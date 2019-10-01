Log in
Delek US Holdings to Participate in the Wolfe Research Utilities & Energy Conference

10/01/2019 | 06:28pm EDT

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Oct. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DK) (“Delek US”) today announced that members of management will participate in Wolfe Research Utilities & Energy Conference in New York, New York on Thursday, October 3, 2019.

A copy of Delek US’ latest investor presentation will be provided at the conference.  An electronic copy of this presentation will be available in the “Investors” section of the Delek US website at http://www.DelekUS.com.

About Delek US Holdings, Inc.
Delek US Holdings, Inc. is a diversified downstream energy company with assets in petroleum refining, logistics, renewable fuels and convenience store retailing.  The refining assets consist of refineries operated in Tyler and Big Spring, Texas, El Dorado, Arkansas and Krotz Springs, Louisiana with a combined nameplate crude throughput capacity of 302,000 barrels per day.

The logistics operations primarily consist of Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE: DKL).  Delek US Holdings, Inc. and its affiliates own approximately 63% (including the 2 percent general partner interest) of Delek Logistics Partners, LP.  Delek Logistics Partners, LP is a growth-oriented master limited partnership focused on owning and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets.

The convenience store retail business is the largest 7-Eleven licensee in the United States and operates approximately 263 convenience stores in central and west Texas and New Mexico.

Investor / Media Relations Contact:
Blake Fernandez, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations and Market Intelligence, 615-224-1312

Media/Public Affairs Contact:
Michael P. Ralsky, Vice President - Government Affairs, Public Affairs & Communications, 615-435-1407

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
