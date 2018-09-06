Delek US Announces $100 million Share Repurchase Plan for Third Quarter 2018

Expect to repurchase an incremental $70 million of Delek US shares in September 2018



Combined share repurchases and dividends paid expected to be approximately $274.0 million by the end of the third quarter 2018

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Sept. 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DK) (“Delek US”) today announced it expects to complete a $100.0 million 10b5-1 repurchase plan of Delek US shares in the third quarter 2018 subject to 10b5-1 volume limitations. During the third quarter, approximately $30.0 million of shares were repurchased through the end of August 2018.

Uzi Yemin, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Delek said, “We believe that Delek US is well positioned to benefit from the trends in the market with the current Midland to Brent crude oil differential and has the ability to generate significant cash flow that builds on our strong financial position. We believe this further supports our commitment to utilizing our financial flexibility through our disciplined approach to capital allocation to return cash to our shareholders while investing in our business. Taking into consideration the total share repurchases including this announcement, we expect to have repurchased approximately $215 million of Delek US stock, or approximately 5.0% of current market capitalization on a year-to-date basis by the end of September.”

About Delek US Holdings, Inc.

Delek US Holdings, Inc. is a diversified downstream energy company with assets in petroleum refining, logistics, renewable fuels and convenience store retailing. The refining assets consist of refineries operated in Tyler and Big Spring, Texas, El Dorado, Arkansas and Krotz Springs, Louisiana with a combined nameplate crude throughput capacity of 302,000 barrels per day. The logistics operations primarily consist of Delek Logistics Partners, LP. Delek US Holdings, Inc. and its affiliates own approximately 63% (including the 2 percent general partner interest) of Delek Logistics Partners, LP. Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE: DKL) is a growth-oriented master limited partnership focused on owning and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets. The convenience store retail business is the largest 7-Eleven licensee in the United States and operates approximately 300 convenience stores in central and west Texas and New Mexico.

Safe Harbor Provisions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Statements concerning current estimates, expectations and projections about future results, performance, prospects, opportunities, plans, actions and events and other statements, concerns, or matters that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements,” as that term is defined under the federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding share repurchases; cash and liquidity; opportunities and anticipated performance and financial position.

Investors are cautioned that the following important factors, among others, may affect these forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to: risks and uncertainties related to the ability to successfully integrate the businesses of Delek US and Alon USA Energy, Inc.; risks related to disruption of management time from ongoing business operations due to the integration implementation; the risk that the combined company may be unable to fully achieve anticipated cost-cutting synergies or it may take longer than expected to achieve those synergies; uncertainty related to timing and amount of future share repurchases and dividend payments; risks and uncertainties with respect to the quantities and costs of crude oil we are able to obtain and the price of the refined petroleum products we ultimately sell; risks related to Delek US’ exposure to Permian Basin crude oil, such as supply, pricing, gathering, production and transportation capacity; the ability to close the pipeline joint venture, obtain commitments and construct the pipeline, gains and losses from derivative instruments; management's ability to execute its strategy of growth through acquisitions and the transactional risks associated with acquisitions and dispositions; acquired assets may suffer a diminishment in fair value as a result of which we may need to record a write-down or impairment in carrying value of the asset; changes in the scope, costs, and/or timing of capital and maintenance projects; operating hazards inherent in transporting, storing and processing crude oil and intermediate and finished petroleum products; our competitive position and the effects of competition; the projected growth of the industries in which we operate; general economic and business conditions affecting the southern United States; and other risks described in Delek US’ filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including risks disclosed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings and reports with the SEC.

Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking information is based on information available at the time and/or management's good faith belief with respect to future events, and is subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the statements. Delek US undertakes no obligation to update or revise any such forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law or regulation.

Investor Relations Contact:

Keith Johnson

Vice President of Investor Relations

Delek US Holdings, Inc.

615-435-1366

Media/Public Affairs Contact:

Michael P. Ralsky

Vice President - Government Affairs, Public Affairs & Communications

Delek US Holdings, Inc.

615-435-1407



