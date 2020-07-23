MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE > Delek Group Ltd. DLEKG IL0010841281 DELEK GROUP LTD. (DLEKG) Add to my list Report Report Delayed TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE - 07/23 10:24:50 am 7777 ILa -9.67% 11:21a DELEK : Signature of Detailed Agreement for the Sale of Power Stations PU 11:16a DELEK : Revised Report on Reserves, Contingent Resources and Discounted Cash Flows in the Tamar Leases PU 07/22 DELEK : Revised Request and Alternative Request to Amend the Amended Deeds of Trust of the Company PU Summary Quotes Charts News Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions News Summary Most relevant All news Press Releases Official Publications Sector news Delek : Revised Report on Reserves, Contingent Resources and Discounted Cash Flows in the Tamar Leases 0 07/23/2020 | 11:16am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Revised Report on Reserves, Contingent Resources and Discounted Cash Flows in the Tamar Leases Tel Aviv, July 22, 2020. Delek Group (TASE: DLEKG, US ADR: DGRLY) ("the Company") is pleased to announce that, further to the provisions of section 1.7.4(J) of the Company's Periodic Report as at December 31, 2019, published on May 3, 2020 (Ref. No.: 2020-01-043356)(the "Periodic Report") concerning the evaluation of reserves in the Tamar and Tamar South-Westreservoirs ("Tamar SW"). that are located in the area of I/12 Tamar lease, ("Tamar Reservoir" or "the Project" and "Tamar Lease", respectively), and section 2A of Part Three of the revised Chapter A (Description of the Corporation's Business) in the first quarter 2020 report as published on June 30, 2020 (Ref. No.: 2020-01-061492)("Q1 Report"), concerning the effects of the Covid-19Pandemic on the operations of Delek Drilling - Limited Partnership (the "Partnership") and its projections, and in view of the Company's intention to issue an IPO and/or execute actions with the Company's securities, the Company hereby issues this revised reserves and cash flow data report, as at June 30, 2020, with respect to the Company's share in the Tamar Lease1. Further to that provided in section 1.7.23(C) of the Periodic Report concerning exploring of various options for refinancing the loans provided to the Partnership, among others, for financing the Leviathan Project, and further to the update on this matter described in section A.15A of Part Three of the revised Chapter A in the Q1 Report, it is noted that as at the date of this report, the Partnership carried out refinancing and as part thereof the Partnership is exploring options for an offering of non-negotiable debentures to foreign and Israeli classified investors, that can be executed by a wholly controlled subsidiary of the Partnership. 1. Tamar Project Reserves2 - Quantitative Data: According to a reserves report the Partnership received from Netherland, Sewell and Associates, Inc. ( "NSAI" or the "Reserves Valuator"), which was prepared in accordance with the principles of the Petroleum Resources Management System (SPE-PRMS), as at June 30, 2020 ("the Reserves Report"), the natural gas and condensate reserves in the Tamar Project (which include, as aforesaid, the Tamar and Tamar SW Reservoirs), as set out below3: 1 2 3 For a glossary of the professional terminology included in this report, see the Professional Terminology Appendix on page A-279 to the Periodic Report. For further information about the estimated resources in the Tamar Project carried out by the Ministry of Energy through external consultants, see section 1.7.26(A)(4)B above. The amounts in the table may not add up due to rounding-off differences. 1 Reserve category Total (100%) in the oil asset (gross) Tamar Reservoir Tamar SW reservoir5 Total (Tamar and Tamar SW reservoir) Natural gas Condensate Natural gas Condensate Natural gas Condensate BCF (million BCF (million BCF Million barrels) barrels) barrels Total (Tamar and Tamar SW reservoirs) share attributable to equity holders of the Company (net)4 of natural of gas condensate BCF Million barrels Proved Reserves (P1) Probable reserves Proved+Probable Reserves (P2) Possible reserves Proved + Probable + Possible Reserves (P3) 7,100.6 9.2 796.4 1.0 7,897.0 10.3 870.8 1.1 2,595.9 3.4 159.1 0.2 2,755.0 3.6 303.8 0.4 9,696.5 12.6 955.6 1.2 10,652.0 13.8 1,174.6 1.5 2,366.0 3.1 102.2 0.1 2,468.3 3.2 272.2 0.4 12,062.5 15.7 1,057.8 1.4 13,120.3 17.1 1,446.8 1.9 Forward-looking information: Possible reserves are the additional reserves that are not expected to be produced to the same extent as probable reserves. There is a 10% chance that actual quantities produced will be equivalent to or higher than the proved reserves, with the addition of the quantity of the probable and possible reserves. 4 5 The Company's share in the above table includes its direct and indirect holdings of 54.7% of the equity of the participating units. The figures regarding the Company's share also include the rights in the Tamar Project attributable to the Partnership indirectly through its holdings of shares of Tamar Petroleum Ltd. ("Tamar Petroleum"), which amount to 25.7855%. The Partnership's share (gross), instead of the Company's share (net) is included in the reserves report. The Company's net share in the above table is after payment of royalties, the rate attributed to equity holders of the Company was calculated according to the rates set out in section 1.7.5(E) of the Periodic Report. For information about the RIO date in the Tamar Project, see section 1.7.30(J)(4) of the Periodic Report and section A-20(e) in Part Three of the update of Chapter A (Description of the Company's Business) in the Q1 Report. The reserves in the table attributed to the Tamar SW reservoir exclude resources in the 353/Eran License area. For further information, see section 1.7.31(H)(1) of the Periodic Report. 