Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Delek Logistics Partners LP    DKL

DELEK LOGISTICS PARTNERS LP

(DKL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Delek Logistics Partners, LP to Host First Quarter 2019 Conference Call on May 6

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/28/2019 | 06:46pm EDT

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., March 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE: DKL) (“Delek Logistics”) today announced that the Partnership intends to issue a press release summarizing first quarter 2019 results before the U.S. stock market opens on Monday, May 6, 2019.  A conference call to discuss first quarter 2019 results is scheduled to begin at 7:30 a.m. CT (8:30 a.m. ET) on Monday, May 6, 2019.

The live broadcast of this conference call will be available online by going to www.DelekLogistics.com and clicking on the webcasts section of the website.  The online replay will be available on the website for 90 days. A telephonic replay of the call will also be available through August 6, 2019.  The replay can be accessed by dialing (855) 859-2056 with the conference ID number 3455428.

Investors may also wish to listen to Delek US Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE: DK) (“Delek US”) first quarter 2019 earnings conference call on Monday, May 6, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. CT (9:30 a.m. ET) and review Delek US’ earnings press release. Market trends and information disclosed by Delek US may be relevant to Delek Logistics, as it is a consolidated subsidiary of Delek US. Investors can find information related to Delek US and the timing of its earnings release online by going to www.DelekUS.com.

About Delek Logistics Partners, LP
Delek Logistics Partners, LP, headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee, was formed by Delek US to own, operate, acquire and construct crude oil and refined products logistics and marketing assets.

Investor Relations Contact:
Keith Johnson
Vice President of Investor Relations                       
615-435-1366

Media/Public Affairs Contact:
Michael P. Ralsky
Vice President - Government Affairs, Public Affairs & Communications
615-435-1407

DKL_logo.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DELEK LOGISTICS PARTNERS L
06:46pDelek Logistics Partners, LP to Host First Quarter 2019 Conference Call on Ma..
GL
03/15Delek Logistics Partners, LP 2018 K-1 Tax Packages Available on Website
GL
03/06DELEK LOGISTICS PARTNERS, LP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financ..
AQ
03/02DELEK LOGISTICS PARTNERS LP : 2018 Form 10-K Available on Website
AQ
03/01DELEK US : Logistics Partners, LP 2018 Form 10-K Available on Website
AQ
03/01DELEK LOGISTICS PARTNERS LP : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL ..
AQ
02/20DELEK LOGISTICS PARTNERS, LP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Fi..
AQ
02/19Delek Logistics Partners, LP Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Result..
GL
02/11DELEK US : to Participate in the Credit Suisse Energy Summit
AQ
02/01DELEK LOGISTICS PARTNERS LP : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 693 M
EBIT 2019 159 M
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 923 M
Yield 2019 10,5%
P/E ratio 2019 9,94
P/E ratio 2020 8,62
EV / Sales 2019 2,51x
EV / Sales 2020 2,65x
Capitalization 814 M
Chart DELEK LOGISTICS PARTNERS LP
Duration : Period :
Delek Logistics Partners LP Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DELEK LOGISTICS PARTNERS L
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 32,7 $
Spread / Average Target -0,04%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ezra Uzi Yemin Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Alan P. Moret President
Kevin L. Kremke Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Mark B. Cox Director
Assaf Ginzburg Director & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DELEK LOGISTICS PARTNERS LP11.73%814
ENBRIDGE INC15.89%74 130
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.16.63%62 662
KINDER MORGAN INC29.91%45 228
TRANSCANADA CORPORATION24.51%41 728
WILLIAMS COMPANIES29.21%34 501
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.