INGL system as well as the EG systems in Israel and Egypt must be expanded. For information, see section 1.7.15(B)(2)b of the Periodic Report.

6

  1. The discounted cash flow calculation took into account the oil profits tax applicable to the Company under the provisions of the Law. It should be emphasized that calculation of the tax was based, among other things, on the definitions, formula and mechanisms set out in the Law, to the best understanding and interpretation of the Partnership, and which were reflected in the reports of the Tamar Project to the Tax Authority. However, since the law is new and the calculation formulas and mechanisms set out in the law are complex, it is not certain whether this interpretation of the calculation method for the levy will be the same as that adopted by the tax authorities and/or the same as the interpretations of the law by the court. It should be noted that as at the date of publication of this report, a number of interpretative disputes regarding the implementation of the law in the tax reports of the Tamar Project are being discussed, as part of the objection and appeal proceedings set out in the law. The issues underlying the disputes have not yet been brought before the courts in Israel. The levy was calculated according to the transitional provisions in the law for a project that started commercial production before the Law came into effect, and through to January 1, 2014. In addition, the calculation was in USD, in accordance with the selection of the developer under section 13(B) of the Law, using the following assumptions: All the project payments (production costs, investments, royalties, etc.) will be recognized by the tax authorities for the purpose of calculating the levy; for the purpose of calculating the revenues of the project, the actual sale prices of the gas will be taken into account.
  2. The discounted cash flow calculation takes into account expenses and investments that were actually paid and that are expected to be paid by the Partnership as of July 1, 2020, as well as income from the sale of natural gas and condensate generated and expected to be generated as of July 1, 2020.
  3. Revenue from natural gas and condensate sales made in any given year were taken into account in that year.

It should be noted that the discounted cash flows as at December 31, 2019 were adjusted for the following main reasons:

  1. We updated the operating costs and investments made until June 30, 2020 according to actual investments made. We also updated the forecasts of future operating costs and investments according to the Partnership's estimation, inter alia, based on updated estimates received from the Operator. For further information, see section A.3 to Part Three of the update of Chapter A in the Q1 Report.
  2. The forecast of the price reduction rate on the second adjustment date in the agreement with IEC was updated.
  3. The assumptions concerning the power generation tariff, Brent price, US CPI and other forecasts that were affected, among other things, by the Covid-19 Pandemic, including setting of the Brent price and power generation tariff, from the tenth year for the cash flow period, and accordingly, the forecasts of the relevant selling prices linked to them were revised. The Partnership's assumptions concerning the selling prices in future agreements were also revised.
  4. The contractual volumes to be sold in 2020 and 2021 in accordance with the Egypt Export Agreement were reduced to the minimum committed volume under the agreement (see footnote 14 above).

7

  1. We updated the forecasts of the sales quantities of natural gas from the Tamar Project, inter alia, due to an update of the estimates of the Partnership, the Company and BDO regarding the impact of the Covid-19 crisis on the demand for natural gas on the local market, the sales quantities of LNG by IEC (for information, see section 10.A to Part Three of the update of Chapter A in the Q1 Report, an update of the Partnership's assumptions regarding the start of commercial production from the Karish and Tanin project and the sales quantities from this project, and an update of the Partnership's assumptions regarding the forecasted sales quantities from the Leviathan reservoir to the local market. This, together with the developments in the local and regional markets, resulted in an update of projected annual sales from the Tamar Project.
  2. We updated the volumes of natural gas and condensate supplied and sold during the first half of 2020 according to actual figures.

Based on assumptions, which are described above, following is the estimated discounted cash flow as at June 30, 2020, in thousands of USD (after the levy and income tax) attributable to the Company's share (direct and indirect, including through the Partnership's holdings in Tamar Petroleum) in the Tamar Project reserves, for each of the reserve categories described above16:

16 Additional discounting at 7.5% was made by the Company for the purpose of the calculation and as an auxiliary investor tool.