2 2. The NSAI reserves report noted a number of assumptions and reservations, including: (a) The estimate in the report, as is standard in estimating reserves based on the guidelines set out in the Petroleum Resources Management System approved by the Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE- PRMS), are not adjusted to reflect the risks, such as technical and commercial risks and development risks; (b) NSAI did not visit the oil field or check the mechanical operation of the wells or their state; (c) NSAI did not examine the possible exposure arising from environmental matters. However, according to NSAI, as at the date of the reserves report, it is unaware of any possible environmental liability that could have a material effect on the amount of estimated reserves in the reserves report, or on whether they are commercial; (d) NSAI assumed that the reservoirs are developed in accordance with the development plan and are operated reasonably, that no regulation will be set that will affect the ability of the holder of the oil rights to produce the reserves, and that and forecasts for future production will be similar to actual performance of the reservoirs. Forward-looking information: The estimates of NSAI in respect of the quantities of natural gas reserves and condensate in the Tamar and Tamar SW reservoirs are forward-looking information as defined in the Israel Securities Law, 1968 ("the Securities Law"). These estimates are partially based on geological, geophysical, engineering and other information received, among others, from Noble Energy Mediterranean, the Tamar Project operator ("the Operator") and are only estimates and assumptions of NSAI, regarding which there is no certainty. Actual quantities of natural gas and/or condensate consumed may be different from these estimates and assumptions, partly due to technical and operational conditions and/or regulatory changes and/or the supply and demand conditions in the natural gas and/or condensate market and/or commercial conditions and/or geopolitical changes and/or from actual performance of the Reservoirs. The estimates and assumptions may be updated if additional information becomes available and/or as the result of a range of factors related to oil and natural gas projects, including due to actual production data from the Tamar Project. 3. Discounted cash flow The discounted cash flow figures are based on various estimates and assumptions that the Partnership provided to NSAI, the main ones of which are: 3 Forecasted sales volumes : The cash flow assumptions concerning the natural gas that the

Partnership will sell from the Tamar Project are based on: (i) Production capacity of the Tamar Project 6 . It should also be noted that the actual production rate for each of the reserves cash flow categories may be lower or higher than the production rate assumed for the cash flow. Furthermore, NSAI did not conduct a sensitivity analysis with respect to the production rate of the wells; (ii) the Partnership's assumptions regarding the volumes of natural gas to be sold to the Partnership's customers under the existing agreements that the Partnership engaged in, including the agreement for the export of natural gas to Egypt signed with the company Dolphinus Holdings Limited (see sections 1.7.14(H)(2) of the Periodic

Report) ("Export Agreement to Egypt" and "Dolphinus", respectively) 7 , and the agreement for the supply of natural gas to IEC 8 (jointly: "the Existing Agreements"); (iii) additional quantities of natural gas that the Partnership believes will be sold on the local market in Israel, based partially on negotiations for the sale of natural gas from the Tamar Project, the demand forecast for natural gas on the local Israeli market prepared for the Partnership by external consultants (BDO Consulting Group) ("BDO"), and taking into account the expected supply from other sources, mainly the Leviathan Project and the Karish and Tanin reservoirs 9 ; (iv) further quantities of natural cash that the Partnership estimates will be sold on regional markets, based partially on the demand forecast in these markets prepared by external consulting firms. It was assumed that the total aggregate volume of 42 to the local markets in Egypt and Jordan would be 42 BCM until 2040 10 , based partially on the Partnership's export forecasts to Egypt and Jordan, as set out in section 1.7.14(E) of the Periodic Report. Natural gas and condensate selling prices : The cash flow assumptions regarding natural gas prices to be sold from the Tamar Project are based, inter alia, on a weighted average of gas prices in existing agreements, based on the price formula set in them, and in accordance with the Partnership's assumptions regarding the prices that will be set in future agreements, based on, among other things, the projected distribution of demand in the local market during the cash flow years as assessed by external consultants, and based on the provisions set out in the Gas Outline Plan regarding the selling prices of natural gas. The price formula set in existing agreements, which may change over the years, include, among other things, partial or full linkage to the electricity generation tariff, the NIS-USD exchange rate11, the US CPI and Brent price per barrel (the "Brent Price"). It is noted that there may a change in prices partially due to a price adjustment according to the mechanism set out in the agreement with IEC12 and the export agreement to Egypt13. 