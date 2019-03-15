Delek Logistics Partners, LP 2018 K-1 Tax Packages Available on Website

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., March 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE: DKL) today announced that 2018 K-1 tax packages are now available on its website, www.deleklogistics.com. Unit holders may access their 2018 tax information by selecting the Tax Information link on the website. Printing and mailing of these tax packages are currently underway.



Questions regarding the 2018 Tax Reporting Package can be addressed by contacting 1-855-301-4589 between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. CDT Monday through Friday, or via email at DelekLogisticsK1Help@deloitte.com.

About Delek Logistics Partners, LP

Delek Logistics Partners, LP, headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee, was formed by Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DK) to own, operate, acquire and construct crude oil and refined products logistics and marketing assets.