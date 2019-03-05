Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Delek US Holdings Inc    DK

DELEK US HOLDINGS INC

(DK)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Delek US and Delek Logistics Announce Chief Financial Officer Transition

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/05/2019 | 05:01pm EST

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., March 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DK) (“Delek US”) and Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE: DKL) (“Delek Logistics”) today announced the appointment of Mr. Assi Ginzburg to Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Delek US and Delek Logistics GP, LLC (“Delek Logistics GP”), the general partner of Delek Logistics, effective immediately. Mr. Ginzburg will succeed Mr. Kevin Kremke, who will remain with the company as an Executive Vice President and assist with the transition.

0_medium_image002.jpg


Mr. Ginzburg joined Delek US in 2004 and has served in various executive roles, including serving as Delek US and Delek Logistics GP’s Chief Financial Officer from January 2013 to June 2017 and as Delek US’ Executive Vice President, Strategic Planning since June 2017.  Mr. Ginzburg also serves on the board of directors and as an executive officer of Delek Logistics GP, the general partner of Delek Logistics. Mr. Ginzburg has been a member of the Israel Institute of Certified Public Accountants since 2001.

Regarding the Chief Financial Officer transition, Uzi Yemin, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Delek US and Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Delek Logistics GP, the general partner of Delek Logistics, stated, “I appreciate the work accomplished by Kevin during his tenure leading our finance department and want to thank him for his contributions to the organization.  I am pleased that Assi has agreed to serve again as Chief Financial Officer. Assi and I have worked closely together for many years and he has been an integral part of Delek’s success.”

“Delek’s future is bright, and I am excited to have the opportunity to continue to partner with Uzi and the executive leadership team as we advance our growth strategy,” stated Mr. Ginzburg. “I look forward to leading the finance team and supporting our commitment to deliver long term shareholder value.”  

About Delek US Holdings, Inc.
Delek US Holdings, Inc. is a diversified downstream energy company with assets in petroleum refining, logistics, renewable fuels and convenience store retailing.  The refining assets consist of refineries operated in Tyler and Big Spring, Texas, El Dorado, Arkansas and Krotz Springs, Louisiana with a combined nameplate crude throughput capacity of 302,000 barrels per day. The logistics operations primarily consist of Delek Logistics Partners, LP.  Delek US Holdings, Inc. and its affiliates own approximately 63% (including the 2 percent general partner interest) of Delek Logistics Partners, LP.  Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE: DKL) is a growth-oriented master limited partnership focused on owning and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets. The convenience store retail business is the largest 7-Eleven licensee in the United States and operates approximately 280 convenience stores in central and west Texas and New Mexico.

About Delek Logistics Partners, LP
Delek Logistics Partners, LP, headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee, was formed by Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DK) to own, operate, acquire and construct crude oil and refined products logistics and marketing assets.

Investor / Media Relations Contact:
Keith Johnson
Vice President of Investor Relations                       
615-435-1366

Media/Public Affairs Contact:
Michael P. Ralsky
Vice President - Government Affairs, Public Affairs & Communications
615-435-1407

 

Delek-Globe (4).png


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DELEK US HOLDINGS INC
05:01pDelek US and Delek Logistics Announce Chief Financial Officer Transition
GL
06:17aDELEK US HOLDINGS, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exh..
AQ
03/04Delek US Holdings to Participate in the Raymond James Institutional Investors..
GL
03/04DELEK US HOLDINGS INC : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/02DELEK LOGISTICS PARTNERS LP : 2018 Form 10-K Available on Website
AQ
03/01DELEK US : Logistics Partners, LP 2018 Form 10-K Available on Website
AQ
03/01DELEK US : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESUL..
AQ
02/25DELEK US HOLDINGS, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial S..
AQ
02/25Delek US Holdings Announces Addition to Board of Directors
GL
02/20DELEK US HOLDINGS, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exh..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 8 875 M
EBIT 2019 635 M
Net income 2019 367 M
Debt 2019 1 062 M
Yield 2019 2,89%
P/E ratio 2019 7,52
P/E ratio 2020 7,57
EV / Sales 2019 0,44x
EV / Sales 2020 0,43x
Capitalization 2 836 M
Chart DELEK US HOLDINGS INC
Duration : Period :
Delek US Holdings Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DELEK US HOLDINGS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 46,3 $
Spread / Average Target 27%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ezra Uzi Yemin Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Frederec C. Green Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Kevin L. Kremke Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
William J. Finnerty Lead Independent Director
Carlos E. Jordá Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DELEK US HOLDINGS INC9.26%2 836
CHEVRON CORPORATION12.17%231 865
POLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SA-6.15%11 351
HOLLYFRONTIER1.86%8 885
PETRONAS GAS BHD--.--%8 634
SINOPEC SHANGHAI PETROCHEMICAL CO LTD11.02%7 831
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.