6 7 The current daily gas supply capacity from the Tamar project to the INGL transmission system is 1.1 BCF. It is noted that in June 2020 Dolphinus assigned the Egypt Export Agreement to an affiliate, Blue Ocean Energy. It is further noted that further to section A-12 in Part Three of the update of Chapter A to the Q1 Report, in July 2020 gas supply commenced from the Tamar Project under the export agreement to Egypt. For further information concerning this agreement, see section 1.7.14(D)(1)d of the Periodic Report. For further information about the legal proceeding regarding the competitive process of the IEC that was won by Leviathan partners, see Note 24A2(5) to the Periodic Report and Note 6B to the financial statements as at March 31, 2020. For further information see the immediate report issued by the Company on May 31, 2020 (Ref. No: 2020-01-054747) regarding an update on a joint marketing arrangement at the Tamar reservoir that was filed with the regulators. For information about the natural gas sales forecast from the Leviathan Project, see the immediate report issued by the Company on July 12, 2020 (Ref. No.: 2020-01-073839). The working assumption is that the sale of natural gas to the local market in Israel and commercial production from the Karish and Tanin project will begin in the last quarter of 2021. It was assumed that the projected amount of sales to the local markets in Egypt and Jordan is higher than the contractual quantity set out in the existing export agreements. The USD exchange rate used is NIS 3.55 per USD in 2020, gradually rising to NIS 3.90 per USD from 2024 onwards, and is based on the exchange rates quoted in the foregoing BDO forecast. 4 The cash flows assume a price reduction of 25% in the agreement with the IEC on the first adjustment date (i.e. July 1, 2021), and of 10% on the second adjustment date (i.e. July 1, 2024). The price reduction was included in the forecast for the electricity production tariff. It should also be noted that no change in price has been taken into account as a result of the motion for certification of a class action filed by a consumer of the IEC against the Tamar project partners, as set out in Note 24A2(2) to the financial statements as at December 31, 2019 and Note 6C to the financial statements as at March 31, 2020. In the opinion of the legal counsel of the Partnership, it is more likely than not that the motion for certification will be dismissed. At this stage, the parties are at the hearing stage of the motion for certification of a class action. If a final and absolute ruling is handed down regarding certification of the class action (namely, after the motion for certification as a class action is accepted (if it is accepted) and an absolute ruling on the class action itself is received (if it is received)) against the Tamar Partners, this may have a material adverse effect on the Partnership's business, including on information about the discounted cash flow and on the prices at which the Partnership and the Company, together with the other Tamar Partners, will sell natural gas to its customers, the scope of which will be derived from the results of the claim. With regard to the price formulas linked to the power generation tariff, it is noted that the electricity generation tariff is controlled by the Electricity Authority and reflects the costs of IEC's power generation segment, and includes the IEC cost of fuels, capital and operating costs attributed to the power generation segment, and the cost of purchasing electricity from independent power producers. The cash flow assumptions with regard to changes in the power generation rate over the flow years are based on a forecast prepared for the Partnership by an external consultant. The cash flow assumptions regarding the Brent price are based on long-term third party forecasts as follows: the US Department of Energy, the World Bank, IHS Global Insights and Wood Mackenzie. Accordingly, the price assumed for the cash flow was USD 37 per barrel of Brent in 2020, USD 47 per barrel in 2021, increasing to USD 71 per barrel in 2025, and a fixed price per barrel of USD 88 from 2029 through to the end of the cash flow period.14. An annual increase in the US CPI of an average of 2% per year was assumed. It should be noted that change may be caused to the selling prices, due, among other things, to regulatory intervention, price adjustment mechanisms (as set out in the IEC agreement and the Agreement for Export to Egypt, and as set out above) or changes in the underlying linkage indices in the price formula, as set out above. Cash flow assumptions for condensate selling prices are based on prices the Brent Crude index and adapted to differences in quality, transportation costs and the selling price of condensate in the region. For further information concerning condensate supply agreement from the Tamar Project, see section 1.7.14(F)(1) of the Periodic Report. The agreement with the IEC specifies two dates on which each party may request a price adjustment

(according to the mechanism set out in the agreement). For further information, see section 1.7.14(D)(1) of the Periodic Report. The agreement for export to Egypt includes a mechanism for an update of the price at a rate of up to 10% (addition or reduction) after the fifth year and after the tenth year of the agreement given certain conditions set out in the agreement. It should be noted that a price update on these dates was not assumed. The price set in the Agreement for Export to Egypt was adjusted to the point of delivery, as set out in the Agreement for Export to Egypt. It should be noted that, according to the terms of the agreement for export to Egypt, and given the assumed Brent price lower than USD 50 in 2020 and 2021, it was assumed that the contractual volumes sold under the agreement for export to Egypt would drop to the minimum committed volume under the agreement, which, among other things, would allow Dolphinus to reduce the take or pay (TOP) volume in a year during which the average daily Brent price of (as defined in the agreement) drops to below USD 50 per barrel, so that it will be at 50% of the annual contracted volume. However, the quantities actually sold to Dolphinus might be greater. 