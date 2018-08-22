Delek : 2Q18 Results & Conference Call

Conference Call to Review Q2 2018 Financial Statements

Tel Aviv, August 2 2 , 2018. Delek Group (TASE: DLEKG, US ADR: DGRLY) ('the Company') announces that there will be conference calls to review the Company's second quarter 2018 financial statements.

The conference call will take place on two occasions, once in Hebrew and once in English. On both occasions the following will participate: Mr. Gabi Last, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Mr. Asaf Bartfeld, President & CEO, Mr. Barak Mashraki, CFO, and Mrs. Leora Pratt Levin, the Chief Legal Counsel.

Below are details of the calls:

The call in Hebrew will take place on Thursday, August 30, 2018 at 11.00 AM (Israel Time).

To take part in the conference call, please dial:

From Israel on: 03-9180609

International: +972-3-9180609

The call in English

will take place on Thursday, August 30, 2018 at 3.30 PM (Israel Time), 8:30 AM (ET), 1:30 PM (UK). To take part in the conference call, please dial: From Israel on: 03-9180610 From the USA on: 1-888-668-9141 From the UK on: 0-800-917-5108 International: +972-3-9180610

Following the conference calls, it will be possible to find the recording of the calls on the Company's website at: http://ir.delek-group.com.

A conference call does not remove the requirement to examine the Immediate Reports and the financial statements of the Company, including all information included in them in accordance with section 32A of the Securities Law (Warning Concerning Forward Looking Information).

This is a convenience translation of the original HEBREW immediate report issued to the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange by the Company on August 22, 2018.

About The Delek Group

Delek Group is an independent E&P and the pioneering visionary behind the development of the East Med. With eight consecutive finds in the Levant Basin, Delek is leading the region's development into a major natural gas export hub. In addition, Delek has embarked on an international expansion with a focus on high-potential opportunities in the North Sea and North America. Delek Group is one of Israel's largest and most prominent companies with a consistent track record of growth. Its shares are traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE:DLEKG) and are part of the TA 35 Index.

For more information on Delek Group please visit www.delek-group.com

