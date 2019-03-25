Delek : Schedule for fourth quarter and full-year 2018 results conference calls

Schedule for fourth quarter and full-year 2018 results conference calls

Tel Aviv, March 25, 2019. Delek Group (TASE: DLEKG, US ADR: DGRLY) is pleased to announce the dates and times of our fourth quarter and full-year 2018 results conference calls.

The conference call in Hebrew will take place at 11:00am (Israel time) on March 31, 2019. The dial-in number is as follows:

Israel: 03-9180609

The conference call in English will take place at 3:30pm (Israel time) on April 1, 2019. The dial-in numbers are as follows: Israel: 03-9180610United States (8:30am): 1-888-668-9141United Kingdom (1:30pm): 0-800-917-5108

PIN codes are not required to join the calls. We look forward to your participation in this event.

About The Delek Group

Delek Group is an independent E&P and the pioneering visionary behind the development of the East Med. With major finds in the Levant Basin, including the Leviathan (21.4 TCF) and Tamar (11.2 TCF) reservoirs and others, Delek is leading the region's development into a major natural gas export hub. In addition, Delek has embarked on an international expansion with a focus on high-potential opportunities in the North Sea and North America. Delek Group is one of Israel's largest and most prominent companies with a consistent track record of growth. Its shares are traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE:DLEKG) and are part of the TA 35 Index.

For more information on Delek Group please visit www.delek-group.com