5 The operating costs taken into account in the cash flows include direct costs of the project, insurance costs, maintenance costs for production wells, and estimated overheads and general and administrative expenses of the operator that can be directly attributed to the project and that together constitute the operating costs of the project. These costs are divided into expenses per project and expenses per production unit. The operating costs in the cash flows are not adjusted for changes in inflation. NSAI confirmed that the operating costs provided by the Partnership are reasonable, based, inter alia, on NSAI's knowledge from similar projects. The capital expenditures taken into account in cash flows are expenses approved by the Partnership as well as estimated future capital expenditure not yet approved by the Partnership, that were expended during production for the purpose of retention and expansion of the production capacity, and include, among others, engineering work expenses, participation in natural gas infrastructure establishment costs 15 and usage fees, Tamar participation fees, as this term is defined in section 1.7.30(F)(3) of the Periodic Report, and indirect costs paid to the Operator. The capital costs in the cash flows are not adjusted for changes in inflation. NSAI confirmed that the capital costs provided by the

Partnership are reasonable, based, inter alia, on NSAI's knowledge from similar projects. The abandonment costs taken into account in the cash flows are those given to NSAI by the Partnership based on its estimates regarding to abandonment costs of the wells, platform and production facilities. These costs do not take into account the salvage value of the Tamar Project facilities and are not adjusted for changes in inflation. The discounted cash flow calculation takes into account the Partnership's estimate that the effective rate of state royalties is 11.5% and the effective rate of royalties to be paid to related and third parties is 9.13%., (with respect to the Partnership's direct holdings in the

Tamar Project). The actual rate of royalties to the State is not final and it may change. For further information, see sections 1.7.30(J)(5) to the Periodic Report and section A.18 to Part Three of the Q1 Report. The tax payments and rates included in the discounted cash flows were calculated from the perspective of a company that holds the Partnership's participating units since commencement of the project. The tax calculations include corporate tax rates by law. It should be noted that future tax payments that will actually be paid by the Partnership on account of the tax payable by the holders of the Partnership's participating units in each of the relevant tax years, based on the provisions of the Taxation of Profits from Natural Resources Law, 2011 ("the Law"), may be significantly different. Expenses of depreciation for tax purposes were calculated in accordance with the depreciation rates set by law. 15 In order to increase the possible supply capacity through the EGM pipeline, the supply capacity in the INGL system as well as the EG systems in Israel and Egypt must be expanded. For information, see section 1.7.15(B)(2)b of the Periodic Report. 6 The discounted cash flow calculation took into account the oil profits tax applicable to the Company under the provisions of the Law. It should be emphasized that calculation of the tax was based, among other things, on the definitions, formula and mechanisms set out in the Law, to the best understanding and interpretation of the Partnership, and which were reflected in the reports of the Tamar Project to the Tax Authority. However, since the law is new and the calculation formulas and mechanisms set out in the law are complex, it is not certain whether this interpretation of the calculation method for the levy will be the same as that adopted by the tax authorities and/or the same as the interpretations of the law by the court. It should be noted that as at the date of publication of this report, a number of interpretative disputes regarding the implementation of the law in the tax reports of the Tamar Project are being discussed, as part of the objection and appeal proceedings set out in the law. The issues underlying the disputes have not yet been brought before the courts in Israel. The levy was calculated according to the transitional provisions in the law for a project that started commercial production before the Law came into effect, and through to January 1, 2014. In addition, the calculation was in USD, in accordance with the selection of the developer under section 13(B) of the Law, using the following assumptions: All the project payments (production costs, investments, royalties, etc.) will be recognized by the tax authorities for the purpose of calculating the levy; for the purpose of calculating the revenues of the project, the actual sale prices of the gas will be taken into account. The discounted cash flow calculation takes into account expenses and investments that were actually paid and that are expected to be paid by the Partnership as of July 1, 2020, as well as income from the sale of natural gas and condensate generated and expected to be generated as of July 1, 2020. Revenue from natural gas and condensate sales made in any given year were taken into account in that year. It should be noted that the discounted cash flows as at December 31, 2019 were adjusted for the following main reasons: We updated the operating costs and investments made until June 30, 2020 according to actual investments made. We also updated