8

Discounted cash flows from proved reserves as at June 30, 2020 (in USD thousands, with regard to the Company's share)

Cash Flow Items

Volume of

Sales

Abandon

Total cash

Taxes

Total discounted cash flow after tax

Through

condensate

quantity

Develop

ment

flow before

sales

(BCM)

Total

Royalties

Royalties

Operating

levy and

ment

and

Income

Discounte

Discounte

Discounte

Discounte

Discounte

Discounte

to

(K barrels)

(100%

revenue

payable

received

costs

income tax

Levy

costs

restorati

tax

d at 0%

d at 5%

d at 7.5%

d at 10%

d at 15%

d at 20%

(100% of

of oil

(discounted

on costs

oil asset)

asset)

at 0%)

Dec 31,

204

4.44

113,981

22,831

-

7,731

3,913

-

79,506

-

15,993

63,513

62,743

62,375

62,018

61,332

60,683

2020

Dec 31,

378

8.24

202,586

40,579

-

20,125

10,561

-

131,321

30,722

19,130

81,468

77,589

75,785

74,062

70,842

67,890

2021

Dec 31,

418

9.10

217,112

43,489

-

20,467

15,218

-

137,938

41,131

19,138

77,669

70,448

67,210

64,189

58,729

53,937

2022

Dec 31,

450

9.80

237,100

47,493

-

20,553

43,722

-

125,333

43,796

22,659

58,878

50,861

47,394

44,236

38,713

34,073

2023

Dec 31,

477

10.40

256,313

51,341

-

20,635

13,415

-

170,923

69,313

19,252

82,358

67,756

61,670

56,252

47,088

39,717

2024

Dec 31,

489

10.65

263,600

52,801

-

20,666

-

-

190,134

87,522

16,323

86,288

67,609

60,105

53,578

42,901

34,677

2025

Dec 31,

489

10.65

267,471

53,576

-

20,682

-

-

193,213

90,424

16,668

86,121

64,265

55,803

48,613

37,233

28,842

2026

Dec 31,

512

11.15

284,844

57,056

-

20,757

13,734

-

193,298

90,463

21,049

81,785

58,123

49,297

41,969

30,746

22,825

2027

Dec 31,

535

11.65

303,532

60,799

-

20,837

13,734

-

208,162

97,420

24,047

86,696

58,679

48,610

40,444

28,341

20,163

2028

Dec 31,

535

11.65

306,938

61,482

-

20,851

-

-

224,606

105,115

22,717

96,774

62,381

50,475

41,041

27,509

18,755

2029

Dec 31,

535

11.65

307,249

61,544

-

20,853

-

-

224,853

105,231

22,894

96,727

59,382

46,932

37,293

23,910

15,622

2030

Dec 31,

535

11.65

307,272

61,548

-

20,853

-

-

224,871

105,239

23,047

96,584

56,471

43,593

33,852

20,760

12,999

2031

Dec 31,

535

11.65

305,878

61,269

-

20,847

-

-

223,762

104,721

23,147

95,894

53,397

40,262

30,555

17,923

10,755

2032

Dec 31,

535

11.65

306,020

61,298

-

20,847

41,816

-

182,059

85,204

27,946

68,909

36,544

26,913

19,961

11,200

6,441

2033

Dec 31,

535

11.65

306,061

61,306

-

20,847

-

-

223,908

104,789

24,076

95,043

48,003

34,530

25,028

13,432

7,403

2034

Dec 31,

535

11.65

299,146

59,921

-

20,818

-

-

218,407

102,214

23,882

92,310

44,403

31,198

22,098

11,344

5,991

2035

Dec 31,

462

10.07

258,834

51,846

-

20,646

-

-

186,342

87,208

20,128

79,006

36,194

24,838

17,194

8,443

4,273

2036

Dec 31,

360

7.84

201,587

40,379

-

20,401

-

-

140,807

65,898

14,795

60,114

26,228

17,581

11,893

5,586

2,710

2037

Dec 31,

232

5.05

129,836

26,007

-

20,094

-

-

83,735

39,188

8,427

36,120

15,009

9,826

6,497

2,919

1,357

2038

Dec 31,

219

4.76

122,401

24,518

-

20,062

-

-

77,821

36,420

8,050

33,351

13,198

8,440

5,453

2,343

1,044

2039

Dec 31,

216

4.71

121,149

24,267

-

20,057

-

-

76,825

35,954

7,934

32,937

12,414

7,754

4,896

2,012

859

2040

Dec 31,

213

4.63

119,112

23,859

-

20,048

-

-

75,205

35,196

7,744

32,265

11,581

7,066

4,360

1,714

701

2041

Dec 31,

210

4.57

117,588

23,554

-

20,042

-

-

73,993

34,629

7,321

32,044

10,954

6,528

3,936

1,480

580

2042

Dec 31,

207

4.51

116,064

23,248

-

20,035

-

-

72,781

34,061

7,179

31,541

10,269

5,977

3,522

1,267

476

2043

9

Discounted cash flows from proved reserves as at June 30, 2020 (in USD thousands, with regard to the Company's share)

