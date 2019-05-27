Delek : Schedule for Delek Group's first quarter 2018 results conference calls

Tel Aviv, May 27, 2019. Delek Group (TASE: DLEKG, US ADR: DGRLY) is pleased to announce the dates and times of our first quarter 2019 results conference calls.

The conference call in Hebrew will take place at 11:00am (Israel time) on May 30, 2019. The dial-in number is as follows:

Israel: 03-91806 50

The conference call in English will take place at 3:30pm (Israel time) on May 30, 2019. The dial-in numbers are as follows:

Israel: 03-91806 64

United States (8:30am): 1-888-407-2553

United Kingdom (1:30pm): 0-800-917-9141

PIN codes are not required to join the calls. We look forward to your participation in this event.

About The Delek Group

Delek Group is an independent E&P and the pioneering visionary behind the development of the East Med. With major finds in the Levant Basin, including the Leviathan (21.4 TCF) and Tamar (11.2 TCF) reservoirs and others, Delek is leading the region's development into a major natural gas export hub. In addition, Delek has embarked on an international expansion with a focus on high-potential opportunities in the North Sea and North America. Delek Group is one of Israel's largest and most prominent companies with a consistent track record of growth. Its shares are traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE:DLEKG) and are part of the TA 35 Index.

For more information on Delek Group please visit www.delek-group.com

Contact