the forecasts of future operating costs and investments according to the Partnership's estimation, inter alia, based on updated estimates received from the Operator. For further information, see section A.3 to Part Three of the update of Chapter A in the Q1 Report. The forecast of the price reduction rate on the second adjustment date in the agreement with IEC was updated. The assumptions concerning the power generation tariff, Brent price, US CPI and other forecasts that were affected, among other things, by the Covid-19 Pandemic, including setting of the Brent price and power generation tariff, from the tenth year for the cash flow period, and accordingly, the forecasts of the relevant selling prices linked to them were revised. The Partnership's assumptions concerning the selling prices in future agreements were also revised. The contractual volumes to be sold in 2020 and 2021 in accordance with the Egypt Export Agreement were reduced to the minimum committed volume under the agreement (see footnote 14 above). 7 We updated the forecasts of the sales quantities of natural gas from the Tamar Project, inter alia, due to an update of the estimates of the Partnership, the Company and BDO regarding the impact of the Covid-19 crisis on the demand for natural gas on the local market, the sales quantities of LNG by IEC (for information, see section 10.A to Part Three of the update of Chapter A in the Q1 Report, an update of the Partnership's assumptions regarding the start of commercial production from the Karish and Tanin project and the sales quantities from this project, and an update of the Partnership's assumptions regarding the forecasted sales quantities from the Leviathan reservoir to the local market. This, together with the developments in the local and regional markets, resulted in an update of projected annual sales from the Tamar Project. We updated the volumes of natural gas and condensate supplied and sold during the first half of 2020 according to actual figures. Based on assumptions, which are described above, following is the estimated discounted cash flow as at June 30, 2020, in thousands of USD (after the levy and income tax) attributable to the Company's share (direct and indirect, including through the Partnership's holdings in Tamar Petroleum) in the Tamar Project reserves, for each of the reserve categories described above16: 16 Additional discounting at 7.5% was made by the Company for the purpose of the calculation and as an auxiliary investor tool. 8 Discounted cash flows from proved reserves as at June 30, 2020 (in USD thousands, with regard to the Company's share) Cash Flow Items Volume of Sales Abandon Total cash Taxes Total discounted cash flow after tax Through condensate quantity Develop ment flow before sales (BCM) Total Royalties Royalties Operating levy and ment and Income Discounte Discounte Discounte Discounte Discounte Discounte to (K barrels) (100% revenue payable received costs income tax Levy costs restorati tax d at 0% d at 5% d at 7.5% d at 10% d at 15% d at 20% (100% of of oil (discounted on costs oil asset) asset) at 0%) Dec 31, 204 4.44 113,981 22,831 - 7,731 3,913 - 79,506 - 15,993 63,513 62,743 62,375 62,018 61,332 60,683 2020 Dec 31, 378 8.24 202,586 40,579 - 20,125 10,561 - 131,321 30,722 19,130 81,468 77,589 75,785 74,062 70,842 67,890 2021 Dec 31, 418 9.10 217,112 43,489 - 20,467 15,218 - 137,938 41,131 19,138 77,669 70,448 67,210 64,189 58,729 53,937 2022 Dec 31, 450 9.80 237,100 47,493 - 20,553 43,722 - 125,333 43,796 22,659 58,878 50,861 47,394 44,236 38,713 34,073 2023 Dec 31, 477 10.40 256,313 51,341 - 20,635 13,415 - 170,923 69,313 19,252 82,358 67,756 61,670 56,252 47,088 39,717 2024 Dec 31, 489 10.65 263,600 52,801 - 20,666 - - 190,134 87,522 16,323 86,288 67,609 60,105 53,578 42,901 34,677 2025 Dec 31, 489 10.65 267,471 53,576 - 20,682 - - 193,213 90,424 16,668 86,121 64,265 55,803 48,613 37,233 28,842 2026 Dec 31, 512 11.15 284,844 57,056 - 20,757 13,734 - 193,298 90,463 21,049 81,785 58,123 49,297 41,969 30,746 22,825 2027 Dec 31, 535 11.65 303,532 60,799 - 20,837 13,734 - 208,162 97,420 24,047 86,696 58,679 48,610 40,444 28,341 20,163 2028 Dec 31, 535 11.65 306,938 61,482 - 20,851 - - 224,606 105,115 22,717 96,774 62,381 50,475 41,041 27,509 18,755 2029 Dec 31, 535 11.65 307,249 61,544 - 20,853 - - 224,853 105,231 22,894 96,727 59,382 46,932 37,293 23,910 15,622 2030 Dec 31, 535 11.65 307,272 61,548 - 20,853 - - 224,871 105,239 23,047 96,584 56,471 43,593 33,852 20,760 12,999 2031 Dec 31, 535 11.65 305,878 61,269 - 20,847 - - 223,762 104,721 23,147 95,894 53,397 40,262 30,555 17,923 10,755 2032 Dec 31, 535 11.65 306,020 61,298 - 20,847 41,816 - 182,059 85,204 27,946 68,909 36,544 26,913 19,961 11,200 6,441 2033 Dec 31, 535 11.65 306,061 61,306 - 20,847 - - 223,908 104,789 24,076 95,043 48,003 34,530 25,028 13,432 7,403 2034 Dec 31, 535 11.65 299,146 59,921 - 20,818 - - 218,407 102,214 23,882 92,310 44,403 31,198 22,098 11,344 5,991 2035 Dec 31, 462 10.07 258,834 51,846 - 20,646 - - 186,342 87,208 20,128 79,006 36,194 24,838 17,194 8,443 4,273 2036 Dec 31, 360 7.84 201,587 40,379 - 20,401 - - 140,807 65,898 14,795 60,114 26,228 17,581 11,893 5,586 2,710 2037 Dec 31, 232 5.05 129,836 26,007 - 20,094 - - 83,735 39,188 8,427 36,120 15,009 9,826 6,497 2,919 1,357 2038 Dec 31, 219 4.76 122,401 24,518 - 20,062 - - 77,821 36,420 8,050 33,351 13,198 8,440 5,453 2,343 1,044 2039 Dec 31, 216 4.71 121,149 24,267 - 20,057 - - 76,825 35,954 7,934 32,937 12,414 7,754 4,896 2,012 859 2040 Dec 31, 213 4.63 119,112 23,859 - 20,048 - - 75,205 35,196 7,744 32,265 11,581 7,066 4,360 1,714 701 2041 Dec 31, 210 4.57 117,588 23,554 - 20,042 - - 73,993 34,629 7,321 32,044 10,954 6,528 3,936 1,480 580 2042 Dec 31, 207 4.51 116,064 23,248 - 20,035 - - 72,781 34,061 7,179 31,541 10,269 5,977 3,522 1,267 476 