Cash Flow Items

Volume of

Sales

Abandon

Total cash

Taxes

Total discounted cash flow after tax

condensate

quantity

flow before

Through

Develop

ment

sales

(BCM)

Total

Royalties

Royalties

Operating

levy and

ment

and

Income

Discounte

Discounte

Discounte

Discounte

Discounte

Discounte

to

(K barrels)

(100%

revenue

payable

received

costs

income tax

Levy

costs

restorati

tax

d at 0%

d at 5%

d at 7.5%

d at 10%

d at 15%

d at 20%

(100% of

of oil

(discounted

on costs

oil asset)

asset)

at 0%)

Dec 31,

204

4.44

114,283

22,892

-

20,028

-

11,856

59,508

27,850

9,251

22,407

6,948

3,950

2,275

783

282

2044

Dec 31,

130

2.83

72,855

14,593

-

19,850

-

11,856

26,555

12,428

5,391

8,736

2,580

1,433

806

265

92

2045

Dec 31,

118

2.57

66,173

13,255

-

19,822

-

11,856

21,240

9,940

4,769

6,531

1,837

996

548

173

57

2046

Dec 31,

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

2047

Dec 31,

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

2048

Total

10,266

224

5,724,987

1,146,750

-

539,452

156,113

35,567

3,847,105

1,682,076

442,958

1,722,071

1,085,866

896,540

756,570

568,990

453,204

10

Discounted cash flows from probable reserves as at June 30, 2020 (in USD thousands, with regard to the Company's share)

Cash Flow Items

Volume of

Sales

Abandon

Total cash

Taxes

Total discounted cash flow after tax

Through

condensate

quantity

Develop

ment

flow before

sales

(BCM)

Total

Royalties

Royalties

Operating

levy and

ment

and

Income

Discounte

Discounte

Discounte

Discounte

Discounte

Discounte

to

(K barrels)

(100%

revenue

payable

received

costs

income tax

Levy

costs

restorati

tax

d at 0%

d at 5%

d at 7.5%

d at 10%

d at 15%

d at 20%

(100% of

of oil

(discounted

on costs

oil asset)

asset)

at 0%)

Dec 31,

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

2020

Dec 31,

-

-

-

-

-

-

(4,271)

-

4,271

1,152

(265)

3,384

3,223

3,148

3,076

2,943

2,820

2021

Dec 31,

-

-

-

-

-

-

(13,415)

-

13,415

4,794

(999)

9,620

8,725

8,324

7,950

7,274

6,680

2022

Dec 31,

-

-

-

-

-

-

(43,722)

-

43,722

18,280

(4,080)

29,522

25,502

23,764

22,180

19,411

17,084

2023

Dec 31,

-

-

-

-

-

-

7,749

-

(7,749)

26

2,169

(9,945)

(8,181)

(7,447)

(6,792)

(5,686)

(4,796)

2024

Dec 31,

-

-

-

-

-

-

26,830

-

(26,830)

(11,592)

4,276

(19,513)

(15,289)

(13,592)

(12,116)

(9,701)

(7,842)

2025

Dec 31,

-

-

-

-

-

-

26,830

-

(26,830)

(12,556)

3,969

(18,242)

(13,613)

(11,820)

(10,297)

(7,887)

(6,109)

2026

Dec 31,

-

-

-

-

-

-

(13,734)

-

13,734

6,427

(1,536)

8,842

6,284

5,330

4,537

3,324

2,468

2027

Dec 31,

-

-

-

-

-

-

(13,734)

-

13,734

6,427

(1,176)

