Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Delek Group Ltd.    DLEKG   IL0010841281

DELEK GROUP LTD.

(DLEKG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE - 03/25 11:24:46 am
62360 ILa   -1.64%
11:20aDELEK : Schedule for fourth quarter and full-year 2018 results conference calls
PU
03/19DELEK : Drilling considers restructuring of assets
PU
03/19DELEK : Ithaca to be appointed operator of Alon D license
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Delek : Schedule for fourth quarter and full-year 2018 results conference calls

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/25/2019 | 11:20am EDT

Schedule for fourth quarter and full-year 2018 results conference calls

Tel Aviv, March 25, 2019. Delek Group (TASE: DLEKG, US ADR: DGRLY) is pleased to announce the dates and times of our fourth quarter and full-year 2018 results conference calls.

The conference call in Hebrew will take place at 11:00am (Israel time) on March 31, 2019. The dial-in number is as follows:
Israel: 03-9180609


The conference call in English will take place at 3:30pm (Israel time) on April 1, 2019. The dial-in numbers are as follows: Israel: 03-9180610United States (8:30am): 1-888-668-9141United Kingdom (1:30pm): 0-800-917-5108

PIN codes are not required to join the calls. We look forward to your participation in this event.

About The Delek Group

Delek Group is an independent E&P and the pioneering visionary behind the development of the East Med. With major finds in the Levant Basin, including the Leviathan (21.4 TCF) and Tamar (11.2 TCF) reservoirs and others, Delek is leading the region's development into a major natural gas export hub. In addition, Delek has embarked on an international expansion with a focus on high-potential opportunities in the North Sea and North America. Delek Group is one of Israel's largest and most prominent companies with a consistent track record of growth. Its shares are traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE:DLEKG) and are part of the TA 35 Index.

For more information on Delek Group please visit www.delek-group.com

Contact

Disclaimer

Delek Group Ltd. published this content on 25 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2019 15:19:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DELEK GROUP LTD.
11:20aDELEK : Schedule for fourth quarter and full-year 2018 results conference calls
PU
08:35aDELEK DRILLING PARTNERSHIP : mulls expanding Leviathan production capacity
AQ
03/20Ithaca to operate Alon D license off Israel
AQ
03/19DELEK : Drilling considers restructuring of assets
PU
03/19DELEK : Ithaca to be appointed operator of Alon D license
PU
03/18Israel's Delek Drilling considers London IPO for Leviathan gas stake
RE
03/13EXCLUSIVE : Exxon eyes Israel gas bid in major Middle East shift
RE
03/04DELEK : Completion of Sale of 30% of Holdings in I.D.E. Holdings Ltd and Receipt..
PU
02/27DELEK : Memorandum of Principles for Sale of The Phoenix Insurance Company
PU
02/27DELEK : Reserves Evaluation and DCF Projection Report for the Tamar Field for YE..
PU
More news
Financials (ILS)
Sales 2018 7 979 M
EBIT 2018 1 603 M
Net income 2018 858 M
Debt 2018 5 442 M
Yield 2018 6,45%
P/E ratio 2018 8,33
P/E ratio 2019 12,54
EV / Sales 2018 1,63x
EV / Sales 2019 1,60x
Capitalization 7 598 M
Chart DELEK GROUP LTD.
Duration : Period :
Delek Group Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DELEK GROUP LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 755  ILS
Spread / Average Target 19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Joseph Asaf Bartfeld President & Chief Executive Officer
Gabriel Last Chairman
Barak Mashraki Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Avraham Harel Director
Carmit Elroy Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DELEK GROUP LTD.18.28%2 138
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION18.02%340 817
BP11.32%147 762
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES19.67%122 973
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP18.42%106 184
SUNCOR ENERGY INC.18.52%53 376
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.