2043 9 Discounted cash flows from proved reserves as at June 30, 2020 (in USD thousands, with regard to the Company's share) Cash Flow Items Volume of Sales Abandon Total cash Taxes Total discounted cash flow after tax condensate quantity flow before Through Develop ment sales (BCM) Total Royalties Royalties Operating levy and ment and Income Discounte Discounte Discounte Discounte Discounte Discounte to (K barrels) (100% revenue payable received costs income tax Levy costs restorati tax d at 0% d at 5% d at 7.5% d at 10% d at 15% d at 20% (100% of of oil (discounted on costs oil asset) asset) at 0%) Dec 31, 204 4.44 114,283 22,892 - 20,028 - 11,856 59,508 27,850 9,251 22,407 6,948 3,950 2,275 783 282 2044 Dec 31, 130 2.83 72,855 14,593 - 19,850 - 11,856 26,555 12,428 5,391 8,736 2,580 1,433 806 265 92 2045 Dec 31, 118 2.57 66,173 13,255 - 19,822 - 11,856 21,240 9,940 4,769 6,531 1,837 996 548 173 57 2046 Dec 31, - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 2047 Dec 31, - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 2048 Total 10,266 224 5,724,987 1,146,750 - 539,452 156,113 35,567 3,847,105 1,682,076 442,958 1,722,071 1,085,866 896,540 756,570 568,990 453,204 10 Discounted cash flows from probable reserves as at June 30, 2020 (in USD thousands, with regard to the Company's share) Cash Flow Items Volume of Sales Abandon Total cash Taxes Total discounted cash flow after tax Through condensate quantity Develop ment flow before sales (BCM) Total Royalties Royalties Operating levy and ment and Income Discounte Discounte Discounte Discounte Discounte Discounte to (K barrels) (100% revenue payable received costs income tax Levy costs restorati tax d at 0% d at 5% d at 7.5% d at 10% d at 15% d at 20% (100% of of oil (discounted on costs oil asset) asset) at 0%) Dec 31, - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 2020 Dec 31, - - - - - - (4,271) - 4,271 1,152 (265) 3,384 3,223 3,148 3,076 2,943 2,820 2021 Dec 31, - - - - - - (13,415) - 13,415 4,794 (999) 9,620 8,725 8,324 7,950 7,274 6,680 2022 Dec 31, - - - - - - (43,722) - 43,722 18,280 (4,080) 29,522 25,502 23,764 22,180 19,411 17,084 2023 Dec 31, - - - - - - 7,749 - (7,749) 26 2,169 (9,945) (8,181) (7,447) (6,792) (5,686) (4,796) 2024 Dec 31, - - - - - - 26,830 - (26,830) (11,592) 4,276 (19,513) (15,289) (13,592) (12,116) (9,701) (7,842) 2025 Dec 31, - - - - - - 26,830 - (26,830) (12,556) 3,969 (18,242) (13,613) (11,820) (10,297) (7,887) (6,109) 2026 Dec 31, - - - - - - (13,734) - 13,734 6,427 (1,536) 8,842 6,284 5,330 4,537 3,324 2,468 2027 Dec 31, - - - - - - (13,734) - 13,734 6,427 (1,176) 8,482 5,741 4,756 3,957 2,773 1,973 2028 Dec 31, - - - - - - - - - - 575 (575) (370) (300) (244) (163) (111) 2029 Dec 31, - - - - - - - - - - 575 (575) (353) (279) (222) (142) (93) 2030 Dec 31, - - - - - - - - - - 575 (575) (336) (259) (201) (123) (77) 2031 Dec 31, - - - - - - - - - - 476 (476) (265) (200) (152) (89) (53) 2032 Dec 31, - - - - - - (41,816) - 41,816 19,570 (4,302) 26,548 14,079 10,369 7,690 4,315 2,481 2033 Dec 31, - - - - - - - - - - (378) 378 191 137 100 53 29 2034 Dec 31, - - - - - - 6,867 - (6,867) (3,214) 666 (4,319) (2,078) (1,460) (1,034) (531) (280) 2035 Dec 31, 73 1.58 40,608 8,134 - 174 31,055 - 1,245 583 7,592 (6,930) (3,175) (2,179) (1,508) (741) (375) 2036 Dec 31, 175 3.81 97,954 19,621 - 419 31,362 - 46,553 21,787 13,631 11,135 4,858 3,257 2,203 1,035 502 2037 Dec 31, 303 6.60 169,675 33,987 - 725 6,867 - 128,096 59,949 16,893 51,254 21,297 13,943 9,218 4,142 1,925 2038 Dec 31, 316 6.89 177,162 35,487 - 757 20,601 - 120,317 56,308 18,670 45,338 17,942 11,474 7,413 3,186 1,419 2039 Dec 31, 319 6.94 178,498 35,754 - 763 - - 141,980 66,447 16,109 59,424 22,396 13,989 8,833 3,631 1,550 2040 Dec 31, 316 6.89 177,242 35,503 - 758 - - 140,982 65,979 15,987 59,015 21,183 12,924 7,975 3,136 1,283 2041 Dec 31, 297 6.48 166,724 33,396 - 713 - - 132,616 62,064 15,245 55,307 18,907 11,267 6,794 2,555 1,002 2042 Dec 31, 231 5.04 129,699 25,980 - 554 - - 103,165 48,281 11,641 43,242 14,078 8,194 4,829 1,737 653 2043 11 Discounted cash flows from probable reserves as at June 30, 2020 (in USD thousands, with regard to the Company's share) Cash Flow Items Volume of Sales Abandon Total cash Taxes Total discounted cash flow after tax condensate quantity flow before Through Develop ment sales (BCM) Total Royalties Royalties Operating levy and ment and Income Discounte Discounte Discounte Discounte Discounte Discounte to (K barrels) (100% revenue payable received costs income tax Levy costs restorati tax d at 0% d at 5% d at 7.5% d at 10% d at 15% d at 20% (100% of of oil (discounted on costs oil asset) asset) at 0%) Dec 31, 177 3.85 99,095 19,849 - 424 - (11,856) 90,678 42,437 6,425 41,816 12,966 7,371 4,245 1,461 526 2044 Dec 31, 250 5.44 140,045 28,052 - 599 - (11,856) 123,250 57,681 10,410 55,159 16,288 9,045 5,091 1,676 578 2045 Dec 31, 256 5.57 143,416 28,727 - 613 - (11,856) 125,932 58,936 10,521 56,475 15,883 8,615 4,739 1,492 493 2046 Dec 31, 358 7.79 200,612 40,184 - 20,397 - - 140,032 65,535 15,406 59,091 15,828 8,385 4,507 1,357 430 2047 Dec 31, 291 6.34 163,299 32,710 - 20,237 - 12,653 97,699 45,723 13,857 38,119 9,724 5,032 2,643 761 231 2048 Dec 31, 117 2.55 65,692 13,158 - 19,820 - 12,653 20,060 9,388 4,515 6,157 1,496 756 388 107 31 2049 Dec 31, 103 2.25 57,973 11,612 - 19,787 - 12,653 13,921 6,515 4,238 3,168 733 362 182 48 13 2050 Dec 31, - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 2051 Total 3,582 78 2,007,695 402,153 - 86,739 27,468 2,392 1,488,942 696,929 181,686 610,326 213,664 132,905 85,985 41,352 24,436 12 Discounted cash flows from probable reserves + proved reserves (P2) as at June 30, 2020 (in USD thousands, with regard to the Partnership's share) Cash Flow Items Volume of Sales Abandon Total cash Taxes Total discounted cash flow