8,482

5,741

4,756

3,957

2,773

1,973

2028

Dec 31,

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

575

(575)

(370)

(300)

(244)

(163)

(111)

2029

Dec 31,

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

575

(575)

(353)

(279)

(222)

(142)

(93)

2030

Dec 31,

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

575

(575)

(336)

(259)

(201)

(123)

(77)

2031

Dec 31,

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

476

(476)

(265)

(200)

(152)

(89)

(53)

2032

Dec 31,

-

-

-

-

-

-

(41,816)

-

41,816

19,570

(4,302)

26,548

14,079

10,369

7,690

4,315

2,481

2033

Dec 31,

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(378)

378

191

137

100

53

29

2034

Dec 31,

-

-

-

-

-

-

6,867

-

(6,867)

(3,214)

666

(4,319)

(2,078)

(1,460)

(1,034)

(531)

(280)

2035

Dec 31,

73

1.58

40,608

8,134

-

174

31,055

-

1,245

583

7,592

(6,930)

(3,175)

(2,179)

(1,508)

(741)

(375)

2036

Dec 31,

175

3.81

97,954

19,621

-

419

31,362

-

46,553

21,787

13,631

11,135

4,858

3,257

2,203

1,035

502

2037

Dec 31,

303

6.60

169,675

33,987

-

725

6,867

-

128,096

59,949

16,893

51,254

21,297

13,943

9,218

4,142

1,925

2038

Dec 31,

316

6.89

177,162

35,487

-

757

20,601

-

120,317

56,308

18,670

45,338

17,942

11,474

7,413

3,186

1,419

2039

Dec 31,

319

6.94

178,498

35,754

-

763

-

-

141,980

66,447

16,109

59,424

22,396

13,989

8,833

3,631

1,550

2040

Dec 31,

316

6.89

177,242

35,503

-

758

-

-

140,982

65,979

15,987

59,015

21,183

12,924

7,975

3,136

1,283

2041

Dec 31,

297

6.48

166,724

33,396

-

713

-

-

132,616

62,064

15,245

55,307

18,907

11,267

6,794

2,555

1,002

2042

Dec 31,

231

5.04

129,699

25,980

-

554

-

-

103,165

48,281

11,641

43,242

14,078

8,194

4,829

1,737

653

2043

11

Discounted cash flows from probable reserves as at June 30, 2020 (in USD thousands, with regard to the Company's share)

Cash Flow Items

Volume of

Sales

Abandon

Total cash

Taxes

Total discounted cash flow after tax

condensate

quantity

flow before

Through

Develop

ment

sales

(BCM)

Total

Royalties

Royalties

Operating

levy and

ment

and

Income

Discounte

Discounte

Discounte

Discounte

Discounte

Discounte

to

(K barrels)

(100%

revenue

payable

received

costs

income tax

Levy

costs

restorati

tax

d at 0%

d at 5%

d at 7.5%

d at 10%

d at 15%

d at 20%

(100% of

of oil

(discounted

on costs

oil asset)

asset)

at 0%)

Dec 31,

177

3.85

99,095

19,849

-

424

-

(11,856)

90,678

42,437

6,425

41,816

12,966

7,371

4,245

1,461

526

2044

Dec 31,

250

5.44

140,045

28,052

-

599

-

(11,856)

123,250

57,681

10,410

55,159

16,288

9,045

5,091

1,676

578

2045

Dec 31,

256

5.57

143,416

28,727

-

613

-

(11,856)

125,932

58,936

10,521

56,475

15,883

8,615

4,739

1,492

493

2046

Dec 31,

358

7.79

200,612

40,184

-

20,397

-

-

140,032

65,535

15,406

59,091

15,828

8,385

4,507

1,357

430

2047

Dec 31,

291

6.34

163,299

32,710

-

20,237

-

12,653

97,699

45,723

13,857

38,119

9,724

5,032

2,643

761

231

2048

Dec 31,

117

2.55

65,692

13,158

-

19,820

-

12,653

20,060

9,388

4,515

6,157

1,496

756

388

107

31

2049

Dec 31,

103

2.25

57,973

11,612

-

19,787

-

12,653

13,921

6,515

4,238

3,168

733

362

182

48

13

2050

Dec 31,

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

2051

Total

3,582

78

2,007,695

402,153

-

86,739

27,468

2,392

1,488,942

696,929

181,686

610,326

213,664

132,905

85,985

41,352

24,436

12

Discounted cash flows from probable reserves + proved reserves (P2) as at June 30, 2020 (in USD thousands, with regard to the Partnership's share)

