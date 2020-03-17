Delek : Update – Injunction Hearing Delayed to March 26, 2020. Temporary Injunction Remains in Force

Update - Injunction Hearing Delayed to March 26, 2020. Temporary Injunction Remains in Force

March 17, 2020

Tel Aviv, March 17, 2020. Delek Group (TASE: DLEKG, US ADR: DGRLY) ("the Company") provides an update that further to the Company's Immediate Reports dated March 15, 2020 (ref. nos. 2020-01-024360and 2020-01-024777),the Company today received a ruling of the Tel-AvivDistrict Court handed down by Judge Lushi-Abudiin connection with the petition for a temporary injunction, in which a hearing has been set for March 26, 2020.

It should be noted that the temporary injunction issued at the Company's request on March 15, 2020 against a foreign bank preventing it from realizing participation units of Delek Drilling Limited Partnership used to secure the loan provided remains in force until it is ruled otherwise.

This is a convenience translation of the original HEBREW immediate report issued to the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange by the Company on March 17, 2020.

About The Delek Group

Delek Group is an independent E&P and the pioneering visionary behind the development of the naturel gas reservoirs in the East Med. With major finds in the Levant Basin, including the Leviathan (21.4 TCF) and Tamar (11.2 TCF) reservoirs and others, Delek is leading the region's development into a major natural gas export hub. In addition, Delek has been expanding internationally with a focus on high-potential opportunities in the North Sea. Delek Group is one of Israel's largest and most prominent companies with a consistent track record of growth. Its shares are traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE: DLEKG) and are part of the TA 35 Index.

For more information on Delek Group please visit www.delek-group.com

Contact

Investors

Limor Gruber

Head of Investor Relations

Delek Group Ltd.

Tel: +972 50 523 9233

Limorg@delek-group.com