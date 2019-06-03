Log in
Delek US Holdings to Participate in the 2019 RBC Capital Markets Global Energy and Power Executive Conference

06/03/2019

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., June 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DK) (“Delek US”) today announced that members of management will participate in the RBC Capital Markets Global Energy and Power Executive Conference in New York, New York on Wednesday, June 5, 2019.

A copy of Delek US’ latest investor presentation will be provided at the conference.  An electronic copy of this presentation is currently available in the “Investors” section of the Delek US website at http://www.DelekUS.com.

About Delek US Holdings, Inc.
Delek US Holdings, Inc. is a diversified downstream energy company with assets in petroleum refining, logistics, asphalt, renewable fuels and convenience store retailing.  The refining assets consist of refineries operated in Tyler and Big Spring, Texas, El Dorado, Arkansas and Krotz Springs, Louisiana with a combined nameplate crude throughput capacity of 302,000 barrels per day.

The logistics operations consist of Delek Logistics Partners, LP. Delek US Holdings, Inc. and its affiliates also own approximately 63 percent (including the 2 percent general partner interest) of Delek Logistics Partners, LP.  Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE: DKL) is a growth-oriented master limited partnership focused on owning and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets.

The convenience store retail business is the largest 7-Eleven licensee in the United States and operates approximately 280 convenience stores in central and west Texas and New Mexico.

Investor / Media Relations Contact:
Keith Johnson
Vice President of Investor Relations                       
Delek US Holdings, Inc.                                                          
615-435-1366

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 9 161 M
EBIT 2019 588 M
Net income 2019 375 M
Debt 2019 1 132 M
Yield 2019 3,61%
P/E ratio 2019 6,67
P/E ratio 2020 7,19
EV / Sales 2019 0,38x
EV / Sales 2020 0,37x
Capitalization 2 353 M
Chart DELEK US HOLDINGS INC
Duration : Period :
Delek US Holdings Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DELEK US HOLDINGS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 45,5 $
Spread / Average Target 49%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ezra Uzi Yemin Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Frederec C. Green Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Kevin L. Kremke Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
William J. Finnerty Lead Independent Director
Carlos E. Jordá Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DELEK US HOLDINGS INC-5.84%2 353
CHEVRON CORPORATION4.65%216 854
POLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SA-10.51%10 801
IDEMITSU KOSAN CO., LTD.-13.14%8 572
SINOPEC SHANGHAI PETROCHEMICAL CO LTD5.01%7 086
HOLLYFRONTIER-25.70%6 486