Cash Flow Items

Volume of

Sales

Abandon

Total cash

Taxes

Total discounted cash flow after tax

Through

condensate

quantity

Develop

ment

flow before

sales

(BCM)

Total

Royalties

Royalties

Operating

levy and

ment

and

Income

Discounte

Discounte

Discounte

Discounte

Discounte

Discounte

to

(K barrels)

(100%

revenue

payable

received

costs

income tax

Levy

costs

restorati

tax

d at 0%

d at 5%

d at 7.5%

d at 10%

d at 15%

d at 20%

(100% of

of oil

(discounted

on costs

oil asset)

asset)

at 0%)

Dec 31,

204

4.44

113,981

22,831

-

7,731

3,913

-

79,506

-

15,993

63,513

62,743

62,375

62,018

61,332

60,683

2020

Dec 31,

378

8.24

202,586

40,579

-

20,125

6,290

-

135,592

31,874

18,865

84,853

80,812

78,933

77,139

73,785

70,710

2021

Dec 31,

418

9.10

217,112

43,489

-

20,467

1,803

-

151,353

45,925

18,139

87,289

79,174

75,534

72,139

66,003

60,617

2022

Dec 31,

450

9.80

237,100

47,493

-

20,553

-

-

169,055

62,076

18,579

88,399

76,363

71,158

66,416

58,124

51,157

2023

Dec 31,

477

10.40

256,313

51,341

-

20,635

21,164

-

163,174

69,339

21,421

72,413

59,575

54,223

49,459

41,403

34,922

2024

Dec 31,

489

10.65

263,600

52,801

-

20,666

26,830

-

163,304

75,929

20,599

66,775

52,320

46,513

41,462

33,199

26,836

2025

Dec 31,

489

10.65

267,471

53,576

-

20,682

26,830

-

166,383

77,867

20,637

67,879

50,652

43,983

38,316

29,346

22,732

2026

Dec 31,

512

11.15

284,844

57,056

-

20,757

-

-

207,032

96,891

19,513

90,627

64,407

54,626

46,506

34,070

25,292

2027

Dec 31,

535

11.65

303,532

60,799

-

20,837

-

-

221,896

103,847

22,871

95,178

64,420

53,366

44,401

31,114

22,135

2028

Dec 31,

535

11.65

306,938

61,482

-

20,851

-

-

224,606

105,115

23,291

96,199

62,011

50,176

40,798

27,346

18,644

2029

Dec 31,

535

11.65

307,249

61,544

-

20,853

-

-

224,853

105,231

23,469

96,153

59,030

46,653

37,071

23,768

15,529

2030

Dec 31,

535

11.65

307,272

61,548

-

20,853

-

-

224,871

105,239

23,621

96,010

56,135

43,333

33,651

20,637

12,922

2031

Dec 31,

535

11.65

305,878

61,269

-

20,847

-

-

223,762

104,721

23,624

95,418

53,132

40,062

30,403

17,834

10,702

2032

Dec 31,

535

11.65

306,020

61,298

-

20,847

-

-

223,875

104,773

23,645

95,457

50,623

37,282

27,650

15,514

8,922

2033

Dec 31,

535

11.65

306,061

61,306

-

20,847

-

-

223,908

104,789

23,698

95,421

48,194

34,668

25,127

13,486

7,432

2034

Dec 31,

535

11.65

299,146

59,921

-

20,818

6,867

-

211,540

99,001

24,548

87,991

42,325

29,738

21,064

10,814

5,711

2035

Dec 31,

535

11.65

299,441

59,980

-

20,819

31,055

-

187,588

87,791

27,720

72,076

33,019

22,660

15,686

7,702

3,898

2036

Dec 31,

535

11.65

299,541

60,000

-

20,820

31,362

-

187,360

87,684

28,426

71,249

31,086

20,837

14,096

6,621

3,211

2037

Dec 31,

535

11.65

299,511

59,994

-

20,819

6,867

-

211,831

99,137

25,320

87,374

36,306

23,770

15,715

7,060

3,282

2038

Dec 31,

535

11.65

299,563

60,004

-

20,820

20,601

-

198,138

92,729

26,721

78,689

31,140

19,914

12,866

5,529

2,463

2039

Dec 31,

535

11.65

299,647

60,021

-

