Delek Logistics Partners, LP to Host Second Quarter 2019 Conference Call on August 5

07/11/2019 | 06:41pm EDT

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., July 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE: DKL) (“Delek Logistics”) today announced that the Partnership intends to issue a press release summarizing second quarter 2019 results before the U.S. stock market opens on Monday, August 5, 2019.  A conference call to discuss second quarter 2019 results is scheduled to begin at 7:30 a.m. CT (8:30 a.m. ET) on Monday, August 5, 2019.

The live broadcast of this conference call will be available online by going to www.DelekLogistics.com and clicking on the webcasts section of the website.  The online replay will be available on the website for 90 days. A telephonic replay of the call will also be available through November 5, 2019.  The replay can be accessed by dialing (855) 859-2056 with the conference ID number 7186747.

Investors may also wish to listen to Delek US Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE: DK) (“Delek US”) second quarter 2019 earnings conference call on Monday, August 5, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. CT (9:30 a.m. ET) and review Delek US’ earnings press release. Market trends and information disclosed by Delek US may be relevant to Delek Logistics, as it is a consolidated subsidiary of Delek US. Investors can find information related to Delek US and the timing of its earnings release online by going to www.DelekUS.com.

About Delek Logistics Partners, LP
Delek Logistics Partners, LP, headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee, was formed by Delek US to own, operate, acquire and construct crude oil and refined products logistics and marketing assets.

Investor Relations Contacts:
Blake Fernandez, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations and Market Intelligence, 615-224-1312

Keith Johnson, Vice President of Investor Relations, 615-435-1366

Media/Public Affairs Contact:
Michael P. Ralsky, Vice President - Government Affairs, Public Affairs & Communications, 615-435-1407

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