after tax Through condensate quantity Develop ment flow before sales (BCM) Total Royalties Royalties Operating levy and ment and Income Discounte Discounte Discounte Discounte Discounte Discounte to (K barrels) (100% revenue payable received costs income tax Levy costs restorati tax d at 0% d at 5% d at 7.5% d at 10% d at 15% d at 20% (100% of of oil (discounted on costs oil asset) asset) at 0%) Dec 31, 204 4.44 113,981 22,831 - 7,731 3,913 - 79,506 - 15,993 63,513 62,743 62,375 62,018 61,332 60,683 2020 Dec 31, 378 8.24 202,586 40,579 - 20,125 6,290 - 135,592 31,874 18,865 84,853 80,812 78,933 77,139 73,785 70,710 2021 Dec 31, 418 9.10 217,112 43,489 - 20,467 1,803 - 151,353 45,925 18,139 87,289 79,174 75,534 72,139 66,003 60,617 2022 Dec 31, 450 9.80 237,100 47,493 - 20,553 - - 169,055 62,076 18,579 88,399 76,363 71,158 66,416 58,124 51,157 2023 Dec 31, 477 10.40 256,313 51,341 - 20,635 21,164 - 163,174 69,339 21,421 72,413 59,575 54,223 49,459 41,403 34,922 2024 Dec 31, 489 10.65 263,600 52,801 - 20,666 26,830 - 163,304 75,929 20,599 66,775 52,320 46,513 41,462 33,199 26,836 2025 Dec 31, 489 10.65 267,471 53,576 - 20,682 26,830 - 166,383 77,867 20,637 67,879 50,652 43,983 38,316 29,346 22,732 2026 Dec 31, 512 11.15 284,844 57,056 - 20,757 - - 207,032 96,891 19,513 90,627 64,407 54,626 46,506 34,070 25,292 2027 Dec 31, 535 11.65 303,532 60,799 - 20,837 - - 221,896 103,847 22,871 95,178 64,420 53,366 44,401 31,114 22,135 2028 Dec 31, 535 11.65 306,938 61,482 - 20,851 - - 224,606 105,115 23,291 96,199 62,011 50,176 40,798 27,346 18,644 2029 Dec 31, 535 11.65 307,249 61,544 - 20,853 - - 224,853 105,231 23,469 96,153 59,030 46,653 37,071 23,768 15,529 2030 Dec 31, 535 11.65 307,272 61,548 - 20,853 - - 224,871 105,239 23,621 96,010 56,135 43,333 33,651 20,637 12,922 2031 Dec 31, 535 11.65 305,878 61,269 - 20,847 - - 223,762 104,721 23,624 95,418 53,132 40,062 30,403 17,834 10,702 2032 Dec 31, 535 11.65 306,020 61,298 - 20,847 - - 223,875 104,773 23,645 95,457 50,623 37,282 27,650 15,514 8,922 2033 Dec 31, 535 11.65 306,061 61,306 - 20,847 - - 223,908 104,789 23,698 95,421 48,194 34,668 25,127 13,486 7,432 2034 Dec 31, 535 11.65 299,146 59,921 - 20,818 6,867 - 211,540 99,001 24,548 87,991 42,325 29,738 21,064 10,814 5,711 2035 Dec 31, 535 11.65 299,441 59,980 - 20,819 31,055 - 187,588 87,791 27,720 72,076 33,019 22,660 15,686 7,702 3,898 2036 Dec 31, 535 11.65 299,541 60,000 - 20,820 31,362 - 187,360 87,684 28,426 71,249 31,086 20,837 14,096 6,621 3,211 2037 Dec 31, 535 11.65 299,511 59,994 - 20,819 6,867 - 211,831 99,137 25,320 87,374 36,306 23,770 15,715 7,060 3,282 2038 Dec 31, 535 11.65 299,563 60,004 - 20,820 20,601 - 198,138 92,729 26,721 78,689 31,140 19,914 12,866 5,529 2,463 2039 Dec 31, 535 11.65 299,647 60,021 - 20,820 - - 218,806 102,401 24,043 92,362 34,810 21,743 13,729 5,643 2,409 2040 Dec 31, 529 11.52 296,354 59,362 - 20,806 - - 216,187 101,175 23,731 91,280 32,764 19,989 12,335 4,850 1,984 2041 Dec 31, 507 11.05 284,313 56,950 - 20,754 - - 206,609 96,693 22,566 87,350 29,861 17,794 10,731 4,036 1,582 2042 13 Discounted cash flows from probable reserves + proved reserves (P2) as at June 30, 2020 (in USD thousands, with regard to the Partnership's share) Cash Flow Items Volume of Sales Abandon Total cash Taxes Total discounted cash flow after tax condensate quantity flow before Through Develop ment sales (BCM) Total Royalties Royalties Operating levy and ment and Income Discounte Discounte Discounte Discounte Discounte Discounte to (K barrels) (100% revenue payable received costs income tax Levy costs restorati tax d at 0% d at 5% d at 7.5% d at 10% d at 15% d at 20% (100% of of oil (discounted on costs oil asset) asset) at 0%) Dec 31, 438 9.55 245,764 49,228 - 20,590 - - 175,946 82,343 18,820 74,783 24,347 14,171 8,352 3,004 1,129 2043 Dec 31, 381 8.29 213,378 42,741 - 20,451 - - 150,186 70,287 15,676 64,223 19,914 11,321 6,520 2,244 808 2044 Dec 31, 380 8.27 212,899 42,645 - 20,449 - - 149,805 70,109 15,802 63,895 18,868 10,477 5,897 1,941 670 2045 Dec 31, 374 8.14 209,589 41,982 - 20,435 - - 147,172 68,877 15,290 63,006 17,720 9,611 5,287 1,664 550 2046 Dec 31, 358 7.79 200,612 40,184 - 20,397 - - 140,032 65,535 15,406 59,091 15,828 8,385 4,507 1,357 430 2047 Dec 31, 291 6.34 163,299 32,710 - 20,237 - 12,653 97,699 45,723 13,857 38,119 9,724 5,032 2,643 761 231 2048 Dec 31, 117 2.55 65,692 13,158 - 19,820 - 12,653 20,060 9,388 4,515 6,157 1,496 756 388 107 31 2049 Dec 31, 103 2.25 57,973 11,612 - 19,787 - 12,653 13,921 6,515 4,238 3,168 733 362 182 48 13 2050 Dec 31, - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 2051 Total 13,848 302 7,732,679 1,548,904 - 626,193 183,582 37,959 5,336,050 2,379,004 624,644 2,332,397 1,299,532 1,029,445 842,554 610,342 477,637 14 Discounted cash flows from possible reserves as at June 30, 2020 (in USD thousands, with regard to the Partnership's share) Cash Flow Items Volume of Sales Abandon Total cash Taxes Total discounted cash flow after tax Through condensate quantity Develop ment flow before sales (BCM) Total Royalties Royalties Operating levy and ment and Income Discounte Discounte Discounte Discounte Discounte Discounte to (K barrels) (100% revenue payable received costs income tax Levy costs restorati tax d at 0% d at 5% d at 7.5% d at 10% d at 15% d at 20% (100% of of oil (discounted on costs oil asset) asset) at 0%) Dec 31, - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 2020 Dec 31, - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 2021 Dec 31, - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 2022 Dec 31, - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 2023 Dec 31, - - - - - - (16,892) - 16,892 7,935 (1,825) 10,782 8,870 8,074 7,364 6,165 5,200 2024 Dec 31, - - - - - - 16,892 - (16,892) (7,600) 2,262 (11,555) (9,053) (8,048) (7,175) (5,745) (4,644) 