20,820

-

-

218,806

102,401

24,043

92,362

34,810

21,743

13,729

5,643

2,409

2040

Dec 31,

529

11.52

296,354

59,362

-

20,806

-

-

216,187

101,175

23,731

91,280

32,764

19,989

12,335

4,850

1,984

2041

Dec 31,

507

11.05

284,313

56,950

-

20,754

-

-

206,609

96,693

22,566

87,350

29,861

17,794

10,731

4,036

1,582

2042

13

Discounted cash flows from probable reserves + proved reserves (P2) as at June 30, 2020 (in USD thousands, with regard to the Partnership's share)

Cash Flow Items

Volume of

Sales

Abandon

Total cash

Taxes

Total discounted cash flow after tax

condensate

quantity

flow before

Through

Develop

ment

sales

(BCM)

Total

Royalties

Royalties

Operating

levy and

ment

and

Income

Discounte

Discounte

Discounte

Discounte

Discounte

Discounte

to

(K barrels)

(100%

revenue

payable

received

costs

income tax

Levy

costs

restorati

tax

d at 0%

d at 5%

d at 7.5%

d at 10%

d at 15%

d at 20%

(100% of

of oil

(discounted

on costs

oil asset)

asset)

at 0%)

Dec 31,

438

9.55

245,764

49,228

-

20,590

-

-

175,946

82,343

18,820

74,783

24,347

14,171

8,352

3,004

1,129

2043

Dec 31,

381

8.29

213,378

42,741

-

20,451

-

-

150,186

70,287

15,676

64,223

19,914

11,321

6,520

2,244

808

2044

Dec 31,

380

8.27

212,899

42,645

-

20,449

-

-

149,805

70,109

15,802

63,895

18,868

10,477

5,897

1,941

670

2045

Dec 31,

374

8.14

209,589

41,982

-

20,435

-

-

147,172

68,877

15,290

63,006

17,720

9,611

5,287

1,664

550

2046

Dec 31,

358

7.79

200,612

40,184

-

20,397

-

-

140,032

65,535

15,406

59,091

15,828

8,385

4,507

1,357

430

2047

Dec 31,

291

6.34

163,299

32,710

-

20,237

-

12,653

97,699

45,723

13,857

38,119

9,724

5,032

2,643

761

231

2048

Dec 31,

117

2.55

65,692

13,158

-

19,820

-

12,653

20,060

9,388

4,515

6,157

1,496

756

388

107

31

2049

Dec 31,

103

2.25

57,973

11,612

-

19,787

-

12,653

13,921

6,515

4,238

3,168

733

362

182

48

13

2050

Dec 31,

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

2051

Total

13,848

302

7,732,679

1,548,904

-

626,193

183,582

37,959

5,336,050

2,379,004

624,644

2,332,397

1,299,532

1,029,445

842,554

610,342

477,637

14

Discounted cash flows from possible reserves as at June 30, 2020 (in USD thousands, with regard to the Partnership's share)

Cash Flow Items

Volume of

Sales

Abandon

Total cash

Taxes

Total discounted cash flow after tax

Through

condensate

quantity

Develop

ment

flow before

sales

(BCM)

Total

Royalties

Royalties

Operating

levy and

ment

and

Income

Discounte

Discounte

Discounte

Discounte

Discounte

Discounte

to

(K barrels)

(100%

revenue

payable

received

costs

income tax

Levy

costs

restorati

tax

d at 0%

d at 5%

d at 7.5%

d at 10%

d at 15%

d at 20%

(100% of

of oil

(discounted

on costs

oil asset)

asset)

at 0%)

Dec 31,

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

2020

Dec 31,

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

2021

Dec 31,

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

2022

Dec 31,

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

2023

Dec 31,

-

-

-

-

-

-

(16,892)

-

16,892

7,935

(1,825)

