Delek US Holdings to Participate in the Wolfe Research Utilities & Energy Conference

10/03/2018 | 11:31pm CEST

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Oct. 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DK) today announced that members of management will participate in the Wolfe Research Utilities & Energy Conference in New York, New York on Thursday, October 4, 2018.

A copy of Delek US’ latest investor presentation will be provided at the conference.  An electronic copy of this presentation is currently available in the “Investors” section of the Delek US website at http://www.DelekUS.com.

About Delek US Holdings, Inc.
Delek US Holdings, Inc. is a diversified downstream energy company with assets in petroleum refining, logistics, renewable fuels and convenience store retailing.  The refining assets consist of refineries operated in Tyler and Big Spring, Texas, El Dorado, Arkansas and Krotz Springs, Louisiana with a combined nameplate crude throughput capacity of 302,000 barrels per day. The logistics operations primarily consist of Delek Logistics Partners, LP.  Delek US Holdings, Inc. and its affiliates own approximately 63% (including the 2 percent general partner interest) of Delek Logistics Partners, LP.  Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE: DKL) is a growth-oriented master limited partnership focused on owning and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets. The convenience store retail business is the largest 7-Eleven licensee in the United States and operates approximately 300 convenience stores in central and west Texas and New Mexico.

Investor Relations Contact:
Keith Johnson
Vice President of Investor Relations             
Delek US Holdings, Inc.                                           
615-435-1366

Media/Public Affairs Contact:
Michael P. Ralsky
Vice President - Government Affairs, Public Affairs & Communications
Delek US Holdings, Inc.
615-435-1407

© GlobeNewswire 2018