2025 Dec 31, - - - - - - - - - - 433 (433) (323) (280) (244) (187) (145) 2026 Dec 31, - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 2027 Dec 31, - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 2028 Dec 31, - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 2029 Dec 31, - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 2030 Dec 31, - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 2031 Dec 31, - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 2032 Dec 31, - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 2033 Dec 31, - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 2034 Dec 31, - - - - - - - - - - (514) 514 247 174 123 63 33 2035 Dec 31, - - - - - - (10,454) - 10,454 4,892 (1,558) 7,119 3,261 2,238 1,549 761 385 2036 Dec 31, - - - - - - (31,362) - 31,362 14,677 (3,135) 19,820 8,647 5,796 3,921 1,842 893 2037 Dec 31, - - - - - - (6,867) - 6,867 3,214 223 3,431 1,425 933 617 277 129 2038 Dec 31, - - - - - - (20,601) - 20,601 9,641 (1,098) 12,057 4,772 3,051 1,971 847 377 2039 Dec 31, - - - - - - 41,816 - (41,816) (19,570) 6,095 (28,341) (10,681) (6,672) (4,213) (1,732) (739) 2040 Dec 31, 6 0.13 3,344 670 - 14 - - 2,660 1,245 957 458 164 100 62 24 10 2041 Dec 31, 28 0.60 15,437 3,092 - 66 27,468 - (15,189) (7,109) 5,091 (13,172) (4,503) (2,683) (1,618) (609) (239) 2042 15 Discounted cash flows from possible reserves as at June 30, 2020 (in USD thousands, with regard to the Partnership's share) Cash Flow Items Volume of Sales Abandon Total cash Taxes Total discounted cash flow after tax Through condensate quantity Develop ment flow before sales (BCM) Total Royalties Royalties Operating levy and ment and Income Discounte Discounte Discounte Discounte Discounte Discounte to (K barrels) (100% revenue payable received costs income tax Levy costs restorati tax d at 0% d at 5% d at 7.5% d at 10% d at 15% d at 20% (100% of of oil (discounted on costs oil asset) asset) at 0%) Dec 31, 96 2.10 54,037 10,824 - 231 - - 42,982 20,116 5,259 17,607 5,732 3,337 1,966 707 266 2043 Dec 31, 154 3.36 86,474 17,321 - 370 - - 68,783 32,191 8,416 28,176 8,737 4,967 2,861 984 354 2044 Dec 31, 155 3.38 87,004 17,427 - 372 - - 69,205 32,388 8,468 28,349 8,372 4,649 2,616 861 297 2045 Dec 31, 161 3.51 90,366 18,101 - 386 - - 71,879 33,639 9,171 29,069 8,175 4,434 2,439 768 254 2046 Dec 31, 163 3.54 91,154 18,259 - 390 - - 72,506 33,933 9,007 29,566 7,919 4,195 2,255 679 215 2047 Dec 31, 226 4.92 126,714 25,382 - 542 - (12,653 113,444 53,092 10,385 49,968 12,746 6,596 3,465 998 303 2048 ) Dec 31, 370 8.07 207,886 41,641 - 889 - (12,653 178,010 83,309 18,127 76,574 18,603 9,402 4,827 1,330 387 2049 ) Dec 31, 352 7.66 197,360 39,532 - 844 - (12,653 169,637 79,390 16,629 73,618 17,034 8,409 4,219 1,112 310 2050 ) Dec 31, 422 9.20 237,082 47,489 - 20,553 - - 169,041 79,111 20,052 69,878 15,398 7,425 3,641 918 245 2051 Dec 31, 358 7.79 200,784 40,218 - 20,397 - - 140,169 65,599 16,236 58,333 12,242 5,766 2,763 666 171 2052 Dec 31, 292 6.37 164,213 32,893 - 20,241 - - 111,079 51,985 13,216 45,878 9,170 4,218 1,975 456 112 2053 Dec 31, 228 4.96 127,886 25,616 - 20,086 - 12,653 69,531 32,540 11,042 25,948 4,939 2,219 1,016 224 53 2054 Dec 31, 104 2.27 58,538 11,726 - 19,789 - 12,653 14,370 6,725 4,293 3,352 608 267 119 25 6 2055 Dec 31, 93 2.03 52,358 10,488 - 19,763 - 12,653 9,455 4,425 3,692 1,338 231 99 43 9 2 2056 Dec 31, - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 2057 Total 3,208 70 1,800,638 360,679 - 124,932 - - 1,315,028 615,768 160,922 538,337 132,735 68,665 36,565 11,445 4,236 16 Discounted cash flows from proved reserves + probable reserves + possible reserves (P3) as at June 30, 2020 (in USD thousands, with regard to the Company's share) Cash Flow Items Volume of Sales Abandon Total cash Taxes Total discounted cash flow after tax Through condensate quantity Develop ment flow before sales (BCM) Total Royalties Royalties Operating levy and ment and Income Discounte Discounte Discounte Discounte Discounte Discounte to (K barrels) (100% revenue payable received costs income tax Levy costs restorati tax d at 0% d at 5% d at 7.5% d at 10% d at 15% d at 20% (100% of of oil (discounted on costs oil asset) asset) at 0%) Dec 31, 204 4.44 113,981 22,831 - 7,731 3,913 - 79,506 - 15,993 63,513 62,743 62,375 62,018 61,332 60,683 2020 Dec 31, 378 8.24 202,586 40,579 - 20,125 6,290 - 135,592 31,874 18,865 84,853 80,812 78,933 77,139 73,785 70,710 2021 Dec 31, 418 9.10 217,112 43,489 - 20,467 1,803 - 151,353 45,925 18,139 87,289 79,174 75,534 72,139 66,003 60,617 2022 Dec 31, 450 9.80 237,100 47,493 - 20,553 - - 169,055 62,076 18,579 88,399 76,363 71,158 66,416 58,124 51,157 2023 Dec 31, 477 10.40 256,313 51,341 - 20,635 4,271 - 180,066 77,275 19,596 83,195 68,445 62,297 56,824 47,567 40,121 2024 Dec 31, 489 10.65 263,600 52,801 - 20,666 43,722 - 146,412 68,329 22,862 55,221 43,267 38,465 34,288 27,455 22,192 2025 Dec 31, 489 10.65 267,471 53,576 - 20,682 26,830 - 166,383 77,867 21,070 67,446 50,329 43,702 38,072 29,159 22,588 2026 Dec 31, 512 11.15 284,844 57,056 - 20,757 - - 207,032 96,891 19,513 90,627 64,407 54,626 46,506 34,070 25,292 2027 Dec 31, 535 11.65 303,532 60,799 - 20,837 - - 221,896 103,847 22,871 95,178 64,420 53,366 44,401 31,114 22,135 2028 Dec 31, 535 11.65 306,938 61,482 - 20,851 - - 224,606 105,115 23,291 96,199 62,011 50,176 40,798 27,346 18,644 2029 Dec 31, 535 11.65 307,249 61,544 - 20,853 - - 224,853 105,231 23,469 96,153 59,030 46,653 37,071 23,768 15,529 2030 Dec 31, 535 11.65 307,272 61,548 - 20,853 - - 224,871 105,239 23,621 96,010 56,135 43,333 33,651 20,637 12,922 2031 Dec 31, 535 11.65 305,878 61,269 - 20,847 - - 223,762 104,721 23,624 95,418 53,132 40,062 30,403 17,834 10,702 2032 Dec 31, 535 11.65 306,020 61,298 - 20,847 - - 223,875 104,773 23,645 95,457 50,623 37,282 27,650 15,514 8,922 2033