10,782

8,870

8,074

7,364

6,165

5,200

2024

Dec 31,

-

-

-

-

-

-

16,892

-

(16,892)

(7,600)

2,262

(11,555)

(9,053)

(8,048)

(7,175)

(5,745)

(4,644)

2025

Dec 31,

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

433

(433)

(323)

(280)

(244)

(187)

(145)

2026

Dec 31,

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

2027

Dec 31,

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

2028

Dec 31,

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

2029

Dec 31,

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

2030

Dec 31,

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

2031

Dec 31,

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

2032

Dec 31,

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

2033

Dec 31,

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

2034

Dec 31,

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(514)

514

247

174

123

63

33

2035

Dec 31,

-

-

-

-

-

-

(10,454)

-

10,454

4,892

(1,558)

7,119

3,261

2,238

1,549

761

385

2036

Dec 31,

-

-

-

-

-

-

(31,362)

-

31,362

14,677

(3,135)

19,820

8,647

5,796

3,921

1,842

893

2037

Dec 31,

-

-

-

-

-

-

(6,867)

-

6,867

3,214

223

3,431

1,425

933

617

277

129

2038

Dec 31,

-

-

-

-

-

-

(20,601)

-

20,601

9,641

(1,098)

12,057

4,772

3,051

1,971

847

377

2039

Dec 31,

-

-

-

-

-

-

41,816

-

(41,816)

(19,570)

6,095

(28,341)

(10,681)

(6,672)

(4,213)

(1,732)

(739)

2040

Dec 31,

6

0.13

3,344

670

-

14

-

-

2,660

1,245

957

458

164

100

62

24

10

2041

Dec 31,

28

0.60

15,437

3,092

-

66

27,468

-

(15,189)

(7,109)

5,091

(13,172)

(4,503)

(2,683)

(1,618)

(609)

(239)

2042

15

Discounted cash flows from possible reserves as at June 30, 2020 (in USD thousands, with regard to the Partnership's share)

Cash Flow Items

Volume of

Sales

Abandon

Total cash

Taxes

Total discounted cash flow after tax

Through

condensate

quantity

Develop

ment

flow before

sales

(BCM)

Total

Royalties

Royalties

Operating

levy and

ment

and

Income

Discounte

Discounte

Discounte

Discounte

Discounte

Discounte

to

(K barrels)

(100%

revenue

payable

received

costs

income tax

Levy

costs

restorati

tax

d at 0%

d at 5%

d at 7.5%

d at 10%

d at 15%

d at 20%

(100% of

of oil

(discounted

on costs

oil asset)

asset)

at 0%)

Dec 31,

96

2.10

54,037

10,824

-

231

-

-

42,982

20,116

5,259

17,607

5,732

3,337

1,966

707

266

2043

Dec 31,

154

3.36

86,474

17,321

-

370

-

-

68,783

32,191

8,416

28,176

8,737

4,967

2,861

984

354

2044

Dec 31,

155

3.38

87,004

17,427

-

372

-

-

69,205

32,388

8,468

28,349

8,372

4,649

2,616

861

297

2045

Dec 31,

161

3.51

90,366

18,101

-

386

-

-

71,879

33,639

9,171

29,069

8,175

4,434

2,439

768

254

2046

Dec 31,

163

3.54

91,154

18,259

-

390

-

-

72,506

33,933

9,007

29,566

7,919

4,195

2,255

679

215

2047

Dec 31,

226

4.92

126,714

25,382

-

542

-

(12,653

113,444

53,092

10,385

49,968

12,746

6,596

3,465

998

303

2048

)

Dec 31,

370

8.07

207,886

41,641

-

889

-

(12,653

178,010

83,309

18,127

76,574

18,603

9,402

4,827

1,330

387

2049

)

Dec 31,

352

7.66

197,360

39,532

-

844

-

(12,653

169,637

79,390

16,629

73,618

17,034

8,409

4,219

1,112

310

2050

)

