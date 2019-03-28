Log in
Delek US Holdings to Host First Quarter 2019 Conference Call on May 6

03/28/2019 | 06:46pm EDT

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., March 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DK) (“Delek US”) today announced that the Company intends to issue a press release summarizing first quarter 2019 results before the U.S. stock market opens on Monday, May 6, 2019.  A conference call to discuss first quarter 2019 results is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. CT (9:30 a.m. ET) on Monday, May 6, 2019.

The live broadcast of this conference call will be available online by going to www.DelekUS.com and clicking on the investor relations section of the website.  The online replay will be available on the website for 90 days. A telephonic replay of the call will also be available through August 6, 2019.  The replay can be accessed by dialing (855) 859-2056 with the conference ID number 6275616.

Investors may also wish to listen to Delek Logistics Partners, LP’s (NYSE: DKL) (“Delek Logistics”) first quarter 2019 earnings conference call on Monday, May 6, 2019 at 7:30 a.m. CT (8:30 a.m. ET) and review Delek Logistics’ earnings press release. Market trends and information disclosed by Delek Logistics may be relevant to the logistics segment reported by Delek US. Investors can find information related to Delek Logistics and the timing of its earnings release online by going to www.DelekLogistics.com.

About Delek US Holdings, Inc.
Delek US Holdings, Inc. is a diversified downstream energy company with assets in petroleum refining, logistics, asphalt, renewable fuels and convenience store retailing.  The refining assets consist of refineries operated in Tyler and Big Spring, Texas, El Dorado, Arkansas and Krotz Springs, Louisiana with a combined nameplate crude throughput capacity of 302,000 barrels per day.

The logistics operations consist of Delek Logistics. Delek US and its affiliates also own approximately 63 percent (including the 2 percent general partner interest) of Delek Logistics.  Delek Logistics is a growth-oriented master limited partnership focused on owning and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets.

The convenience store retail business is the largest 7-Eleven licensee in the United States and operates approximately 280 convenience stores in central and west Texas and New Mexico.

Investor Relations Contact:
Keith Johnson
Vice President of Investor Relations
615-435-1366

Media/Public Affairs Contact:
Michael P. Ralsky
Vice President - Government Affairs, Public Affairs & Communications
615-435-1407

Delek-Globe (4).png


© GlobeNewswire 2019