Dec 31,

422

9.20

237,082

47,489

-

20,553

-

-

169,041

79,111

20,052

69,878

15,398

7,425

3,641

918

245

2051

Dec 31,

358

7.79

200,784

40,218

-

20,397

-

-

140,169

65,599

16,236

58,333

12,242

5,766

2,763

666

171

2052

Dec 31,

292

6.37

164,213

32,893

-

20,241

-

-

111,079

51,985

13,216

45,878

9,170

4,218

1,975

456

112

2053

Dec 31,

228

4.96

127,886

25,616

-

20,086

-

12,653

69,531

32,540

11,042

25,948

4,939

2,219

1,016

224

53

2054

Dec 31,

104

2.27

58,538

11,726

-

19,789

-

12,653

14,370

6,725

4,293

3,352

608

267

119

25

6

2055

Dec 31,

93

2.03

52,358

10,488

-

19,763

-

12,653

9,455

4,425

3,692

1,338

231

99

43

9

2

2056

Dec 31,

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

2057

Total

3,208

70

1,800,638

360,679

-

124,932

-

-

1,315,028

615,768

160,922

538,337

132,735

68,665

36,565

11,445

4,236

16

Discounted cash flows from proved reserves + probable reserves + possible reserves (P3) as at June 30, 2020 (in USD thousands, with regard to the Company's share)

Cash Flow Items

Volume of

Sales

Abandon

Total cash

Taxes

Total discounted cash flow after tax

Through

condensate

quantity

Develop

ment

flow before

sales

(BCM)

Total

Royalties

Royalties

Operating

levy and

ment

and

Income

Discounte

Discounte

Discounte

Discounte

Discounte

Discounte

to

(K barrels)

(100%

revenue

payable

received

costs

income tax

Levy

costs

restorati

tax

d at 0%

d at 5%

d at 7.5%

d at 10%

d at 15%

d at 20%

(100% of

of oil

(discounted

on costs

oil asset)

asset)

at 0%)

Dec 31,

204

4.44

113,981

22,831

-

7,731

3,913

-

79,506

-

15,993

63,513

62,743

62,375

62,018

61,332

60,683

2020

Dec 31,

378

8.24

202,586

40,579

-

20,125

6,290

-

135,592

31,874

18,865

84,853

80,812

78,933

77,139

73,785

70,710

2021

Dec 31,

418

9.10

217,112

43,489

-

20,467

1,803

-

151,353

45,925

18,139

87,289

79,174

75,534

72,139

66,003

60,617

2022

Dec 31,

450

9.80

237,100

47,493

-

20,553

-

-

169,055

62,076

18,579

88,399

76,363

71,158

66,416

58,124

51,157

2023

Dec 31,

477

10.40

256,313

51,341

-

20,635

4,271

-

180,066

77,275

19,596

83,195

68,445

62,297

56,824

47,567

40,121

2024

Dec 31,

489

10.65

263,600

52,801

-

20,666

43,722

-

146,412

68,329

22,862

55,221

43,267

38,465

34,288

27,455

22,192

2025

Dec 31,

489

10.65

267,471

53,576

-

20,682

26,830

-

166,383

77,867

21,070

67,446

50,329

43,702

38,072

29,159

22,588

2026

Dec 31,

512

11.15

284,844

57,056

-

20,757

-

-

207,032

96,891

19,513

90,627

64,407

54,626

46,506

34,070

25,292

2027

Dec 31,

535

11.65

303,532

60,799

-

20,837

-

-

221,896

103,847

22,871

95,178

64,420

53,366

44,401

31,114

22,135

2028

Dec 31,

535

11.65

306,938

61,482

-

20,851

-

-

224,606

105,115

23,291

96,199

62,011

50,176

40,798

27,346

18,644

2029

Dec 31,

535

11.65

307,249

61,544

-

20,853

-

-

224,853

105,231

23,469

96,153

59,030

46,653

37,071

23,768

15,529

2030

Dec 31,

535

11.65

307,272

61,548

-

20,853

-

-

224,871

105,239

23,621

96,010

56,135

43,333

33,651

20,637

12,922

2031

Dec 31,

535

11.65

305,878

61,269

-

20,847

-

-

223,762

104,721

23,624

95,418

53,132

40,062

30,403

17,834

10,702

2032

Dec 31,

535

11.65

306,020

61,298

-

20,847

-

-

223,875

104,773

23,645

95,457

50,623

37,282

27,650

15,514

8,922

2033